November 19, 2017 (RUMBEK) – At least three people were shot dead in South Sudan’s Western Lakes state last week, authorities have said.

Matur Chuot Dhuol was appointed as caretaker governor of Lakes state in January 2013 (ST)

One of those killed reportedly worked in the state secretariat office.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) official said the killers mainly target government officials in protest against the current state administration.

"It is shocking. Three government officials were killed in different operations by unknown gunman here in Rumbek. One official was killed at the gate of governor’s office and another was killed inside Rumbek town", the official told Sudan Tribune.

In recent months, there have been numerous calls for the removal of the state governor, Maj. General Matur Chut Dhuol from office.

(ST)