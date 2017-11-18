 
 
 
South Sudan’s SPLM reunification deal in Egypt excludes Machar: official

A screenshot from Al-Arabi TV for the signing ceremony of the Cairo agreement for the reunification of the SPLM factions on 16 Nov 2017

November 17, 2017 (JUBA) - The new reunification deal of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) factions in Egypt, excludes the group of the former First Vice President Riek Machar, said a South Sudanese official on Friday.

Nhial Deng Nhial, Senior Presidential Adviser and Special Envoy told reporters on arrival from Egyptians capital to South Sudan’s capital, Juba, that the new deal does not recognize Machar as leader of the SPLM-IO faction but accept his participation in the IGAD-led revitalization of the peace process.

Nhial further said the new deal, dubbed Cairo Declaration, recognized the current First Vice President Taban Deng Gai as the leader of the SPLM-IO who has accepted the reunification without conditions.

Last June, Machar declined an invitation from the Ugandan President to take part in the reunification talks held in Kampala but the SPLM-IO leader pointed to his confinement in South Africa, saying it prevents him from coming. However, different sources said that nobody wished his presence in the process but the invitation was for his group and he had to appoint a delegation.

Nhial said their successful visit to Cairo enabled them to resolve outstanding issues in the reunification process since Kampala meetings.

"The former detainees had some reservations about the reunification that was why we went to talk to them and we managed to reach an agreement on the outstanding issues," he said.

At the time, Amum refused to sign the reunification deal pointing to the need to end the armed conflict and implement the peace agreement. this position was similar to Machar declared position from the reunification or the national dialogue process.

The South Sudanese presidential envoy said Machar would not be part of the new arrangement because there was already a new leadership under the incumbent First Vice President Taban Deng Gai who replaced Machar when the latter fled the country to the Democratic Republic of Congo in July 2016 when conflict resumed.

"We don’t talk about Machar. We are talking about SPLM-IO under Taban Deng Gai, the First Vice President. Now there are changes in the SPLM-IO leadership and Taban Deng has been selected as the leader of the group, so we do not recognize Machar as leader of the SPLM-IO party. But Machar can only have a chance to participate in the revitalization process, and not SPLM reunification, "said Nhial.

The reunification deal was signed in the Egyptian General Intelligence’s headquarters under the auspices of Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Egypt hosted the reunification meeting from November 13 to 16.

The statement released to the public on Thursday carries the names of Pagan Amum Okiech, who signed it on behalf of the Former Detainees and South Sudan’s Defence Minister, Kuol Manyang. The new deal is expected to start with the confidence-building process and to expedite implementation of the 2015 Arusha reunification agreement.

In 2015, delegates from three factions of the party signed a 12-page agreement in Arusha, Tanzania, laying out key steps toward reunifying the party. The deal was signed by the President Salva Kiir, the SPLM-IO led by former Vice President Riek Machar and the group Former Detainees represented by Pagan Amum.

(ST)

  • 18 November 01:48, by john akeen

    Good news. Riek Machar is a South Sudanese killer and we do not recognize his IOs, we only recognize Taban Deng Gai IOs, and Riek Machar shouldn’t come around South Sudanese people again, for life

    repondre message

    • 18 November 03:05, by Chong Thow

      I don’t think this reunification will bring peace in southern sudan if others group left out. We need peace that includes all parts. This reunification is waste of time. It does not bring peace at all.

      repondre message

      • 18 November 04:58, by Majesty

        Chong,
        I totally agreed with you, any peace talk should include all South Sudanese including Dr. Riek. Aug 2015 peace was bad deal and I rejected whole from start. Instead Tanzanian innovative which Cairo/Kampala now revisiting should have been the priority in 2015. Now there are multiple armed groups and this reunification can’t bring on board but I believe it’s the best place to start .....

        repondre message

        • 18 November 05:02, by Majesty

          ...genuine peace. You can’t solve a crime till you start from where it all began.

