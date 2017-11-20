 
 
 
South Sudan ex-army chief cedes home trip, leaves to Kenya

Gen Paul Malong Awan (C) speaking to Francis Deng at Juba airport while waiting to board a flight to Kenya on 19 November 2017 (ST photo)

November 19, 2017 (JUBA) - Paul Malong Awan, former chief of staff of South Sudanese army Sunday gave up his request to visit his home area and left Juba to Kenya for medical treatment.

Awan accepted to abandon his demand to return to the Northern Bahr el Ghazal state after the rejection of his request by President Salva Kiir on Saturday.

The President questioned the motives for his insistence to travel to his home area despite assurances that other arrangements will be made to for his trip when he returns from abroad after performing medical examinations.

He was accompanied to Juba airport by members of his family, prominent members of Dinka Council of Elders including its chairman, Ambrose Riiny, Bona Malwal Madut, Francis Mading Deng, and Gen Albino Akol Akol, chairman of the concerned citizens committee which brokered a reconciliation ending the standoff over Awan’s guards as well as several other prominent figures from the Dinka community across the country.

Awan told elders and supports at Juba airport that he would work with them and other stakeholders in and outside the country to ensure peace, reconciliation, unity and forgiveness are consolidated to bring back peace and stability to the country.

The former chief of staff used to travel to Kenya for a medical check-up. Also, in December 2016 he was hospitalized in Nairobi for a week.

(ST)

  • 19 November 23:40, by Kush Natives

    At least he’s free, going to Awiel was not the biggest issue in the first place. Let public calm down from exaggerating the minor issues. Mr. Awan is now in civilian clothes, therefore, he must be respected in the country as anybody else.

    • 20 November 00:27, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Kush Naties

      Respect a killer of South Sudanese!!! What a farce!!

      • 20 November 00:49, by Kush Natives

        jur_likang_a_ likan’g,
        The man was under orders, he (Awan) did not acts by his own, you MUST understand that. If Salva Kiir and Riek Machar wouldn’t have disagreed, who did Malong would have killed? Our suffering will not halt, if South Sudanese don’t judge the truth by the nature. All the men in uniform were innocent, but we’re ordered to act through order. Malong have right to be free as anyone

      • 20 November 03:55, by Khent

        Jur

        You respect Riek and he killed over 30, 000 civilians, so why are you being inconsistent?

        • 20 November 06:16, by Jongo

          Khent
          You are right Riak kiiled 30000 jenge civilian as a revenge for killing 30000 nuer civilian by Kiir as a payback Fare enough & really it doesn’t matter but what’s not fare is Malong killed over 30000 innocent,expensive Equatorian civilians lives this what really matters he has to payback

          • 20 November 06:36, by jubaone

            Jongo,
            The problem is us "Equatorians", we allowed these jienge scoundrels and savage monsters to come to Equatoria and cause this mayhem. The only solution is ensure the war continues till they all quit. God bless in may areas in Equatoria it is liberated and they are now being hunted down and this must continue. We tolerated this jienge nonsense for too long.

            • 20 November 06:40, by jubaone

              See in Nuerland, Murleland, Otuholand, Toposaland, these nationalities dont give jienge a damn shit. The jienge only understands force. He is NOT sentimental, he simply acts like a savage. Equatorians must start to act the same way. Wherever you are, just see him as an enemy who wants to kill you. by opportunity kill him first and fast, if you can. No discussions.

              • 20 November 08:57, by Majesty

                Jubaone, Everyone, tribe has people everywhere, once your dream is implemented Bari can’t be the most advantage. If Dinka can, hypothetically wipe out Bari if all go for it: kill Dinka if you see, Kill Bari if you see him. Juba is Juba is national capital and many South Sudanese like everywhere over the world are attracted to find jobs, nothing else.

                • 20 November 09:23, by jubaone

                  Majesty,
                  Our problem as Baris and Equatorians in general, we were thought along national lines and all SS hoardes came galloping to Juba and Equatoria. In 2012 governors Clement Wani, Joseph Bakasoro and Louis Lobong suggested the capital city be transfered to Wau, Malakal or even Aweil, most jienges in the government rejected bcoz they were comfortable in Juba from the chaos in their backyards.

                  • 20 November 11:13, by Majesty

                    Jubaone,
                    South Sudan is one country, with some laws. No one can expect any suggestion from few individuals to be carried out right here. And even if everyone had agreed to transfer capital, it can take decades to do so or current war would simply stop the process as in case of the said Ramciel. Juba has infrastructure built by previous govts & current one. It’d need arrangements with the state.

