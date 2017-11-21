 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 21 November 2017

South Sudan expedites efforts to enact new constitution

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 20, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese cabinet has approved a draft constitution that will pave way for the young nation to enact a new constitution in line with the August 2015 peace agreement, the head of peace monitors said Monday.

JPEG - 9.3 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir holds the Transitional Constitution on July 9, 2011 (AP)

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) head, Festus Mogae said government has approved the constitutional amendment bill expected to be endorsed by Parliament next month.

"JMEC welcomes this significant progress and I urge the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) to expedite the ratification of the amendments to the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan," he told a stakeholders’ plenary meeting.

South Sudan, according to the 2015 peace agreement, is to have in place a new constitution 18 months after the formation of its coalition government.

The constitution, Mogae said, lays a firm foundation for progress in the establishment of all the institutions and mechanisms provided for in the agreement.
The former Botswana President, however, decried the continued violations of the unilateral ceasefire declared by President Salva Kiir.

"I condemn all incidents of violence and again call on the warring factions to cease all hostilities and abuses immediately," he said.

Mogae also condemned acts of sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated by uniformed men in South Sudan’s Yei River state.

Meanwhile, South Sudan government is committed to the implementation of a new constitution, its cabinet affair minister said.

The young nation is also engaging the African Union about the establishment of a hybrid court to try individuals or groups accused of committing atrocities during the civil war, said Martin Elia Lomuro.

Violence broke out in South Sudan in December 2013 when a political disagreement within the country’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) triggered a civil war along ethnic lines.

However, a peace deal signed in August 2015 between the country’s rival leaders in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to pave way for the establishment of a government in April has failed to make impact.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over 2 million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 November 06:42, by Landlord

    South Sudan does not understand what constitution means for a country, is this not a wasting of time and resources. you don’t respect constitution mr. president. there is nothing you can do to gain reputation again except resignation from the office.

    repondre message

  • 21 November 07:00, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Great starts. Make sure to put a limit into president terms. Second, remove all president’s executive orders to a point governors or representatives and other government workers. Third, let all governors, representatives, and other government officials be elected by the citizens. Finally, separation of powers, and bill of rights.

    repondre message

    • 21 November 08:24, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Dinka defender General- I strongly belief the above mention things are there in the constitution with exceptional the elections of governors, the constitution just need to embrace these south Sudanese multiculturalism in respect to the citizenship rights and proct....

      repondre message

      • 22 November 15:45, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Rual, how many years for a president to stay in the office or how many terms? I did not see it when I read the Constitution. Please forward to me. Thank you.

        repondre message

  • 21 November 10:56, by DKOne

    "The good question should be" will that constitutional amendment serve the interest of the people or will it serves only the interest of those with special interest in South Sudan?

    repondre message

    • 22 November 13:36, by deng

      No ,it will not serve people of South Sudan because leaders in South Sudan are above Constitution and laws, how it serve when no one respect laws

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.