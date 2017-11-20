South Sudan ex-army chief cedes home trip, leaves to Kenya

November 19, 2017 (JUBA) - Paul Malong Awan, former chief of staff of South Sudanese army Sunday gave up his request to visit his home area and left Juba to Kenya for medical treatment.

Awan accepted to abandon his demand to return to the Northern Bahr el Ghazal state after the rejection of his request by President Salva Kiir on Saturday.

The President questioned the motives for his insistence to travel to his home area despite assurances that other arrangements will be made to for his trip when he returns from abroad after performing medical examinations.

He was accompanied to Juba airport by members of his family, prominent members of Dinka Council of Elders including its chairman, Ambrose Riiny, Bona Malwal Madut, Francis Mading Deng, and Gen Albino Akol Akol, chairman of the concerned citizens committee which brokered a reconciliation ending the standoff over Awan’s guards as well as several other prominent figures from the Dinka community across the country.

Awan told elders and supports at Juba airport that he would work with them and other stakeholders in and outside the country to ensure peace, reconciliation, unity and forgiveness are consolidated to bring back peace and stability to the country.

The former chief of staff used to travel to Kenya for a medical check-up. Also, in December 2016 he was hospitalized in Nairobi for a week.

