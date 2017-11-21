 
 
 
Tuesday 21 November 2017

S. Sudanese activists demand Machar’s “unconditional” release

November 20, 2017 (KAMPALA) - A coalition of South Sudanese activists in the diaspora has called for the “unconditional” release of rebel leader Riek Machar, who is currently confined in South Africa.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The group, in a statement, urged the South African authorities, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), African Union (AU), European Union and United Nations to work towards ensuring the “immediate” release of South Sudan’s former First Vice President.

“The detention of Machar in South Africa is inconsistent with international values, ideals and norms set forth in the declaration of the rights and duties of man and in the Universal Declaration of Human Right which has been reaffirmed and refined as well in the regional scope,” partly reads the statement Sudan Tribune obtained.

The South Sudanese rebel leader was forced into exile in South Africa since October 2016, when he traveled to Pretoria for medical treatment in the wake of renewed violence in the war-torn country.

The decision to confine Machar was reportedly reached by member nations of the regional bloc (IGAD) with involvement of the United States.

In June this year, however, the exiled former South Sudan First Vice President petitioned the United Nations Security Council to help end his forced confinement in the hands of the South African authorities.

Machar, in the petition to the UN, said he was willing to engage in negotiations for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, Wani Santino Jada, a South Sudanese lawyer backed calls for immediate release of the rebel leader from his confinement.

He described the move as “terrorist act” and a “violation” of his personal liberty as a human being with fundamental human rights.

According to Jada, the South African government must openly clarify why the South Sudan rebel leader was until now in detention.

“We are calling upon the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights to investigate the South African government regarding the illegal detention of Machar in their country,” he said.

Machar’s forced asylum, observers say, was to keep him away from South Sudan politics in hopes of preventing renewed hostilities his main rival, President Salva Kiir.



  • 21 November 08:11, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    this is just a political unrest, the IGAD should have include all these wearing parties together for amicable political settlement, but beco3 these folks doesn’t feel how the shoe pitches its owners that is why there is all these delaying mechanism

    repondre message

    • 21 November 10:15, by luka Mandela

      Dear all, there is neglected way out 4 s. Sudan unrest, "let all of us appeal for God intervention" and we will achieved our freedom, self-determines, and brotherhood.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 10:25, by deng

        Luka
        yes I do agree with you that God only the solution of South Sudan problems, Jesus says come to me and give you rest, surely we will get rest in Jesus if we stop worshipping idols .

        repondre message

      • 21 November 11:19, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Luka,

        God helps those individuals who help themselves. South Sudanese need to be wise and learn that the country is above any individual interests. They continue to kill themselves while those who catalyze the warfare continue to exploit our resources. They instigate trouble that caused exodus of people and on the other hand they say they are hospital to refugees whom they view as dollar conduits

        repondre message

      • 21 November 11:31, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Foreigners are exploiting our ignorance, foolishness, lack of patriotism that our leaders have exhibited since when we attained independence. Lack of building national cohesion to strengthen our institutions they turn their attention to tribalism, nepotism and corruption that has pushed to erode the country’s cohesive foundation that may eventually crumble the whole country considering our history

        repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

