Darfur group merges with SPLM-N Agar

Children collect water from a well in the village of Shagra, North Darfur, January 16, 2014 (Phys.org)
November 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Malik Agar Wednesday announced the merger of Darfur Front in the group and the formation of a political, military and administrative body for Darfur region.

"After a series of meetings that lasted for a week and with the participation of field commanders from the Darfur region, has been achieved the process of merging the leadership of the Darfur Front," said a statement signed by Buthina Ibrahim Dinar a leading SPLM-N female figure. and al-Radi Daw el-Beit Adam.

The Darfur Front consists mostly of leaders and cadres of armed struggle in the Darfur region who have had political and military experiences since the eruption of armed revolutionary action in the western Sudan region in 2003.

The statement said the talks have between the two groups started two years ago.

In line with the merger deal, it was decided to establish a civil administrative council for the Darfur region, to appoint some commanders in the SPLA-N command and to integrate three members of Darfur Front in the SPLM-N leadership council.

The two groups said they would work actively to "consolidate the political and military presence of the SPLM-N in Darfur, strengthen the opposition action and strategic cooperation with the armed struggle movements in Darfur".

The SPLM-N Agar is preparing to hold a general conference next January, after the split of another faction led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

Al-Hilu blamed Malik Agar the leader of the unified SPLM-N together with the chief negotiator and the group’s secretary general for neglecting the demand of the Nuba Mountains people for self-determination.

In a separate statement on the merger with the SPLM-N Silent Majority, Agar reiterated the group’s commitment to the unity of Sudan and vowed to work for the establishment of a democratic and secular state in Sudan.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

