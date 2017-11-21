 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 21 November 2017

Kenya not launching pad for S. Sudanese rebels: envoy

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 20, 2017 (JUBA) – Kenya’s ambassador to South Sudan, Cleland Leshore has said the East African nation would not allow South Sudan rebels to use its territory as launching grounds.

JPEG - 36.4 kb
Kenyan ambassador to South Sudan, Cleland Leshore (ST)

He said the approach, if adopted by all regional nations, will help bring peace in a country, where conflict has displaced over two million people.

“I want to assure the government and people of South Sudan, the region and the internal community that the government of Kenya will not allow Kenya to be used as a launching pad for any subversive activity against the government and people of South Sudan,” said Leshore.

The Kenyan envoy made these remarks at a stakeholders’ plenary meeting organised by the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, headed by former Botswana President Festus Mogae.

The diplomat also called for a unified regional position to assist political developments in the country, noting that governments in the region hold “significant influence” on political developments to end the four-year old civil war.

South Sudan gained independence in 2011, but descended into a civil war in 2013, resulting in the displacement of 4 million people from their homes while hundreds of thousands have been killed.

A peace deal signed between the government under President Salva Kiir and his main political rival Riek Machar in August 2015 faltered when fighting resumed in the capital, Juba, in July 2016.

Kenya is one of the countries in the region where several senior South Sudanese government officials and key opposition figures reside with their family members.

Kenya is a founding member of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc which has been organizing talks seeking to reconcile the Juba government with rebels allied to South Sudan former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 November 05:23, by dinkdong

    Not when you are given ’kitu kidogo.’ 😄

    repondre message

  • 21 November 06:51, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Thank you Kenya government. We, the South Sudan don’t want you to support the soldiers.

    repondre message

    • 21 November 08:18, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Great Envoy. Accommodating rebels encourages rebellion. Kenya and the East African Countries supported South Sudan during the struggle for independence since Anyanya one. We do not want more wars among ourselves. Parliament is there to sort out our differences.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 08:35, by jubaone

        Kwacha,
        Wars are fought not for passion but for a reason. If such stupid attitudes were allowed to hold, then SS would remain jellaba slaves. Your stupid thinking only confirms this, just a slave.

        repondre message

    • 21 November 08:18, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Great Envoy. Accommodating rebels encourages rebellion. Kenya and the East African Countries supported South Sudan during the struggle for independence since Anyanya one. We do not want more wars among ourselves. Parliament is there to sort out our differences.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 08:40, by jubaone

        Kwacha,
        I guess you feel comfortable waiting for crumbs that fall off the jienge dinner 😋 table. You have bowed down submissively and assumed your rightful place as a jienge abeed. It’s like slaves owning yet other slaves. Oh God, changing times.

        repondre message

        • 21 November 11:03, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

          Jubaone! What are you rebels fighting for? Who do you want to liberate and from whom? You sold your lands to the Jenges and pretend that the Dinkas are grabbing your land. Stop barking for nothing.

          repondre message

          • 21 November 12:56, by jubaone

            Kwacha,
            leave that to us, while you submissivley bow down to your jienge masters. We dont sell land to jienges, let alone leasing to them. They came and grabbed them. We have our plans in place, no jienges whatsoever is allowed to own any property in Juba. They are simply aquatters and settlers.

            repondre message

    • 21 November 13:00, by jubaone

      Jienge Defeated General
      KCB, Equity bank, Coop Bank, Stanbic et al.. all kenyan Banks even cant operate under the Kiirminal, sorry for you. The IO has sent them away for good, now they are winding down their activities, just waiting for more loot. Speak to Riak and you get your businesses going, otherwise just perish and go back home.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 19:20, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Jubaone, where is my home? Juba is my home. I am hero bones protector and I cannot go anywhere. You are always dreaming. You should go back home. You are from Congo or DRC. Pack your luggage and go back home.

        repondre message

        • 21 November 23:23, by The Rhino

          Ya Dinka Defecating Slave,

          JUBA will never be your home you fucking idiot.You are a jieng/dinka bastard whose footprints are well documented from North Sudan.There is your home,you moron.You are a jieng slave from around Khartoum,go ask Omer El Bashir—your master he’ll explain it to you.You animals are the ones to pack your shit and go North.Take your slave"Kwachashit"along with you for company.

          repondre message

          • 22 November 15:21, by Dinka-Defender-General

            Rhino, please get a life. Study history of South Sudan and people. Do you know your history? I guess you don’t know it. Just ask your parents or G. Father, he will tell you where he came from. Just study history of Africa. Jubaone, I am not talking about Garang and Luel, but soldiers that died during civil war fighting North around Jubaone.

            repondre message

        • 22 November 12:38, by jubaone

          Jienge Defeated General,
          Are you perhaps suggesting the bones of Dr. Garang and Lual Diing aka Papa Africa? They will ultimately find peace, if they are buried in their ancestral lands and not in Juba. Even then, you are not the closest relative and so have no Business squatting and idling in Juba. Go back home, jienge!

          repondre message

          • 22 November 15:23, by Dinka-Defender-General

            Jubaone, how do you know I’m not "closest relative." Just keep dreaming my friend.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.