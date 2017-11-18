 
 
 
South Sudan president claims warmongers wished ex-army chief dead

November 17, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir said he decided to not act on the wishes of the warmongers who had hoped he would order the killing of Paul Malong Awan, former chief of staff after the latter refused to comply with his orders to reduce the number of his guards.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

"The war mongers in this country had hoped the recent crisis would explode. They were talking and I was getting all that they were saying but I decided to pursue peaceful means because General Malong is a hero who contributed to the history of this country. and I did not want to see what happened to the leaders like Kerurbino Kuanyin Bol and William Nyuon Bany, who contributed to the history of South Sudan happens again. Kerubino and William Nyuon contributed but their end was unhappy and this is what we do not want to repeat this time with my comrade Paul Malong", said president Kiir after exchanging greetings with Paul Malong on Thursday.

Kiir made these remarks during the reconciliation ceremony between him and former Chief of General Staff at his residence.

The event was attended by senior government officials, including First Vice President, advisors and cabinet ministers in the coalition government as well as a number of prominent figures.

The South Sudanese leader told the gathering that the misunderstanding with his former military ally- turned opponent after his removal from active services- ended peacefully and appealed for forgiveness for a lasting peace and stability to prevail in the country.

Speaking at the same was the first Vice President Taban Deng Gai, who sought to distinguish the standoff from being seen a personal matter to being seen a problem between the government and General Paul Malong, and not between the President of the Republic and Paul Malong.

Gai pointed out that the manner in which the matter was resolved without the use of force will usher a new era and it marks a real beginning and model to solving other problems in the country.

General Paul Malong Awan, on his part, expressed readiness to working together with the president to consolidate peace, reconciliation, unity and forgiveness. He also admitted that there was a group of people working to destroy the country by using the leaders through the dissemination of false reports and information to the leadership.

"There is a group of people working to destroy the country through the dissemination of false information," said Awan. He further praised the role played by the elders and religious leaders operating under the banner of Concerned Citizens’ Committee for Peace. Also, Awan hailed publicly President Kiir for releasing him and apologized for the misunderstanding that occurred.

Francis Mading Deng, the Deputy Chairman of the Concerned Citizens’ Committee for Peace described the occasion as a "historic event" in the country, referring to the custom and values of the society of South Sudanese and the African communities in general in resolving disputes between the parties to the conflict. Deng praised the positive position of the President Kiir and Gen Awan, for giving them time to pause and listen to the members of the Committee during talks.

Prominent Dinka elder, Bona Malual Madut, said that the reason for the success of this initiative was that the President is a peace-loving person with a heart that is not in the hands of many leaders in the country, as well as General Paul Malong, who respects everyone who speaks to him.

The Chairman of the Concerned Citizens’ Committee for Peace, Gen Albino Akol Akol, declared that the dispute between President Kiir and Gen Awan resolved peacefully. He used the opportunity to express readiness of the Committee, which carried out the negotiations to work with all parties who want peace in the country. Akol appealed to South Sudanese, in general, to take similar initiatives so that the country return to peace and enjoy harmony and stability.

The Acting Secretary-General of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Jemma Nunu Kumba congratulated President Kiir for commitment to settling the conflict in the country peacefully. Kumba also praised General Paul Malong for listening to the peace committee members concerned about peace in the country.

The top-level government and party official described the event as a mini-national dialogue. Nunu Kumba described those supporting the war in the country as the enemies of peace.

(ST)

  • 18 November 07:51, by dinkdong

    So what was the standoff all about in the first place?

  • 18 November 08:06, by Lotodo Awino Odug

    Jubaone and Eastern Rock are left in shock after the reconciliation party.

  • 19 November 02:34, by Mayendit

    Mr. president don’t say the warmonger were hoping for your orders to killed former Chief of staff Paul Malong Awan. If say like that then, who are those warmonger? Are you saying gen, Akol Koor was the one interesting for intentional to killed former Chief of staff? Put in mind that, people have learn about your trading policy but one day things may not work as the way wanted because of trade.

  • 19 November 02:46, by Mayendit

    We the people of Malual Dinka would never trust you any more whether you trying to lies after realizing that, the Dinka’s war is not easy to hold power in South Sudan and even though resolving that problem hence, I don’t think the coming election will favor you and if continues pushing yourself thus, there will be more anti-Salve Kiir Mayardit within Bhar El Ghazal Regions mark that uncle.

  • 19 November 03:00, by Mayendit

    You said, what happen to late Kerubino Kuanyin Bol and William Nyuon Bany wouldn’t repeated again while, when the late Kerubion Kuanyin was capture by Peter Gatdet Yaka, he called on you and the late Chairman Dr. John Garang to confirmed unfortunately, both of you were telling Gatdet to contacts people from his Twic or killed him. We all know about your involvement so please stop saying that.

    • 20 November 13:47, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      The President’s remarks are just like that of a small child. Who removed Paul Malong Awan from his position, was it not you? Who put him in house arrest and rejected him to go and attend to the funeral of his daughter? Blame yourself.

s
