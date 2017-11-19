 
 
 
South Sudan president rejects former military chief's home trip

November 18, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has rejected a request from the former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan who sought the president’s permission to allow him to travel to his hometown, saying the latter can only travel to an outside country.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

A prominent Dinka elder told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that they were still negotiating with the president on Malong’s request to visit his family members and relatives in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

"We have resumed negotiations with the President of the Republic of the request by Gen Paul Malong Awan, former chief of staff to go home. He [Malong] says if indeed the president has released and reconciled with him, why is he not allowed to go see his family,” the elder, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Saturday.

He added, “We forwarded this question to the president and told he us that Malong is allowed to travel outside the country first. He [Kiir] rejected his [Malong] request to go home. We passed this message to Gen Malong and he is insisting, so we are still consulting ourselves and seeking advice about the next thing to do about this".

President Kiir, according to the official, questioned why the former military chief of staff was insisting on going to his home village if he did not have other motives.

"Why is Malong insisting on going home? The family was complaining about his [Malong] health and this was the reason he was released. So why can’t he first go for medical checks? Other arrangements to go home will later be made after returning from outside travel", the elder quoted the South Sudanese leader saying.

It remains unclear why the president does not want the former army chief to return home, casting doubts over the sincerity of the recent reconciliation in which Kiir agreed to work with Malong to open a new page in relations seeking lasting peace, unity as well as stability.

Security sources have expressed fears that the ex-military chief feels he has been betrayed and humiliated following his dismissal in May and detention, amid concerns that he plans a rebellion that could destabilize Kiir’s stronghold and political support.

The South Sudan president on Thursday announced the official release of the house arrest of the former chief of staff, confined in his home since he was sacked in May.

The move ended weeks of tension and standoff in the capital, Juba between government and Awan after its attempts to disarm the latter’s guards failed.

While speaking at an occasion he organized for elders and church leaders who mediated between the Juba government Malong, the South Sudanese leader said it was time to open a new page in relations with the former army chief of general staff.

According to Kiir, there were no “ill motives” when he directed the reduction of Awan’s guards, insisting he acted in his capacity as overall commander of the forces in compliance and in accordance with rules and regulations governing the army.

Malong said he was ready to work with the president and open a new page in relations to consolidate peace, reconciliation, unity, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

(ST)

  • 19 November 04:59, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

    Why fear/tension again? Why doubting? It seems sb is guilty somewhere & this builds lack of trust. Pres Kiir & His Advisors are supposed to organize the army for a common goal b’se detention cann’t prevent rebellion if Gen Malong intends to do so as suspected. We’re tired of war-lives!

  • 19 November 05:14, by padiit gaga

    Wow that is what i thought this primitive president would not released he just deceive him to reduced his bodyguard after that he will slaughter him like Bull. Shame to Malong who surrendered to Kirr. He is a foolish who could be deceive even by primitive president.

    • 19 November 05:27, by Malakal county Simon

      Fishy deal and Sound like Queen Paul Malong, is not fully release but a strategy to calm the tension and avoid the world attention!!!! The reality is about to begin again....

  • 19 November 05:29, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    There are those trying to maker sure something happen between president Kiir and Malong Awan, and Sudan Tribune is one of those who are trying hard to make it possible. There were nice comments made by these gentlemen during their negotiation, so what had again gone wrong after such a shortest time. We don’t have journalists and trusted media in South Sudan, where rumors are made to be news.

    • 19 November 05:46, by Mayendit

      Rumbek’s South Sudan.
      The former vice president Riek Machar said during the Rumbek’s conference that, there is no smoke without fire therefore, the new rejection from insider maybe true. President Kiir and his Gogrial allied are fearing if Paul Malong leave to Northern Bhar El Ghazal then, many Dinka Malual SPLA will departs and started invaded Akon Village of the president’s home this is one fear

      • 19 November 08:55, by jubaone

        Malong foolishly returned to Juba after some jienge elders lured him back only to find himself under house 🏠 arrest. The same elders have sent him mixed and confused signals that all is reconciled but he can’t go to Aweil, why? Kiirminal once to get rid of Malong but without much fuss. A sharp knife 🔪 once used, can be kept away. It has fulfilled it’s function. Poor and foolish Malong.

  • 19 November 05:37, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Gen. Awan, please don’t travel to foreign country. This deal is not legitimate agreement and I advise you to stay inside South Sudan. P. Kiir, what is going on? Why don’t let Gen. Awan travel to Aweil?

    • 19 November 08:27, by jubaone

      Jienge Defender General,
      1: Malong has been sanctioned and there’s a lurking arrest warrant. Kiirminal wants him to go out and literally get arrested and brought to ICC.
      2. Malong is too sick, too comfortable, too confused to start a rebellion. Equatorians, Nuers, Fertit, Collos have still an open agenda with him.
      3: Malong is outgunned, outnumbered and has no reason to rebel, what for?