          repondre message

    • 18 November 03:30, by Nairobimitot

      My people, I have been trying to tell you that this government of South Sudan is like the rabbit. Oh, isn’t that so cute? The state of South Sudan has the smartest government in the world.

      repondre message

    • 18 November 03:50, by The Rhino

      Ya John Karaa,

      Machar has blood on his hands and so your primitive impertinent Kiir,his JCE and Queen Malonga too.None of the above is ever qualified to bring back the trust of disfranchised people living in camps in and outside the country-forget that! And if you’re talking about that Taban high yellow bitch Deng,he’s too one hell of a greedy opportunistic Nuer sellout hyena who just waits for..

      repondre message

      • 18 November 04:01, by The Rhino

        ..crumbs to come his way.These people have been taking this country hostage for so long.You need to understand that! Now, Egypt and Uganda are playing some survival politics here.Both countries have every military support you can think of.Egypt is craving for Nile Water assurance from Uganda, and Uganda a jolt to its military fire power,thats the reason for commotions we ordinary people read...

        repondre message

        • 18 November 04:10, by The Rhino

          ...My only direct and sincere message goes out to Equatorians. You people have been caught up in the middle of all these mess and have become literally victims and endangered species without lead and protection and if this war continues on with this same pace,then its true that some of your tribes will for ever be gone!Time to act is now to revisit your strategies.

          repondre message

          • 18 November 22:37, by Nairobimitot

            Rhino
            Go back to your swam and graze

            repondre message

      • 18 November 04:45, by john akeen

        Ya The Rhino ya stupid. Oops, the word stupid is bigger than you, anyways ya knucklehead. Riek Machar is finish for good, my advice to you is to join peace lovers and come to to serve South Sudanese people than serving the loser man name Riek Machar

        repondre message

        • 18 November 17:23, by The Rhino

          John Karaa,

          Scoop out your rotten chunky brain and replace it with that of a goat,maybe then you’ll understand that your incompetent tribal Kiir and JCE were not for peace.Countless efforts were made to bring them to reconcile and make peace for the sake of South Sudanese..nothing happened! They sabotaged every attempt and ignored the sufferings of the people.You reek, idiot!!!

          repondre message

    • 18 November 05:40, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      John Akeen,

      How can you separate peas from peas. Taban was so much involved in your business of killing South Sudanese. Now that he is in your hands does not change Taban. He is just an opportunist who is searching for crumbs that Kiir has left. Nothing else!

      repondre message

    • 18 November 13:57, by Mopedi

      John Akeen.
      Do you and those who completed the deal know the meaning of peace? is your peace differ from others? exclusion of anybody from any peace’s deals deforms the meaning of universal peace,this is why the world is laughing at us because some of you neither can define nor understand the content of universal peace.

      repondre message

    • 18 November 19:19, by Resolution

      the only plan of the government is to bring Pagan closer and eliminate him period, no peace at all.

      repondre message

    • 19 November 06:15, by gatkhor Nueri

      @Khena
      you have a psychopath that why you writing too much careless words.you will stuck brother.

      Peace without Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon 100 years no truth to all tribes of S.Sudan
      this reunification and National Dialogue they are all faux,
      this is not genuine reunification

      repondre message

  • 18 November 02:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Akeen

    I am afraid that this war will come to an end easily with the political manipulation of Nhial Deng whereby they bribe a political opportunist by name Taban Deng to prop up their useless mono-ethnic leadership and leave out true patriotic political forces out of South Sudan political bracket. This will definitely fail due to lack of honesty, integrity and patriotism. They are thieves.

    repondre message

    • 18 November 02:55, by Khent

      Jur

      I don’t suppose you want us to believe that Riek is a "true patriot", do you? He will forever be defined by his military alliance with Khartoum during the war. That *traitor* will never be Sovereign.

      repondre message

      • 18 November 05:31, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Khent

        That is called political dynamism. In politics like weather a person dresses with the type of weather that confronts him. You can see Egypt that was arch-enemy of state of Israel is now diplomatically friendly to Israel for the interest of the masses. Riek is much wiser than your failed leader who works for interest of Uganda. What has he done that benefits the country? Dependence, hunger!