                    • 20 November 11:30, by Majesty

                      Many people in BG would be happy to have national capital near them. And they would expect Bari or Equatorians as South Sudanese too to come to find job, work for gvt, do business, etc

                    • 20 November 19:55, by jubaone

                      Majesty,
                      When we went for Kokora, each of the 3 states received compensation. Jienges were paid off and instead of investing on infrastructure, they went buying cows and marrying many wives. After that they had nothing left. No. Majesty, Equatoria can’t babysit Jienges and other SS. They must grow up. Since 2005 over $18b have been looted by jienges unable to develop themselves.

                    • 20 November 20:00, by jubaone

                      Majesty,
                      Stop lamenting. All proceeds from oil sales end up in jienge hands. They have bought lavish cars, houses, cows and women. If only they used this money to develop themselves. Rather, jienges like ready made things bcoz they are either lazy or outright stupid without education. So now they have no workforce only gun carriers and thieves.

              • 20 November 10:25, by Khent

                Jubaone

                With the exception of just three counties, Nuer land is completely under control. The Murle could not sustain a full intensity conflict on a tribal basis. The Toposa have not rebelled because it would be foolish considering that Khartoum is no longer here to provide them with arms, ammunition, fuel and supplies.

            • 20 November 17:56, by The Rhino

              Jubaone,
              Its true,Equatorians made huge mistake permitting these jienges/dinkas savages settle in Equatoria. One thing is very clear,..we are not the same people and will never be!They only understand brute force and equal shit,every person knows this in Terekeka.The solutions to get rid of them are truly simple,Equatorians must speak with one voice.Those in their tribal cesspool government must..

              • 20 November 18:09, by The Rhino

                ..leave and join Gen.Thomas Cirillo S.Iam speaking about Obuto Momur, Martin Lomuro,James and Clemen Wani,these heavy weights can do good damage if they stand and raise their chins up for Equatorians.Same thing applies to Equatorians fighting for Riak’s IO.They too must leave Riak’s movement and rally behind our truest Thomas Cirillo Swaka.We need Gen.Wesley Welebe and his skillful warriors to....

                • 20 November 18:24, by The Rhino

                  ..leave Riak’s endless fights and join Thomas Cirillo. Equatorians from now on need to think deep about their own affairs,future and children!They need to glue up tight unity among themselves,vow to kill and restore sanity.Its kill or get killed,nothing more to lose,full stop!!!

                  • 20 November 20:10, by jubaone

                    Rhino,
                    You just read my mind bro. Equatorians must now reconsider their allegiance to IO. Those Equatorian bootlickers and Jienge errand and suitcase carriers must be ostracized. Once we mobilize our Equatorians together, jienges or Nuers will talk sense. They badly need us but we don’t need them bcoz they add no value to us, just chaotic people.

                    • 20 November 21:58, by The Rhino

                      Jubaone,

                      The pingpong hatred betweenJienges and Nuers begun long ago as Belgians,British and Turks entered our then Southern Regions.These very Jienges first betrayed Nuers and the Nuers thereafter-"fair enough"got pissed off,paid back their pain.Ever since both keep smashing their heads,before and behind the scenes.Now,as we speak,neither USA,UK,Norway,EU,AU nor this lamed IGAD are in a ...

                      • 20 November 22:08, by The Rhino

                        ..position to solve South Sudan’s conflict,why b’cos they didn’t understand,care the root causes and bitter hatred between these two belligerent tribes.Mark my words,any Equatorian who takes side joining these two groups,being it IG or IO just adds more fuel to their senseless hatred and promotes death of our innocent Equatorians.We have lost too many precious lives here at...

                        • 20 November 22:26, by The Rhino

                          ..home and therefore I sincerely urge my Equatorian brothers in the government and the opposition to come to their senses and finally pull a break and ask themselves...are we so blind, to be dragged down so far, to keep sacrificing ourselves,our own children for this never ending hatred between Jienges and Nuers?Or are we actually better off without these two groups?I believe ...

                          • 20 November 22:42, by The Rhino

                            ...Equatoria and Equatorians will rise again and take its/their own destiny into its/their own authority, protect, nurture it whatever it costs, come 50,..100.. 200..,400..or 4,000 years ahead.The war in South Sudan will never end unless Equatorians completely pull out between Jienges and Nuers.We must take the courage and say NO enough is enough,this has been too long,here ends the TRAIN.