      • 19 November 08:34, by jubaone

        Scenario 1: Malong may travel to Uganda, Kenya or Egypt for medical check up. Gets wrong prescription and suddenly dies of cardiac arrest. It’s over.
        Scenario 2: Malong can’t sustain his luxurious lifestyle. 50+ wives, 120 children +, no money. He kneels and begs Kiirminal for pardon and gets a new job.
        Scenario 3: Malong wants to die a jienge martyr and stages a rebellion where he’s killed. It’s

      • 19 November 20:12, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Jubaone, who told you Gen. Awan is "too sick, too confused to start a rebellion.?" I talk to him every day. Gen. Awan is a great leader and I support him 100%. Remember, I told you last time, I have more 3,000 soldiers that are under my direction and P.kiir knows it. I can take over the government today if I want to like Zimbabwe’s coup. Please don’t push me to the edge.

  • 19 November 05:40, by gatkhor Nueri

    Malong he could never rebel to Riek Machar because Dinka they fear with Hungary,but to me Kiir he will never release Malong to go his homeland Aweil this is a faux information.
    he is fearing with Queen Paul Malong because he knows that Malong he have a popularity in Bhar el ghazal(Kiir keu)

    • 19 November 07:01, by Khent

      Gat

      This is hilarious. Your people returned in 2006 after decades of serving Khartoum while the Dinka struggled and persevered in the bush because your people preferred the comfort of slavery. Your areas received weapons, ammunition, supplies, fuel and food-relief while Dinka areas were subjected to bombardment from your Arab masters.

      • 19 November 07:34, by gatkhor Nueri

        Madman khen what you are said, it is bogus and you are Denial the face when you are not leading it.
        and why the Arab does not truth you up to now? because you are gluttons and thieves.Hopeless people.tribes of S.sudan they give you 100 yrs.
        look the mode now Nuer,Shulluk,Equatoria they walking together and why they not truth you? because you are glutton.

      • 19 November 08:20, by jubaone

        Khent,
        Seems you are emotionally sliding off the topic and desperately hurling wildly uncorroborated attacks. Just stick to the point and don’t grope into irrelevant historical artifacts. Just don’t be like other low caliber jienges on the net without substance. I liked some of your writings.

        • 19 November 14:08, by Khent

          Jubaone

          It’s really not necessary for me to expound on why Kiir’s latest breach just further illustrates his lack of integrity, his paranoia and despotism. It’s been done to death. I responded to outlandish claims from the Ngundeng brigade, because I won’t stand for revisionism and lies..

          • 19 November 14:31, by Khent

            ..Now, why don’t you point out what I said that is demonstrably false.

            You are required to counter the following:

            1) The Nuer had tens of thousands of Khartoum compliant militiamen under *traitors* like Peter Gadet, Gabriel Gatwec Tanginy and Gordon Kong. Paulino Matip alone had 50, 000 militiamen fighting for Khartoum and was on their since the 80s.

            • 19 November 14:36, by Khent

              2) Riek joined Khartoum in 91 and formed a military, political and economic alliance that resulted in all the Nuer joining him.

              3) Riek’s pathetic agreement with Khartoum was rescinded and he returned in 2004 due to Garang’s grace - a mistake.

              4) Paulino Matip returned in 2006 with 50, 000 Nuer militiamen ...erstwhile dogs of Khartoum.

              • 19 November 14:44, by Khent

                Most Equatorians during the war were part of Khartoum’s vast militia network in South Sudan. Khartoum enthusiastically armed the Mundari militia, the Bari dominated Popular Resistance Movement/Army, the Equatorial Defence Force and a multitude of tribes like the Toposa, Lotuka, Didinga, Boya, Acholi and many others as part of its militia network.

                • 19 November 14:50, by Khent

                  The Shilluk followed Lam Akol and allied with the Arabs. Khartoum also armed the ’Fertit’ - a name applied to more than a dozen different tribes in Western Bahr el Ghazal’s Raga county. These tribes included the Kresh, Yulu, Shat, Balanda, Feroghe, Buja, Kara and Banda. The Murle were also used against the Dinka by Khartoum.

                  • 19 November 15:16, by Khent

                    The Nuba tribes and the people of Blue provided more to the movement than the Nuer and all the tribes in Equatoria, combined. These people were our only allies during the war. I will not allow the Nuer to pretend that they were anything other than Khartoum’s servants in Greater Upper Nile. I will not allow them to disparage the Dinka with a character profile that actually fits them like a glove.

  • 19 November 06:39, by lino

    What kind of reconciliation is this?! Not allowed to visit family members, friends and relatives!!! Gen. Malongdiit don’t need to outside of country unless for medical consultations! He can be an easy prey for ICC or international community! Guys put Bashir’s claims against SS leaders last Monday into consideration!!!

  • 19 November 06:47, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Technically Malong is still under arrest in a wider prison called South Sudan that he helped to establish. He is not allowed even to be with his grieving family in Aweil after the loss of his daughter. What an inhumane type of people who claim to be leaders of all of us!! This action testifies further that Kiir lacks integrity.