        repondre message

        • 18 November 05:47, by Khent

          Jur

          You don’t pay attention, do you? I have never acknowkedged that death-deserving corrupt, myopic and incompetant mass-murderer as *my* "leader". Your ham-fisted attempt at excusing Riek’s betrayal is altogether ridiculous. Riek Machar is just the Benedict Arnold of South Sudan.

          repondre message

          • 18 November 06:05, by Khent

            Riek is not "wise". Only a retard would view him in that way. You fools credit that *traitor* with self-determination but Riek did nothing to physically achieve our independence. He just gave lip service to it while enabling Khartoum to take control of the oilfields following his 1991 defection.

            repondre message

            • 18 November 06:08, by Khent

              How exactly did Riek champion self-determination? He supposedly championed self-determination by getting into a lop-sided military alliance with the Ignaz Nazis. By getting too dependent on Khartoum that he couldn’t maneuver without their approval. That idiotic traitor was ’tricked’ [his words not mine] by Khartoum...

              repondre message

              • 18 November 06:09, by Khent

                Did he champion the right to self-determination when his pathetic agreement was entirely dishonored by Khartoum? You cannot seek independence from someone when you’re wholly reliant upon them for every nail, every litre of oil, every platform, every box of ammunition and their logistical support. Everything!

                repondre message

                • 18 November 06:11, by Khent

                  You people quite laughably try to justify Riek’s stupidity by saying that he was the first to ’succeed’ in getting Khartoum to enshrine the right to self-determination in the ’constitution’. Khartoum doesn’t regard documents, conventions and constitutions as worthy of compliance in the absence of force. Does it have any regard for the Geneva convention!? Of course it doesn’t...

                  repondre message

                  • 18 November 06:11, by Khent

                    .. So what makes you think that they would regard the KPA with even a smidgen of sanctity!? Riek is a third rate warlord. They played that fool like a banjo. He was trapped. He couldn’t do anything without their approval. He needed Khartoum to supply him with platforms, weapons, ammunition, fuel, food-relief... everything!

                    repondre message

                    • 18 November 06:12, by Khent

                      A genocidal, State sponsor of terror doesn’t give a damn about some flimsy document, otherwise they wouldn’t have murdered millions of people in contravention of the Geneva convention. The Sudanese ’constitution’ quite hilariously also speaks about how all Sudanese should be treated equally. It is worthless.

                      repondre message

                      • 18 November 06:12, by Khent

                        The fact that Khartoum feigned sincerity when it enshrined the right to Self-Determination in the Constitution speaks volume of their cunning and political skill... and of their ability to manipulate the stupid, the naive and the myopic. Khartoum had no intention of honoring these commitments, especially when it was they that armed, fed and provided Riek’s forces with logistical support.

                        repondre message

                        • 18 November 06:13, by Khent

                          The late Dr. John Garang very well understood that you couldn’t possibly be taken seriously by Khartoum and achieve a political settlement with the Ignaz Nazis, without an independent army... with an independent source of funding, a separate source of weaponry and ammunition and a separate line of logistics.

                          repondre message

                          • 18 November 06:13, by Khent

                            In his 1972 letter to Joseph Lagu, Dr. John Garang warned that the Addis Ababa Agreement would be dishonored in its entirety if the South didn’t have a truly independent army. You guys went the other way round. You got it backwards. You thought that Khartoum would take you more seriously the more dependent you became. Riek admitted that he got cheated. He didn’t get cheated, he’s just an idiot.

                            repondre message

                            • 18 November 06:14, by Khent

                              Dr. John Garang made it clear in his 1972 letter to Joseph Lagu that South Sudan had the right to secede but he also understood that autonomy or independence couldn’t be "guaranteed by a few phrases scribbled on some sheets of paper stapled and bound together and christened “The Constitution”."

