Sudanese-Tunisian joint committee to meet next month

November 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Tunisian joint political consultation committee would meet in Tunisia on 4 December, said the official news agency SUNA.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

According to the official agency, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Sunday has met with the Tunisian ambassador to Khartoum Emad al-Rahmony.

The meeting discussed the ongoing arrangements for the visit of Ghandour and his accompanying delegation to Tunisia for the joint political consultations meeting next month.

During the meeting, al-Rahmony said the Tunis Air Tunis will soon resume its flights to Sudan.

Earlier this year, the ministerial committee between the two countries was upgraded to higher committee.

The committee held its meetings at the level of the experts in March in Khartoum.

The two sides signed about 20 agreements, Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) and executive programmes.

Also, Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed visited Sudan last March. He was the first Tunisian prime minister to visit Khartoum after the Arab Spring.

Chahed was accompanied by 100 businessmen who participated in the Sudanese-Tunisian businessmen forum.

(ST)