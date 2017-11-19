 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 19 November 2017

South Sudan president forms airport security committee

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 18, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President, Salva Kiir has established a high-level committee that has been tasked to review the way security at Juba International Airport is being managed.

JPEG - 45.1 kb
The arrivals of Juba International Airport (File Photo)

The president, according to a decree announced on the state-owned television (SSBC) on Friday, appointed Isaac Obuto Mamur, the national security minister as the overall head of the committee.

Also on the committee are, the army chief of general staff, General James Ajonga Mawut, Juba town mayor, Stephen Wani, the minister of interior as well as representatives from the foreign affairs ministry.

The security management committee has been tasked to gather information, oversee the security process at Juba airport, review the security at the airport and align it to the international best practices.

It remains unclear why the South Sudanese leader issued the order.

But multiples sources have linked the president’s directive to a recent incident in which a soldier reportedly slapped a commander of the United Nations peacekeeping force, who sought to deploy UN troops around the airport in compliance with the mandate of the regional protection forces as approved by the Security Council.

Following the bizarre incident, however, the Juba government said it was carrying out an investigation, but the public is yet to know its findings.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 November 06:05, by Mayendit

    The president is confusing South Sudanese people, he said last time that, he will never accepted 4000 strong Regional forces to come to South Sudan nation but later he change his mind quickly so why are you concerning? I had advise him to hand power to someone who is educated,skillful,foreign policy experience, knowledgeable person, capable leader,smart and open minding person that is all we need.

    repondre message

  • 19 November 06:05, by Mayendit

    The president is confusing South Sudanese people, he said last time that, he will never accepted 4000 strong Regional forces to come to South Sudan nation but later he change his mind quickly so why are you concerning? I had advise him to hand power to someone who is educated,skillful,foreign policy experience, knowledgeable person, capable leader,smart and open minding person that is all we need.

    repondre message

  • 19 November 06:05, by Mayendit

    The president is confusing South Sudanese people, he said last time that, he will never accepted 4000 strong Regional forces to come to South Sudan nation but later he change his mind quickly so why are you concerning? I had advise him to hand power to someone who is educated,skillful,foreign policy experience, knowledgeable person, capable leader,smart and open minding person that is all we need.

    repondre message

  • 19 November 06:22, by Mayendit

    Let South Sudanese president watch TV, about Zimbabwean are dancing since last week up to this time because the dictatorship Robert Mugabe is gone probably. Two system of governments are soft power and hot power which is dictatorship system. The soft power is a democracy system which is governing by the people and not under single leader. Dictators must leave powers otherwise, they will faces jail

    repondre message

    • 19 November 14:10, by Majesty

      Mayendit,
      Our army under Malong made a mistake on July 2016 at J1, it was perfect time to throw Gen. Kiir in jailed and declare army takeover. Now Gen. Malong and entire army which haven’t been paid for 8 months are paying for it. Salva Kiir currently unpopular and SPLA takeover would be welcome by majority South Sudanese including rebels.

      repondre message

      • 19 November 14:12, by Majesty

        Even so it is a matter of time, Gen. Kiir days are numbered.

        repondre message

      • 19 November 14:29, by Nyesi Ta

        Majesty, to the best of my knowledge, the military institution in South Sudan does not exist. The truth of the matter is that the so called army in South Sudan has been tribalised and owned by tribal warlords purported to be commanders, and until the military institition is drastically overhauled and reformed, there will be no successful military take over in South Sudan.

        repondre message

        • 19 November 19:55, by jubaone

          Nyesi Ta,
          Precisely, there’s no national army, but a bunch of village luaks disguised and feeding at the cost of the country. These jienge savages are without discipline and education and so simply outlive their trigger-happy lives as village soldiers. These are SPLAnyors.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.