                              repondre message

                              • 18 November 06:15, by Khent

                                Dr. John Garang made the point "that a region retains the right to secede from the federation if its interests are not adequately served by the federation."

                                Furthermore, he said:

                                "It must be clear to Southerners that the retention of the right to secede from such a federation must be guaranteed by the federal constitution and by the existence of a physical Southern Armed Forces."

                                repondre message

                                • 18 November 06:15, by Khent

                                  Allow me to quote other parts of the 1972 letter:

                                  "There is no reason, absolutely no objective reason for clearheaded Southerners and Northerners alike to believe after eight years and more of continuous warfare and the repeated failures of some forms of constitutional guarantees that paper constitutional guarantees are now going to solve the war in the Sudan."

                                  repondre message

                                  • 18 November 06:15, by Khent

                                    Any Southerner who holds the mistaken view that Arab Nationalism now sincere, now means good business, now gives the South local autonomy in good faith and that this autonomy will be guaranteed by a few phrases scribbled on some sheets of paper stapled and bound together and christened “ The Constitution”...

                                    repondre message

                                    • 18 November 06:16, by Khent

                                      ..that Southerner either suffers from acute historical myopia or else advocates the treasonable stand of opportunism, national subjugation and continued Arab Chauvinism and domination; in short, such Southerner calls for surrender in a camouflaged form. (Captain John Garang Letter to Gen. Joseph Lagu of Anyanya One, January 24, 1972)

                                      repondre message

                                      • 18 November 06:17, by Khent

                                        Dr. John Garang

                                        Self-determination is not given, one determines his future, we do have self-determination in the areas we have control, and if you believe that the Khartoum government has given you self-determination, then go back and ask Khartoum to withdraw its troops from the three capital cities of South Sudan–Juba, Malakal and Wau–and I (Garang) promise that I will not attack you...

                                        repondre message

                                        • 18 November 06:17, by Khent

                                          Your claim of self-determination of the South Sudan while in Khartoum means that you have surrendered. I also believe that when the people of South Sudan are given an opportunity to vote in the referendum, they will vote almost 100% for independence.

                                          repondre message

                                          • 18 November 06:18, by Khent

                                            Did you read that Jur? Dr. John Garang knew that Riek’s pathetic agreement with Khartoum was a mirage and a cruel hoax, and he challenged Riek to demonstrate that Khartoum was sincere with regards to self-determination by having Khartoum withdraw its forces from Juba, Malakal and Wau... but Riek couldn’t even get Khartoum to withdraw from Bentiu - the capital of his home State...

                                            repondre message

                                            • 18 November 06:19, by Khent

                                              ..In fact not only did Khartoum not withdraw from Bentiu, they expelled Riek and his forces out of Bentiu and Unity State in general. That is how incredibly stupid Riek is. This man is wise in your eyes? LOL! The man is an idiot. I know toddlers smarter than him. ROFL!

                                              repondre message

                    • 18 November 09:30, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                      Khent,

                      It is you who does not pay attention. In politics you do not dwell in the past though it is a reference for future actions. Yes people died under Riek. How about those who died Kiir, Kuol Manyang and Garang? In 2013 innocents perished in thousands ib the national capital and upto now people are still dying. People need change and chang will come when all South Sudanese iron out problems.

                      repondre message

                      • 18 November 09:48, by Khent

                        Jur

                        Other than our pathetic excuse of a country, *traitors* are never permitted to assume leadership, in any capacity. Riek is the only *traitor* in that list, and so his betrayal should preclude him from even being a county commissioner.

                        repondre message

                        • 18 November 09:56, by Khent

                          History -the past- is of tremendous importance because it helps us understand the present in its totality and gives us the tools to avoid committing the mistakes of the past. Riek killed tens of thousands of civilians for selfish, tribal reasons -like Salva- and committed treason when he allied himself with Khartoum...

