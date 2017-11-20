Sudan tightens border control to prevent arms and vehicles smuggling



November 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman and head of the Higher Committee for the Collection of Weapons has instructed to tighten controls on border crossings to prevent the smuggling of unregulated vehicles.

Speaking during a meeting of the committee on Sunday, Abdel-Rahman instructed to provide the necessary facilities for the licensing of the unregulated vehicles.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the meeting also discussed the progress made in the implementation of the disarmament campaign and the requirements for the next phase.

Last August, the Sudanese authorities launched a six-month disarmament campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region.

The Sudanese authorities say the spread of weapons among the rival tribes in those regions is one of the main causes of instability.

However, some tribal leaders, such as Musa Hilal refuse to hand over their arms and defy the government. Observers fear that the second phase would generate armed clashes in the region between his militia and the government forces.

The higher committee for the collection of weapons and unregulated vehicles started the forcible phase of the campaign in all the states of Sudan on 15 October.

(ST)