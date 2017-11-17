Agar appoints Jalab as SPLM-N Secretary General, renews calls for unity



November 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Malik Agar, the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Thursday appointed Ismail Jalab as a Secretary General of the Movement and renewed his calls to reunite the armed group.

On Wednesday, the former governor of the South Kordofan and SPLM figure Jalab reintegrated the SPLM-N-Agar and agreed to merge his group with Agar.

In a series of decisions issued on Thursday, Agar appointed Yasir Arman as the deputy chairman of the SPLM-N and appointed Jalab as the secretary general.

"I would like to emphasize the following: The SPLM leadership is ready to continue working to unify the SPLM and enable it to face the fascist National Congress (Party). We call upon the comrades who had a different view to sit down and resolve the outstanding issues," said Agar.

He went recalled his proposal that the SPLM-N historical leadership should be willing to voluntarily relinquish the leadership of the SPLM to a new generation.

"The historical leaders can play a consultative role," he added.

Earlier this year, al-Hilu with the support of the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council dismissed Arman from his positions as the secretary general and the group chief negotiator.

He claimed that Arman refused to reflect in the SPLM-N position paper, for the peace talks with the government, the demand of the Nuba Mountains for self-determination.

Following what the Nuba body relieved Agar from his position.

Agar said the new generation should work to topple the regime of President Omer al-Bashir to achieve a new secular, democratic, unified Sudan and self-rule with large powers for the Two Areas.

This must be done on the basis of the struggle to bring down the regime of the National Congress and to achieve a new secular, democratic, unified Sudan and autonomy with wide powers for the two regions and the subjugation of Sudan’s regions,

"This will only be achieved by unifying the SPLM and renewing its vision and structures, (....), and a genuine unity of the Sudanese opposition forces to remove the regime (of President al-Bashir).

Agar further appointed four SPLM-N representatives in France, Italia, USA and Australia.

The SPLM-N prepares to hold a general conference next January.