                          repondre message

                          • 18 November 09:58, by Khent

                            Riek’s forces roasted children alive in front of their parents. His forces purposely inflicted further pain and suffering by stealing all the livestock and by slashing and burning all the crops in the Dinka areas of Jonglei. He boasted about killing these Dinka civilians and you think we should just forget it?

                            repondre message

                            • 18 November 10:00, by Khent

                              Riek’s political, military and economic alliance with Khartoum contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of lives and the misery of millions more. Riek was instrumental in Khartoum’s ability to not only take control of the oilfields but to secure them as part of his military alliance with the Ignaz Nazis...

                              repondre message

                              • 18 November 10:11, by Khent

                                ..And in doing so he enabled Khartoum to purchase billions of dollars in advanced and devastating weaponry, which was then unleashed on those that did not follow that death-deserving TRAITOR - the Dinka in particular. As a direct consequence of Riek’s actions, Khartoum became infinitely stronger and their war on us [not you] intensified. We hold you responsible for a lot of those casualties.

                                repondre message

                                • 18 November 10:12, by Khent

                                  This is what Riek said to a journalist-historian in the wake of the 1991 split:

                                  He discounted tribalism as “from a different age”, though boasted that he has “not seen a Nuer who doesn’t support me.” In the same breath, he added, “if there is a tribal element, the Nuer would destroy all the Dinka.” (Me Against My Brother: At War in Somalia, Sudan and Rwanda, Scott Peterson)

                                  repondre message

                                  • 18 November 10:13, by Khent

                                    "The atrocities committed are things [the Dinka] asked for”, he said. He claimed he had dictated what happened: “Fighting at Bor did not get out of control. I was in total control of how far the troops went. “(Me Against My Brother: At War in Somalia, Sudan and Rwanda, Scott Peterson

                                    repondre message

                                    • 18 November 10:15, by Khent

                                      How can anyone possibly support a man so disturbed and so delusional that he would so sickeningly boast that his tribe could wipe out an entire tribe!? It seems that people are ignorant of Riek’s terrible human rights violations, his caustic tribal rhetoric and his history of failures. He is not a viable alternative...

                                      repondre message

                                      • 18 November 10:16, by Khent

                                        Is this the same man that claims that he can unite the people of South Sudan!? How!? How will reconciliation be possible under him when he is guilty of having murdered -directly and indirectly- 30, 000 civilians in one area alone!? He is a deceptive, mass murdering chauvinist. He has no genuine regard for democracy or equality.

                                        repondre message

                                        • 18 November 10:18, by Khent

                                          Salva Kiir is a tribalist, a human rights abuser, a mass murderer and a genocidaire, and if that is the basis in which he is opposed by you, then you must also oppose Riek. If you do not oppose Riek, then you are being morally inconsistent and are precluded from evoking any notion of morality...

                                          repondre message

                                          • 18 November 10:20, by Khent

                                            You either agree that our lives [South Sudanese] all have equal value, or you don’t, and if you don’t the war will rage on and intensify. People that lost relatives to Salva Kiir in 2013 quite rightfully do not recognize Salva Kiir as their President and will not accept him in that position. The same is true for people that lost relatives to Riek in 1991...

                                            repondre message

                                            • 18 November 10:22, by Khent

                                              For peace to return and prevail in South Sudan, Salva Kir and Riek both need to be excluded from the political environment and need to be deprived of their established tribal contingent support. If you can’t understand this, then there is perhaps a problem of basic intelligence that I can’t help you with. Insist on Riek and you insist on war. He will NEVER be President.

                                              repondre message

                                              • 18 November 14:09, by Mopedi

                                                Khent
                                                That is not near any wise thoughts, it is a follow up ideas of some individuals, you must believe in transforming future leaders rather than dwelling in the history because the same events has taken us to a mess, and creating new ways for solving this conflict is just like playing game inside the post with JCE. Kiir to resigned, JCE to be like any common citizen, peace will come.

