 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 November 2017

South Sudan lawmakers pass labour regulations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 14, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Transitional parliament on Tuesday passed a labour bill seeking to protect rights of workers in the country.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

The long-awaited bill passed by the country’s lawmakers also gives guidelines pertaining the employment of foreigners in South Sudan.

The undersecretary for labour and industrial relations in the ministry of labour, Mary Hilary Wani was quoted saying government had, in the past, faced numerous difficulties in enforcing labour regulations,

The new law will be crucial in regulating the labour market, he said.

Wani further said the labour law would help the government crackdown on foreigners working without permits and international organizations that failed to comply with a policy that demands them to have at least 80% of the workforce from South Sudan.

The constitution of South Sudan demands that bills passed by the parliament be assented by the president by before becoming laws.

South Sudan has since been operating without a labour legislation and mainly relied on laws from Sudan, a country it broke away from in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 November 13:38, by deng

    it will be better to have law for work but always the leaders are the ones who put laws aside and work according to their interest

    repondre message

  • 15 November 20:11, by Dinka-Defender-General

    We, the South Sudan citizens should have 90% of the job and 10% for the foreigners. This is how you create the jobs. However, something is better than nothing.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.