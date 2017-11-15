 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 November 2017

S. Sudan ex-military intelligence chief denies meeting rebels

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 14, 2017 (KAMPALA) – South Sudan’s former head of militarily intelligence General Paul Mach has denied meeting rebel groups in Uganda, dispelling reports he intends to rebel against government.

JPEG - 12.1 kb
Former military intelligence chief General Paul Mach (File photo)

Last week, unconfirmed reports indicated that Mach groups in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, saying such reports were “fabricated”.

“I am stating categorically that I am not aware of such a meeting, nor involved in it. It is a constructed lie peddled by those seeking to further their agenda by dusting my reputation,” he said on Tuesday.

The former powerful intelligence chief accused some individuals he did not, however, of trying to spoil his personality and professionalism for creating insurgency instead of focusing on real leadership issues.

“The way out of the seemingly unending war in our country, I believe is not more rebellion. It requires mindful leadership, and peaceful discourse to deliver our people for these debacles,” stressed Mach.

“It is clear that there is a linkage between war and disasters besetting our people”, he added.

The called on the South Sudanese population to be mindful of the conflict and urge them to mainly focus on bringing peace rather than dwelling on a war which has caused suffering in the country.

“I have never thought of rebelling nor colluded with anybody or an armed group pushing for war rather than peace”, further said Mach.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 November 09:37, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That is negative rumoured.

    repondre message

  • 15 November 10:12, by lou nuer

    Indeed you have no intention to do that but some people get money in that way of accusing dedicated people like you. You are a very honest man and have a vision, not these dead government bribes people with money rather than using their mindful skills to end war. Any Mac Paul your positive contribution toward saving many innocents Nuer life will never be forgotten in vain. Stay bless and away fros

    repondre message

  • 15 November 12:12, by John Makiir

    He is who he is and that is

    repondre message

  • 15 November 12:18, by Eastern

    South Sudanese are very good at denying!

    repondre message

  • 15 November 12:19, by John Makiir

    if he was stupid like Gordon Buay and the like he would boasts around meeting rebels but what could be the meaning of him being head of intelligence!!

    repondre message

  • 15 November 16:38, by lino

    Gen. Paul Mach was the only sincere officer during Court Proceedings of some of G10 Group in Juba, 2014. So is normal to drag his name around!!!

    repondre message

    • 15 November 23:03, by Kuch

      SUDAN TRIBUNE of all foreign propaganda machine. The creeps are shopping for any fool that they think, they can draft him/her into their regime change business like they have done with their Riek Machar fool. But the criminals would not find any patriotic South Sudanese as far as we are concerned. Their idiots like Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng, Thomas Cirilo, Majak Agoot, Costi Manibe>>

      repondre message

      • 15 November 23:09, by Kuch

        and other are currently being held hostage by the criminals in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in foreign solely to use them as their bargaining chips or blackmails against the government of South Sudan. But our foolish South Sudan’s populace are not discerning the dirtiest intrigue our enemies are scheming in our country & our against our people>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 November 23:15, by Kuch

          Our South Sudanese idiots. These are the evils playing game with our country & our people:http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/910926498?-21266:8599:0
          http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/910935900?-21266:8599:0
          http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/910917968?-21266:8599:0
          http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/910937909?-21266:8599:0
          Our South Sudanese fools, sharpen your damn spears & replenish your arrows fools>>>

          repondre message

          • 15 November 23:19, by Kuch

            your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between, want a war in our country & against our people at all costs. And they are going to get it with a bucket full of it. The evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop.

            repondre message

            • 15 November 23:26, by Kuch

              There are conflicts in Darfur, Southern Khardupan, Southern Blue Nile, ethiopia, Northern Nigeria, Somalia, CAR, DRC, Libya, Burundi & other countries. But our country & our people are what the hyenas have projected their evil lens into 24/7. Simply because the hyenas are after our resources & after to Geopolitical counter Chinese companies present in our country>>>

              repondre message

              • 15 November 23:31, by Kuch

                Really, what do the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies really think they are to our country & our people? The evils have been inform time & time again to watch this space. South Sudan is not a US, the UK, their UN & their sleazy NGOs over sea protectorate & our people are not their subjects>>>

                repondre message

                • 16 November 02:32, by Kuch

                  People like Mach Paul are not that foolish or are like those of Riek Machar & some Equatorian idiots who always let themselves to be used by foreign powers against South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. Just like they let themselves used by our arch enemy---the cloned so-called arab North Sudan during our genuine war of independence. But these days, these same idiots are the ones same ones>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 16 November 03:03, by Kuch

                    who are letting themselves being used by the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies as their pawns/proxies to regime change an elected government of South Sudan. And they wanted to be paid with the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between.

                    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.