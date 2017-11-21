 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 21 November 2017

South Sudan peace monitors call for regional efforts to end civil war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 20, 2017 (JUBA) - The head of South Sudan peace monitors on Monday issued a statement calling for a “unified” and “one voice” message to end the conflict in the East African nation.

JPEG - 39.3 kb
Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Chairperson Festus Mogae meets with community leaders and civil society groups during a visit to Bentinu on January 14, 2016 (UNMISS Photo)

Festus Mogae, head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), told parties in the coalition government that one voice approach would strengthen revitalization efforts to end conflict in the country.

"I also reinforced the One Voice message, and the need for the region to approach revitalization unified and with strength of purpose. Collectively, the IGAD Heads of State must prevail over the South Sudanese leadership to rethink the current trajectory of the country and take the necessary steps to restore peace and inclusive governance", he told a plenary session held in the capital, Juba.

The former Botswana president unveiled five point approach to end the war, if accepted and implemented by parties without hesitation.

He explained that an inclusive political process, which brings together all parties and estranged groups and a cessation of all hostilities and a renegotiated permanent ceasefire that includes all armed groups, was one of the best approaches. The approach, he said, is the establishment of transitional security arrangements with robust verification and enforcement mechanisms.

Other approaches proposed by the JMEC chairperson, also included a clear plan of action to address the current dire humanitarian situation and facilitate eventual voluntary return of IDPs and repatriation of refugees and an enforcement mechanism that includes accountability measures for spoilers and violators.

Mogae called for specific reforms to ensure conduct of credible, free and fair elections at the end of a transitional period and dedicated funding for implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The official, however, said the current security situation in South Sudan remains fragile, renewing calls to stop the fighting, end the violence, deal with criminality, prevent sexual and human rights abuses, improve human suffering and address the economic crisis.

Mogae said violations of the ceasefire has continued since the last plenary joint briefing was held, leading to the publication five violation reports, one of which highlights the extent of sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated by uniformed men in Yei River state.

United Nations monitors, in a confidential report presented to the Security Council last week, accused South Sudan government of using food as a weapon of war to target civilians by blocking life-saving aid in some areas, an allegation South Sudanese authorities have dismissed.

This came a month after another UN report said the South Sudanese government bears "primary responsibility" for incessant violence in the world’s youngest nation.

The five-member panel established by the UN Security Council cited an absence of political will to implement a 2015 peace agreement and to address "the destructive governance practices and historical grievances that continue to drive the conflict in South Sudan.

The experts attributed these failures to the political and military elite of the country, with the primary responsibility for the ongoing violence resting with those in the government led by President Kiir and the first vice-president, Taban Deng Gai.

The South Sudanese conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million people.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 November 05:22, by Eastern

    Any political process that is not inclusive such as those engineered by Egypt and Uganda are efforts in futility.....The fighting rages on!

    repondre message

  • 21 November 07:26, by Landlord

    You are right, I don’t see a single sign of success there. the best option is for Kiir to step aside.

    repondre message

  • 21 November 07:59, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Inclusiveness of political parties has already been there, the biggest issue has been and will be the truth.South Sudan has to learn from the President Mugabe Experience and the actions taken by the Army Forces.very very big lesson.

    repondre message

    • 21 November 12:00, by Kuch

      There is no more real civil war these days in South Sudan on the ground. But the creeps who propagating about the present of civil war are those with their own ulterior motives & interests in our country. And these creeps are ones else but the creepy corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between. The US, the UK, their UN & NGOs wanted to be included>>>

      repondre message

      • 21 November 12:07, by Kuch

        in the governance of our country & our people since their regime change business through coup by their Riek Machar puppet/stooge had been crushed. But their (the US, the UK, their UN & NGOs) only hope to keep their evil selves in our country with their dirty intrigues is to use the same traitors like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirilo, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng, et al, that>>>

        repondre message

        • 21 November 12:13, by Kuch

          they (the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs) are holding them hostage in foreign countries solely to use these traitors as their bargaining chips to crawl their evil selves into our country. So that the hyenas would then come & plunder our country like they are these days doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan etc. And we have some of our South Sudanese populace who are so foolish to see>>>

          repondre message

          • 21 November 12:20, by Kuch

            what their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN & NGOs are doing in our country & against our people is ’zero sum game’. The same idiots that the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs want to bring back into the governance of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people were the same thieves who were parts & parcels who mismanaged our country & our people in the first place>>>