    • 19 November 15:02, by Nyesi Ta

      Jur Likang, Lakin uhm kkan nas? Zaman fil tarik Sudan moktub gal dukul al arab, bat ma al arab irifu inu kanat mafis nas, uhm geyer wo katabu gal dukul al nas. Ashan uhm ihtashafu inu khanat mafis nas assasan. Da kulu hasalat ashan nas dhel. How can they be humane if they are not human in the first place my brother.

  • 19 November 06:59, by DO IT

    Malong Awan is a sick man, he is in S. Sudan and international blacklist as a criminal. No country will take him and he is not allowing to go to his birth place where he cans start his rebellion against supper idoit Salva Kiir. To be honest, Malong is actually a very luckily guy, he should said to Salva bs he is allowed to roaming around in the Juba with 100% guarantee security.

    • 19 November 08:41, by jubaone

      Do it,
      See it this way. Malong recruited over 50,000 luak nyors and over 20,000 have been killed or unaccounted for. Sadly, no Jienges have till now done a review. Most families have no more sons to care for them, explaining the serious starvation in Aweil. Malong must answer. Kiirminal is just protecting him from bitter parents in Aweil. He’s better in Juba at least he can eat.

      • 19 November 14:37, by Majesty

        Jubaone,
        Gen. Malong will eventually bring down coward Kiir, thru vote or gun. King Malong is popular among Dinka and in the army. Give it time, he’s not outgunned or outnumbered as you like to say. No Aweil person is blaming Malong for war created by Salva Kiir and Riek Machar.

      • 19 November 14:55, by Khent

        Jubaone

        You still don’t get it, do you? No Dinka person is going to question or condemn Malong for mobilizing tens of thousands of men to make up for all the men that left the army in 2006, whereupon the Khartoum compliant Nuer militiamen of Paulino Matip, Peter Gadet, Gabriel Gatwec Tanginy and Gordon Kong accounted for 70% of the army when the war broke out in 2013...

        • 19 November 15:03, by Khent

          The casualty figures could be 5x in excess of your un-sourced figure and we still would not question Malong for providing a necessary force to prevent Riek from ascending to power. Riek has made it abundantly clear that he wishes to do us harm and so any price required will be paid to prevent him from taking over the State...

          • 19 November 15:09, by Khent

            We don’t question those casualties because they helped us prevent what would have been infinitely larger casualties if Riek assumed power. Salva Kiir should NEVER have allowed the Nuer to account for 70% of the army considering their intimate history with Khartoum. Malong should never have created a parallel, undisciplined, criminal force outside the army’s control.

          • 19 November 17:04, by jubaone

            Khent,
            If your argument is true, then jienges will have and are ready to pay the ultimate price to ensure that Riak doesnt come back to power. Implcitly, there is NO reconciliation with Riak? Is this part of the jienge grand strategem to have outsourced this war and let the Nuers (under Taban)fight it out alone and keep Riak at armslength? We shall keep watching.

            • 19 November 22:20, by Khent

              Jubaone

              There is no possibility of reconciliation with Riek - now or ever. The war has not been "outsourced" to Taban Deng’s small force; all the areas in Greater Upper Nile were captured by Bahr el Ghazal forces before Taban Deng was brought in. Taban Deng does not have the following to undertake what you’re suggesting.

              • 19 November 22:35, by Khent

                The Nuer were 70% of the army prior to the outbreak of the war in 2013 and have been replaced by two Dinka sections - Aweil and Gogrial. Taban Deng does not even command enough support among his western Jikany Nuer for the Dinka to rely significantly upon his small forces interpersed large Dinka forces in Greater Upper Nile. The Dinka have no even embraced this war yet.

  • 19 November 12:11, by The Rhino

    This ruthless murderer Malong does not deserve any special considerations whatsoever.Seems to me people tilt to forget so quickly how unabatedly he viciously butchered innocent lives across this country.Families,communities, villages and two third of South Sudanese are still struggling with serious traumatic evens perpetrated by this Malong.He must and will pay for his egregious crimes against..

    • 19 November 12:14, by The Rhino

      ..South Sudanese and go down on slow waltz through hell, either inside South Sudan or before the ICC.

  • 19 November 14:47, by Nyesi Ta

    What goes around, comes around, meaning some day it may come back to bite you. Let Malong dance the echo of the music of the song he ones upon played loud. I have no sympathy for him even if Kiir Al Awiir ends up killing him, afterall he was a killer and is still one who wants to go to Aweil to perpetuate more killing. ...

    • 19 November 14:50, by Nyesi Ta

      He has committed gross human rights abuses and now the time has come for him to travel to a foreign country and the ICC can pick him up from there and it will be up to him to testify against Kiir Al Awiir.

      • 20 November 00:36, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Nyesi Ta

        Malong deserves a painful elimination because of what he did to innocent South Sudanese. Taking him to ICC is like allowing him to go to a picnic.

        • 20 November 00:48, by Khent

          Jur

          I assume that the same would apply to Riek for what he has done to innocent South Sudanese or do you suppose that the tens of thousands of civilians that Riek murdered are of lesser value?

