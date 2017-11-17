 
 
 
S. Sudan’s ruling party factions sign unification deal in Cairo

November 16, 2017 (CAIRO) – Rival factions of South Sudan’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) have signed a unification agreement to rebuild trust and confidence among them.

JPEG - 19.7 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (L) exchanges signed documents with rebel leader Riek Machar in the northern Tanzanian town of Arusha on 21 January 2015 (AFP)

The deal, dubbed the “Declaration of Unification”, was signed on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt under the auspices of the Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

The declaration signed, Ahram Online reported, is an important step in supporting peace and ending the war between the factions in South Sudan, which is a political entry point for the return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas of origin.

The various political factions involved also agreed that the Egyptian General Intelligence Service would coordinate with the signatory parties and follow up on the implementation of the agreement.

The Cairo Declaration, which contains names of Pagan Amum, a former political detainee and South Sudan’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang, is expected to speed up implementation of the 2015 Arusha accord, signed nearly three years ago.

In January 2015, delegates from three factions of the SPLM party signed a 12-page agreement in Arusha, Tanzania, laying out key steps toward reunifying the party. Those who signed include the party loyal to President Salva Kiir, the SPLM-in-Opposition and which is led by former vice president Riek Machar, and a third made up of party officials who were detained when the conflict began in December 2013.

The SPLM, South Sudan’s ruling party, was initially founded as the political wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA). The party, in the aftermath of the civil war that broke out in the country in mid-December 2013, split into the SPLM-Juba faction headed by Kiir, SPLM-IO led by Machar and that of the ex-political detainees.

(ST)

  • 17 November 05:55, by Mayendit

    There is no better place’’Oyee late gen, Laual Diing Wol. It was the time when late deputy Chairman gen, William Nyuon Bany returned back to the SPLA/SPLM led by the late Chairman, founder of the SPLA/SPLM Dr. John Garang. The two late friends William Nyuon Bany and Laual Diing Wol were joking each other and Laual Diing told his friend Bany that, you must say no better place Oyee in front of SPLA.

    repondre message

  • 17 November 06:08, by Mayendit

    Continues story of two late while good friends William Nyuon Bany and Lual Diing Wol. During SPLA meeting at new site of Eastern Equatoria. Many SPLA commissioners Officers were present and the late Wol told his friend to come in front of SPLA and say no better place Oyee and that was the time Bany was force by Bol Kong to joined Naath movement led by same Riek Machar. Everyone was laughing on.

    repondre message

    • 17 November 06:51, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      This is bullshit. The apparent communique document between Kuol and Pagan is fake and cheap trickery of some political amateur. The document lacks not only the date, but also signatures of both parties and witnesses. There was no reference number etc. This is all jienge cheap tricks, not professional enough. SPLM reunification is worthless.

      repondre message

      • 17 November 19:02, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Jubaone, remember when the SPLM/SPLA was formed must of Ecuadorians were against it. When the CPA was signed must of you were against it. When South Sudan separated from the North, must of you were against it. Therefore, nothing new to us. You will follow us tomorrow when it is time to reap.You are always against sowing, but when it is time to reap, you join the party. What is wrong with you?

        repondre message

  • 17 November 06:40, by Mayendit

    The above story is reflected to those who rebels against government including Mr. Pagan Amum. Now they find no better place in the world, Pagan Amum run away but he might find himself unfit to that country, also he will face deportation probably and I think unification which was signed Arusha Tanzania is the only choice. No joking,no kidding,Riek Machar must accepted deal now.

    repondre message

  • 17 November 07:03, by deng

    Yes, unite and don’t unite for public resources again because SPLM kill people when the resources finish. put in mind SPLM is no longer needed in South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 17 November 19:12, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Deng, SPLM is a political party now in South Sudan. So it is not going anywhere. Why don’t you like the SPLM? This is my blood. I grew up it in and I am not going anywhere. This is the only party I know, trust, and dedicate my life to serve. It is the backbone, ribs, hands, head, legs, eyes, ears, and tongue for this country and I am staying with it to the end.

      repondre message

  • 19 November 14:07, by Lou Nuer son

    South Sudan needs not the papers signatures without the participation of the affected Civilians, You sign your papers in Cairo and the people are Suffering. I am tired of you Anyanyas..

    repondre message

