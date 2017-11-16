South Sudan leaders should be taken to ICC over war atrocities: al-Bashir

 
 
 
November 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Wednesday said leaders of South Sudan should be brought to trial before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for atrocities committed during the civil war.

South Sudan, which separated from Sudan after a referendum on self-determination in 2011, plunged into civil war in December 2013.Thousands of civilians were killed and over millions have been displaced.

Speaking before student crowd in Khartoum on Monday, al-Bashir said: “there is nothing in the world like the ongoing death, destruction, displacement and identity-based killing in South Sudan and it is worth bringing the South leaders before the ICC”.

He accused the Western countries of colluding to separate South Sudan, saying they “should have taken all South Sudan leaders, not us, to the ICC”.

The ICC issued two arrest warrants against al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

He is the first sitting head of state charged by the Hague-based court since its inception in 2002.

DARFUR REFERENDUM

Meanwhile, al-Bashir praised the role of the students during the administrative referendum in Darfur.

In April 2016, an administrative referendum was held for the creation of a Darfur Region composed of the States of Darfur; or the retention of the status quo of States system.

The move comes in fulfilment of one of the requirements of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) of July 2011.

The referendum results indicated that 97.73 % of the voters have called for keeping the current five states, while 2.28% of the voters called for one region in Darfur.

Al-Bashir said the students managed to abort plans which aimed to further disintegrate Sudan, saying they well understood that creation of a different administrative system in Darfur would have led to the inevitable separation of the region from Sudan.

“History indicates the secession of South Sudan has begun by adopting a regional system of governance that has been developed into a self-rule which was then followed by the separation,” he said.

Darfur was a single region until 1994, when it was divided into three states, with a further two added in 2012.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

  • 16 November 06:26, by deng

    Yes Mr. President but killing is killing what you have done to the people in Darfur is the same as what South Sudan Leader is doing to the people of South Sudan. if no ICC God is there he is the only judge that no can dodge his judgment

    • 16 November 07:32, by Mi diit

      Breaking News!

      Salva Kiir’s last visit to Khartoum has turned dull and peel in thin air.

      President Bashir knows politics well than incompetent Kiir

  • 16 November 06:44, by Truth

    This is like Satan says Lucifer is a sinner

  • 16 November 06:45, by conservative

    You have desired to say that but you the one dragging AU about your case to not recognize ICC but now you do but u want see other go before u i mean you have wanted first

    • 16 November 07:01, by South South

      al-Bashir needs to report to ICC to clear his name first before he talks about others. If he believes he’s innocent, then he needs to face the court of law to clear your accusation. Why are you crying everyday to get support from AU if you think you have good case in front of ICC?

      • 16 November 07:21, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

        El Bashir ! You are right. South Sudan leaders have totally failed to rule their people and there is too much tribalism, killing and so on. They should be tried by the ICC together with you because you have committed the same atrocities in Darfur. Your case is pending in the Hague.

  • 16 November 09:31, by Kush Natives

    What a an idiot this stupid monkey called Bashiit. You tried to eraced your name from international criminal boy into others? You committed suicide crimes against South Sudanese, Darfur, southern blue Nile, Nuba mountain, and Eastern sudan, now you turned around thinking nothing happened? You MUST be brought to justice before anybody. Mark my word!

  • 16 November 10:36, by Gabriel KK

    He is just a backing, chained dog. Cut his tongue and seal his big mouth because is a criminal who is taking advantage of South Sudan chaos. Well, sudan military is monitoring his last days closely.

  • 16 November 12:23, by John Makiir

    I think Bashir is right in this context, though He killed people in Darfur he maintained leadership by developing it even at those pick days of crisis. But good at this Dinka president SS, instead corruption, Nepotism, JCEism, insecurity, displacement and name them. SS becomes a laughing stock in the whole imagine! leaders responsible for all this mess must assumed their rightful place in the ICC

  • 16 November 15:05, by Lenin Bull

    This fox called Bashir should not waste time, words, on South Sudan and what not.South Sudan is free forever. If people are taken to ICC because of killing, He/Bashir and his other Arab cousins/leaders killed 6 million South Sudanese citizens since they took over from Britain in 1956 to 2005.

  • 16 November 15:11, by Lenin Bull

    It was the same Bashir and his Arab cousins who sowed the seeds of tribal hatred in South Sudan by arming soem tribes against the other since the days of SPLA from 1983 - 2005. It is the same Bashir/Arabs arming the Nuer IO and Shilluk Agwelek/NDM/A and telling them that Dinka are dominating you.Arab foxes!! When the Great SPLA defeated badly your stooges in South Sudan he cries foul.

  • 16 November 15:14, by Lenin Bull

    Bashir has no sense of shame and remorse. I even doubt whether Arabs in Khartoum really believe in Allah! or only hypocrites! Bashir should continue to entertain his foolish black Arabs in Sudan with other nonsenses but not South Sudan anymore. Mongrels.

