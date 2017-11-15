November 14, 2017 (KAMPALA) – South Sudan’s former head of militarily intelligence General Paul Mach has denied meeting rebel groups in Uganda, dispelling reports he intends to rebel against government.

Former military intelligence chief General Paul Mach (File photo)

Last week, unconfirmed reports indicated that Mach groups in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, saying such reports were “fabricated”.

“I am stating categorically that I am not aware of such a meeting, nor involved in it. It is a constructed lie peddled by those seeking to further their agenda by dusting my reputation,” he said on Tuesday.

The former powerful intelligence chief accused some individuals he did not, however, of trying to spoil his personality and professionalism for creating insurgency instead of focusing on real leadership issues.

“The way out of the seemingly unending war in our country, I believe is not more rebellion. It requires mindful leadership, and peaceful discourse to deliver our people for these debacles,” stressed Mach.

“It is clear that there is a linkage between war and disasters besetting our people”, he added.

The called on the South Sudanese population to be mindful of the conflict and urge them to mainly focus on bringing peace rather than dwelling on a war which has caused suffering in the country.

“I have never thought of rebelling nor colluded with anybody or an armed group pushing for war rather than peace”, further said Mach.

