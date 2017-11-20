 
 
 
Three killed in S. Sudan’s Western Lakes state

November 19, 2017 (RUMBEK) – At least three people were shot dead in South Sudan’s Western Lakes state last week, authorities have said.

Matur Chuot Dhuol was appointed as caretaker governor of Lakes state in January 2013 (ST)

One of those killed reportedly worked in the state secretariat office.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) official said the killers mainly target government officials in protest against the current state administration.

"It is shocking. Three government officials were killed in different operations by unknown gunman here in Rumbek. One official was killed at the gate of governor’s office and another was killed inside Rumbek town", the official told Sudan Tribune.

In recent months, there have been numerous calls for the removal of the state governor, Maj. General Matur Chut Dhuol from office.

(ST)

  • 20 November 05:40, by Mayendit

    People should stop blaming Matur Chut Dhuol. There have not been a peaceful since the signing CPA till this moment. The former Lakes communities and most parts of Upper Nile regions are became a no go Zone in South Sudan. Gok Arol Ke-chuol communities and all Agaar communities are the worst Dinka society. These Dinkas in Bhar El Ghazal regions, they are shares same bad attitudes with Nuers society

    • 20 November 19:47, by lino

      Haha Mayendit, they are brothers to Nath!!! They should have the same state as their next kin in Upper Nile.

  • 20 November 05:45, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Matur Chut’s failures are very clear. Another problem is Der Makuer Gol with his section of Amothnhom. They will never give peace a chance. Each time peace is initiated between Athoi, Aliap, Panyon and other sections, they always kills people just to spoil peace. They killed Majok Kon and said it is Athuoi who killed him. 2 days ago, they killed one from Athuoi and said Ruop killed him.

    • 20 November 06:03, by Mayendit

      Rumbek’s South Sudan.
      Look, I have no reason to blame him for two things, One his father or Older brother was murder by his own people. Two, there was never a peaceful since the first governor John Latt, Daniel Akot Chol Tong, Matur Chut himself and Makoi. and the killing continues. You guys must come up with solution of disarming all communities without anyone take side and this is the only op,

  • 20 November 05:52, by Mayendit

    I feel so shameful to be Dinka and painful to those innocents dies in all these years in the former Lake State and the people in these communities are not able to stop killing. Last two weeks ago, the criminal youth from Gok Arol community went to Tonj South county killing 7 people at homes without any reasonable, the government Officials are being kills like now, is that not no go Zone?.

    • 20 November 11:02, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      In Juba almost 40% of all jienges have fled revenge killings and hunger from their areas and are very comfortable here. Instead of being peaceful, they come with their primitive behaviour looting, killing and raping women. That is why we want all jienges to go back. Take the capital city to Ramciel, Bor, Malakal or Gogrial and leave us alone. OK?

  • 20 November 14:09, by Landlord

    Dear Mayendit,

    I understand your feeling and acknowledge such regret. violence is actually dinka culture right from creation. the worse thing added to it is supply of guns in the hands of people whose nature is ONLY violence. The day a real president and the president of the people of south Sudan will emerge, guns will be collected and leave them with stick, thus when peace will prevail. All this

    • 20 November 14:18, by Landlord

      All this incidents happening in dinka land, comes without knowledge. Trust me, dinkas do not know that there is problem in the country, they think it is how people live.
      they think everything is ok. No one from that community will ever condemn such acts and say let’s live in peace.
      Even PhD holder from dinka will come and support revenge.
      A proverb says, no matter how a night, don will ever come.

    • 20 November 16:35, by jubaone

      Landlord,

      Be warned even as you confiscate the guns and leave them with sticks, they will still resort to using sticks or the bare knuckles to hit each other fatally. Worst, they will use their sharp and pointed jienge teeth to bit off chunks of the other´s ears like Mike Tyson.

