Al-Bashir vows to raise Libya’s illegal migration problem at AU



November 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday has met with Libya’s former Prime Minister and Head of the Libyan National Forces Alliance (NFA) Mahmoud Jibril.

Following the meeting, Jibril told reporters the meeting discussed the ongoing efforts to stop illegal migration and the need to coordinate efforts to address its implications and effects.

According to the official news agency SUNA, Jibril said he briefed al-Bashir on the views of the NFA on the illegal migration in Libya, adding the latter agreed to raise the issue at the African Peace and Security Council (APSC).

Al-Bashir also vowed to discuss the issue with the President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso who chairs the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya.

Jibril also vowed to exert more efforts to discuss the issue with other African leaders and provide the adequate support for President al-Bashir to raise it within the AU as soon as possible.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe.

Also, Islamic State (ISIS) presence in Libya has become a source of threat not only to its neighbouring countries but also to Europe.

In May 2016, Khartoum proposed to establish a joint force to monitor the common borders between Sudan and Libya to curb the movement of Darfur rebels and fight against illegal migration and terror groups.

The UN migration agency (IOM) in April 2017 said it had received reports about the existence of slave markets in Libya where West African migrants are being bought and sold openly.

This week, the CNN which investigated the reports broadcasted footage of a live auction where black youths are sold to North African buyers. The reported filmed by the journalists of the international news channel showed that the migrants are sold for $400.

The head of the AU Alpha Conde and the chairperson of the commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the slave markets of African migrants in Libya and called to bring the culprits to Justice and to end immediately this violation of fundamental human rights.

