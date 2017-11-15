South Sudan lawmakers pass labour regulations

November 14, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Transitional parliament on Tuesday passed a labour bill seeking to protect rights of workers in the country.

South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

The long-awaited bill passed by the country’s lawmakers also gives guidelines pertaining the employment of foreigners in South Sudan.

The undersecretary for labour and industrial relations in the ministry of labour, Mary Hilary Wani was quoted saying government had, in the past, faced numerous difficulties in enforcing labour regulations,

The new law will be crucial in regulating the labour market, he said.

Wani further said the labour law would help the government crackdown on foreigners working without permits and international organizations that failed to comply with a policy that demands them to have at least 80% of the workforce from South Sudan.

The constitution of South Sudan demands that bills passed by the parliament be assented by the president by before becoming laws.

South Sudan has since been operating without a labour legislation and mainly relied on laws from Sudan, a country it broke away from in July 2011.

(ST)