                                                repondre message

                                                • 18 November 14:21, by Khent

                                                  Mopedi

                                                  I’m not exactly sure what you’re trying to say here. Are you saying that people guilty of murdering tens of thousands of innocent civilians [Salva Kiir & Riek Machar] should be given further opportunities to "transform" into people that are not self-interested, corrupt, traitorous, mass-murdering psychopaths?

                                                  repondre message

                  • 18 November 06:18, by John Makiir

                    it is conspiracy against the people of south sudan for their suffering to continue. will FDs provide anything tangible near peace at the current movement? this people Nhial Deng include like fishing in dirty waters. my take is that no other society in south Sudan can bring about peace accept Dinka themselves who started the war and are supporting it continuation for their bellies though not all!

                    repondre message

              • 19 November 06:15, by gatkhor Nueri

                @Khena
                you have a psychopath that why you writing too much careless words.you will stuck brother.

                Peace without Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon 100 years no truth to all tribes of S.Sudan
                this reunification and National Dialogue they are all faux,
                this is not genuine reunification

                repondre message

            • 19 November 06:17, by gatkhor Nueri

              @Khena
              you have a psychopath that why you writing too much careless words.you will stuck brother.

              Peace without Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon 100 years no truth to all tribes of S.Sudan
              this reunification and National Dialogue they are all faux,
              this is not genuine reunification

              repondre message

    • 18 November 07:27, by john akeen

      Ya jur
      come home and be happy in your country

      repondre message

    • 18 November 22:42, by Nairobimitot

      Wait for the day it is going to fail. Do not Jump to the conclusion now.

      repondre message

    • 18 November 22:44, by Nairobimitot

      Wait for the day that it is going to fail. Do not jump to the conclusion now.

      repondre message

  • 18 November 20:11, by Dinka-Defender-General

    That’s an excellent news for the people of South Sudan. I hope Machar stays in South Africa for life. We, the people of South Sudan don’t want him back. He is a tribalist, murderer, separatist, none nationalist, bloodthirsty, warmonger, traitor, ane enemy of the South Sudan people.

    repondre message

    • 19 November 02:34, by Malakal county Simon

      South Sudanese you peoples need to wise-up if you really love your country to be in peace!! How many times these self-imposed leaders who have no followers tried to excludes Dr machar and did not work?? Takes a Arusha SPLM reunification, Kampala SPLM reunification as a good example leave alone the recent Cairo deal which am sure will die in the air just like the two examples mentioned above....

      repondre message

      • 19 November 02:44, by Malakal county Simon

        Cont...

        The problem is not Dr Machar, the problem is Nuers who have their families killed in thousands by unwanted president Kiir, for no apparent good reason accept for being a Nuer....You see, this war can drag on and on for many, years even if Dr Machar decides to stay in exile today.. The only solution is salva kiir to come-out to apologise and resigned immediately....

        repondre message

        • 19 November 02:53, by Malakal county Simon

          Exclusion of Dr machar is not the solution to bring lasting peace, but unwanted Salva Kiir can be a solution to this imposed war if he repent and apologise to Nuer nation.... But I doubted, because he seems to be real warmonger but a good pretender too, which he used to lured a lot peoples to think that he is a peaceful person haha!!!!

          Dinka-Defender-General

          repondre message

          • 19 November 03:30, by Khent

            Malakal county Simon

            Ah, I see, Salva Kiir must apologise and repent to the "Nuer Nation" for killing them in the thousands in Juba and he must resign in order for South Sudan to attain peace but Riek must be allowed to participate and ascend in the political environment even after killings tens of thousands of Dinka civilians in 91. That’s seem one-sided and hypocritical...

            repondre message

            • 19 November 03:36, by Khent

              ..But that’s what you want, isn’t it? You mean to assert that your lives have value and that our lives do not have value; that we could not possibly be aggrieved by the deaths of over 30, 000 civilians in Jonglei alone to want to exclude Riek. Riek Machar is after all your chosen, prophesied one, isn’t he? Well, if those are your terms... the war will continue un-abated.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