                            • 21 November 02:28, by Khent

                              The Rhino

                              The hatred between the Nuer and the Dinka precedes the advent of any foreign power. The Nuer were actually more friendly towards the Turks and helped them execute slave raids on Dinka areas. The Nuer are just an off-shoot of the Dinka; even the name Nuer is Dinka in origin.

                              • 21 November 02:33, by Khent

                                The Nuer originated as an offshoot of the Dinkas and eventually became distinctive enough to be identified as a separate tribe. (Unto Others: The Evolution and Psychology of Unselfish Behavior, Elliott Sober)

                        • 21 November 03:02, by Dinka-Defender-General

                          The Rhino, you are another hard head like JUBAONE. You are taking a wrong road my friend. You are the one that should ask yourself if you are thinking right not Equatorians who are with the government. Do you know how many Dinkas that had died around juba during the civil war? Thousands and thousands.

                          • 21 November 03:16, by Dinka-Defender-General

                            Continue..do you know why Kerubino Kuanyin had a problem with John Garang last time? KUANYIN, predicted your activities long times ago. He told Garang to train people and send them back to their hometowns and Garang rejected his ideas stated that was against the SPLA/SPLM policies.that was the problem. So you have a long way to go. Just pick up the really history of the SPLM/SPLA.

          • 20 November 15:39, by gatkhor Nueri

            Queen Paul Malong Awan (QPMA)capitulate himself to primitive Salva kiir Mayardit (SKM).
            I have told you no Dinka can rebel for 2 yrs above without nuer near of him.

            but we give you 100 yrs no one will truth you.

            • 20 November 15:56, by Khent

              Gat

              That’s funny because you all left in 91 and came back in 2006, so how many years is that in Ngundeng mathematics? Not only did we not have your support, we had to deal with you militarily on the opposite end of the battlefield. You were Khartoum’s servants in Greater Upper Nile, so don’t pretend.

      • 20 November 04:44, by Augustino

        Poor judgement constitute making wrong decision, Malong Awan was a governor of Northern Bahr El Ghazel State, he did not kills anyone, so killing was a results of Nuer misbehave against the constitution of the country. who is a killer? Gun or Gunner? so Malong is account for any killing because he was acting on the order from the country’ s president.

  • 20 November 00:43, by DO IT

    Only you some foolish Dinka would respect him. Criminals are always remain a criminal. Malong Awan will not gonna get away from the human rights violations he committed in Upper Nile, Unity State and Equatorians regions.

    • 20 November 00:55, by Kush Natives

      DO IT,
      I did not asked you as an individual or rebels at large to respect him. If you rebels don’t respect mothers, children, elderly people, then what would give me a word to ask you for respecting the man? Dinka will respect him as a South Sudanese patriotic fellow citizen who stood up with voiceless people.

  • 20 November 01:08, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Gen. Awan, please watch out in Kenya. There are many enemies over there.

  • 20 November 04:18, by doot

    Yes,it`s right time for General Malong Awan to go to Kenya for medical treatment.
    He deserves it.

    Let those crazy rebels lay down their weapons and go to North korea or else.

    Their crazy leader is another an howling pig in South Africa.

    • 20 November 14:26, by Landlord

      Doot,

      I don’t see any connection to rebels here. unless you have nothing to write about. the game Malong VS Kiir. Just reminder. continue to insult rebels until the day you rebel like LT col. who left Juba with 200 men. the dictator will touch every body including you. Finally, Try to open your eyes and differentiate between right and wrong.

  • 20 November 06:54, by Lenin Bull

    Dear Mr.President and Gen.Paul, thank you both for the peace and reconciliation. You both are from Greater Bhar El Ghazal region, you should allow foolishness to crop in and set your region into fire, killing, chaos and destruction like in the case of Upper Nile Region where the Nuer have gone amoke and barbaric killing and destruction. No Upper Nile today.

  • 20 November 06:56, by Odingo

    Stupid cowardice Dinka Awel elders. How do you gonna see yourselves among other Dinka communities.
    They brought Paul Malong Awan back to Juba. put him under house. Denied him to attend the funeral of his daughter. This is a humiliation that can not be done to a human being, but Dinka themselves. I still believe that Dinka Awel soldiers, will destroy that sin city of Kiir.

