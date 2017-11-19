Sudanese-Iraqi joint committee to meet early next year

November 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The spokesperson of Iraq’s Foreign Ministry Ahmed Al-Mahgoub Saturday said the Joint Sudanese-Iraqi Ministerial Committee would meet early next year.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

Al-Mahgoub, who is currently visiting Khartoum, told the official news agency SUNA that Iraq has accorded Sudan a priority in its foreign relations.

He pointed out that the Joint Sudanese-Iraqi Ministerial Committee would resume its meetings early next year after they came to a halt due to Iraq’s domestic circumstances.

“A number of political, economic and trade agreements would be signed during the meetings in order to strengthen bilateral relations,” he said.

He also pointed to intentions to upgrade the level of diplomatic representation between Baghdad and Khartoum to ambassadorial level.

Al-Mahgoub added his country seeks to open up to Sudan, saying they see Khartoum a gateway to the African continent.

He also said his country is ready to launch investment projects in Sudan after the lift of the U.S. sanctions.