            repondre message

            • 21 November 12:25, by Kuch

              Many of South Sudanese are letting their foolishness clouded their minds to think outside the box. But the idiots have been informed time & time again that their US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs are not our true allies but our greatest monsters who are determine to destroy our country by exploiting our people stupidity. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies are just after>>>

              repondre message

              • 21 November 12:31, by Kuch

                resources, land & to counter Chinese companies present in our country. The US companies were given the first priority to come & invest in our country right after our independence, But they refused citing lack of infrastructures in our country to invest in. The US companies wanted the government of South Sudan to chase away the Chinese companies like in CAR & Libya>>>

                repondre message

                • 21 November 12:38, by Kuch

                  and the US, the UK & their allies would have then just inherited the pipeline free of charge from the Chinese companies. But the government of South Sudan didn’t entertained this foolish idea & that was why the traitors like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom & co. were tabbed on the shoulders to stage the foiled 15/12/2013 coup. Because the fools like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom & co. were to be easily>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 21 November 12:44, by Kuch

                    malleable to evil corporate America or Europe interests, And they were to be micro-managed in Washington, Wall street, London, Paris, Brussels, Dubai, Virgin islands, Bermuda, Cay man Island & some other shady countries where these hyenas bank their loots in. But as far as we are concerned, the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs are wasting their times & our times>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 21 November 12:50, by Kuch

                      The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies in between regime change business often work for them in Middle East, West African, Central African or South African countries. But right here in South Sudan, that is not gonna happen under the Sun. Many of our Riek Machar or Thomas Cirrilo thick heads do not know that their US, the UK, France & their allies want to repeat their Berlin>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 21 November 12:55, by Kuch

                        conference pat two----or reconquest of Africa countries with resources to plunder. And their so-called UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping operations & their so-called human rights business scams are their 21s century disguise ways & pretexts they often use these days to crawl their evil selves into other people with resources’ countries. And our country is their darling because we have>

                        repondre message

                        • 21 November 13:07, by Kuch

                          some idiots who just want to be fed free genetically modified food (GMF) UN rations & complain day & night about corruptions & misuse of resources while doing nothing to help their damn own selves. And these same South Sudanese idiots are the same ones that are being used by the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN & their NGOs as their blackmails & bargaining cards against the government>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 21 November 13:17, by Kuch

                            of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. And these same South Sudanese fools are the same fools chirping for the evil White Americans, English people, their evil juus, UN & the NGOs to take over South Sudan. But these are the same fools who would be the first to wake up like spook birds later after the evil white Americans, English people, their evil Juus & Arabs have taken over their villages>

                            repondre message

                            • 21 November 13:31, by Kuch

                              like our Gambella region, some parts of central Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa or Namibia. And complain about marginalization & theft of their lands by the white people & Arabs. But for now, the idiots are playing fool with their so-called Dinka/Jenge A & Z & their so-called Jieng council of elders (JCEs). Our South Sudanese idiots open your damn eyes wide open.

                              repondre message

                              • 21 November 15:51, by Eastern

                                My prayers are, may Kus, aka Kuch continue to rant....!

                                repondre message

      • 21 November 14:39, by gatkhor Nueri

        My blame goes to JMC because JMC unwilling to nullify the government decision, because is the one who endorse the position of the Stupid Taban Deng (STD).

        repondre message

      • 21 November 14:40, by gatkhor Nueri

        My blame goes to JMC because JMC unwilling to nullify the government decision, because is the one who endorse the position of the Stupid Taban Deng (STD).

        repondre message

  • 21 November 14:34, by gatkhor Nueri

    JMC you are full useless because the Government do all every things on your watch and you keep quite nothing to says.
    why you don’t abrogate the decision of Government.

    1.establish 32 states and
    2.They replace Dr.machar with stupid Taban on your watch and you silent.you are bogus Chairman.

    repondre message

  • 21 November 20:22, by lino

    Hahaaaa!!!Poor Mogae. You are actually monitoring the parties in the National Government and not the warring parties!!! The peace failed since July, 2016 and nothing was made since then.
    If the parties in the Government can’t agree, what is your take on warring parties then?!!! Go back to school of politics...Isolation doesn’t work especially in SS!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.