  • 20 November 07:00, by Lenin Bull

    I mean you should not allow foolishness to crop in between President Kiir and Gen.Malong.
    Should the fire have been ignited in Juba these past two weeks, by now BGR would have been a hell fire and that would have marked the end of both Kiir and Malong rein in South Sudan. Forget about all these sweet talks about 100% support vis-avis President Kiir. This is a hoax to drive Gen.Malong into hell.

    • 20 November 08:00, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Folks! Avoid hate speech because it never take South Sudan anywhere except to destruction.The sixty four tribes make one beautiful nation i.e. South Sudan.

    • 20 November 10:01, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Bull, you have serious problem. Why do you pray for blood? Machar already put us in atrocities. Why do you need more blood? You are sick and need to see a doctor very soon. Gen. Awan, please be aware about enemies in Kenya. Also, don’t be like Machar in South Africa. That’s my advice to you.

  • 20 November 08:54, by Fair Man

    Jubaone
    That was the serious mistakes made by our people in the western side of the Nile. The weapons were in abundant but you people that land riches was enough to be fine. As you said, not generally in Eastern part of the Nile as you said, Dinka shits don’t even reach Mundari here. The reasons why SPLA Commandos are packed in Jebel Lado is to scare the Mundari. For us, we need their cows.

    • 20 November 09:28, by jubaone

      Fair Man,
      Thank you bro. All is not lost yet. What we want is total support of our fighting boys/girls. The guns must be your life. No surrendering guns at all. Only then, can jienges understand and talk. While they disarmed most people in Equatoria, they indirectly armed their own. The result is havoc, rape and theft bcoz we gave up our guns. This time NO.

  • 20 November 12:50, by Fair Man

    Ok Jubaone

    Just keep the flame on until we found a common ground. Enough with the shits of Jienge. Work not only speculated to be done but must be seen to be done. One weapon in our perspective can generate 1000 firearms. The usual business of disarm or kill and take his gun be the routine. See any armed man, kill him to get his gun and ammos. Don’t mind a tribe he or she belongs to.

    • 20 November 13:44, by Majesty

      Fair man,
      You are not fair, and you people sound like hopeless criminals who want to put many innocent lives in danger. No one should repeat 2013 Riek recklessness.

      • 20 November 20:31, by jubaone

        Majesty,
        The innocent Equatorian lives got into danger 💀 the moment we started tolerating this jienge nonsense. You abused our kindness and hospitality. Now we say screw yourselves. We Equatorians will not tolerate this jienge bullshitting anymore. Equatorians must start dissociating themselves from any jienges, so we remain clever and hardworking. Otherwise we become idiots and lazy like them.

        • 21 November 04:04, by Majesty

          Jubaone,
          - Many South Sudanese and international community agreed South Sudan problem is corrupt, failed regime, not one tribe.
          - Equatoria is not a tribe, even so it still not important.
          - War you are echoing on entirely Dinka will be fought on bacyard which you can’t win, moment you are against A tribe especially massive like Dinka, you fail.
          - Grievances are raised, discuss before anything else o

          • 21 November 04:09, by Majesty

            ....or let see if you will not regret it. I was there in Ethiopia, Boma, Torit, Chukudum, ...you just don’t run your mouth.

  • 20 November 15:47, by gatkhor Nueri

    Malong he sneaked a lot of money to others countries.
    thief wala dhol harami

  • 20 November 16:40, by Fair Man

    Jubaone
    Indirect or direct armament of the Dinka against other tribes is real. Dinka had all weapons but can’t defeat all 63 tribes. Over 80 AK47 disappeared from my unit in Bilpam and a report falsified by one Dinka working with me. Re-arm yourselves. We will improvise the deficits. Go ahead.

    • 20 November 16:50, by Khent

      Fairman

      The criminal ’government’ completely disarmed my people in Twic-east, so how does that fit into your little conspiracy theory? Certain communities in Bahr el Ghazal are adept at hiding their arms and will pretend to comply by handing over one firearm while putting away three others. Central and East Equatorian ttibes were provided with tens of thousands of arms by Khartoum...

      • 20 November 16:55, by Khent

        ..And I really doubt that this incompetent ’government’ was able to collect even a fraction of those guns. Pushing for Rwandan style tribal blood-letting is foolish and oh so very insane. Why do I get the feeling that you won’t set the example yourself by attacking some random Dinka? You don’t know what you’re asking for.

  • 20 November 17:23, by lino

    Is this a medical treatment or another house arrest?!!! It happened and still happening to Dr. Machar! It looks Gen. Kiir has another year to come in power and till we see another issue coming up with Security boss!!!

