 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 16 November 2017

South Sudan rebels dismiss claims on Machar’s replacement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 15, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition faction’s (SPLM-IO) head of information and public relations, Mabior Garang has dismissed claims that the rebels were lobbying to have former First Vice-President, Riek Machar replaced.

JPEG - 6.7 kb
Mabior John Garang de Mabior (File photo MC Clatchy Newspapers)

Mabior Garang, in a statement issued on Wednesday, denied the claim and accused South Sudanese government officials of allegedly generating what he called a “malicious propaganda”.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to reassure members that this is false and that they should ignore this propaganda, intended to engineer a split in the Movement. Your Movement, the SPLM/SPLA (IO), is not interested in a quick solution that will ensure jobs for our cadres,” partly reads the statement also extended to Sudan Tribune.

Garang, son of the late founder of South Sudan’s liberation struggle in the early 1980s, argued that the principal objective of the SPLM/SPLA(IO) was to bring fundamental change in the country and that means of achieving these are determined by all adversaries.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) has proven beyond any doubt, our commitment to peace through a negotiated settlement, as much as the regime has proven its intransigence,” he stressed, adding” The SPLM/SPLA (IO) will not participate in any forum in which we are not equal partners; as long as President Salva Kiir is a party to the war and a mediator in IGAD, the process is dead in the water, as it were”.

On Tuesday, South Sudan deputy ambassador to United States, Gordon Buay claimed about five top officials from the armed opposition lobbied for Machar’s removal in the neighboring Sudan.

Sudan Tribune could not independently the authenticity of Buay’s claims.
But Garang, in the statement, said that despite all circumstances, the SPLM/SPLA (IO) was committed to peace, through a negotiated settlement and shall be ready to engage in any credible process.

He further appealed to all supporters of the armed opposition movement to be cautious and vigilant and ignore all malicious propaganda created by enemies striving to divide the rebel group.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 November 12:21, by Redeemer

    Mr. Mabior, don’t think you are in your own world, people know what is going on

    repondre message

    • 16 November 19:20, by padiit gaga

      Hey so Redeemer
      You donot know nothing accept JCE mind you have,there is No replacement of I.O leader as you always think. Cowboy and primitive president is one who need to be replace with qualify and educated president who may rule S.SUDANESE in good way. The world know that is not president of S.sudan but one tribe. Go to Hell mr.Devil with your angels.

      repondre message

  • 16 November 15:32, by Lenin Bull

    These idiots think that President Salva Kiir and criminal Riek Machar should be equated as equal. Welle!! Riek is a treacherous character with nothing to boast about since the days of liberation up todate. Remember 1991, surrender Dinka massacre of 1991/2 in Atar, Baliet, Bor, Mayen Abun/Tiwch County, Khartoum agreement of 1997, cold blood murder of all Dinka SPLA officers in all Nuer territories.

    repondre message

  • 16 November 15:35, by Lenin Bull

    The lying tongue of this son of a bitch called Mabior Nyandeng should be cut off. The drug addict-alcoholic is going too far. Don’t act/dramatize Dr.John Garang who was a true leader by his character not a fool like you who selling the Dinka honor and dignity on sliver plate to Nyagat like Riek and his mongrels.

    repondre message

  • 16 November 15:36, by Lenin Bull

    The lying tongue of this son of a bitch called Mabior Nyandeng should be cut off. The drug addict-alcoholic is going too far. Don’t act/dramatize Dr.John Garang who was a true leader by his character not a fool like you who selling the Dinka honor and dignity on sliver plate to Nyagat like Riek and his mongrels.

    repondre message

  • 16 November 15:40, by Lenin Bull

    Mabior should know that President Salva Kiir will rule South Sudan until Riek Machar gets totally blind and untill Nyandeng Reaches menopause and leaves emotive politics and untill Mabior is derailed by drugs and alcohols!! Mark my words.Days of foxy politics are over.

    repondre message

    • 17 November 01:36, by dinkdong

      You can called him whatever you want, but he is fighting for justice not tribal.

      repondre message

  • 17 November 08:05, by Whortti Bor Manza

    This narco idiot called Mabior has just woken up from the effect of drugs. Where is your Riek Machar? A prisoner does not command a movement? One day you will just learn about the execution of your Riek.

    repondre message

    • 17 November 17:45, by chot nyang deng

      dinka you do not know what you are doing, instead of you to insult mabior, you can pray for him because he is the only way for you to survive as dinka very soon, you the followers of idiot president who only need to finish. south sudanese

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.