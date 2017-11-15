 
 
 
Wednesday 15 November 2017

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State visits Sudan

Sudan's Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour shakes hand with John Sullivan U.S. Deputy Secretary of State on 14 September 2014 (ST Photo)
November 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - In the first visit of a senior U.S. diplomat to Sudan since long years ago, the Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan will be in the Sudanese capital Thursday for talks on bilateral relations after the lift of economic sanctions.

The State Department Tuesday announced the visit saying it would be part of an eight-day tour including France, Sudan, Tunisia, and Nigeria from November 14-21.

Sullivan "will then travel to Khartoum, where he will meet with Foreign Minister Ghandour and other government officials to discuss ways to build on progress following the completion of the Five-Track Engagement Plan in October".

"He will also advance discussions on the DPRK (North Korea) and human rights, including religious freedom" further stressed the statement.

In statements at Khartoum airport after the return of Sudanese president from Uganda, Ghandour confirmed the visit saying the visit include a joint meeting to discuss the outstanding issues and a follow-up of "the previous dialogue files ".

The Deputy Secretary of State, also, would meet religious leaders, some civil society groups, political parties, academics and youth, further said the Sudanese foreign minister.

Last October, Washington removed economic sanctions on Sudan within a five-track engagement reached in December 2016, including the cessation of hostilities in the conflict areas, the humanitarian access to civilians in the war zones, cooperation to address regional conflicts and the support of U.S. counterterrorism efforts.

The framework, also, includes three matters added last July including human rights record, religious freedoms and Sudan’s commitment to the international sanctions on North Korea which tops Washington diplomatic priorities.

The lift of sanctions should be followed by talks on the lift of remaining sanctions, the end of armed conflicts and democratic reforms in Sudan. Washington said it would use the removal of remaining sanctions to encourage the government of President Omer al-Bashir to achieve peace and restore freedoms.

(ST)

  • 15 November 18:34, by Kuch

    Many of our Riek Machar idiots who are so blindsided about always blaming your so-called Jieng council of elders (JCEs), Salva Kiir or Dinkas/Jienges. Have a read on this:http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article64003
    Do you idiots understand as to why all over a sudden, your damn evil corporate America, the UK & the EU are these days cosying up with the North Sudan?>>>

    • 15 November 18:41, by Kuch

      when there are massive unresolved problems in Darfur, Southern Khodupan & Southern Blue Nile? The answer here is glaringly simple----South Sudan & South Sudanese people are the only glue to the viability of North Sudan. South Sudan is where the riches are. And South Sudanese people are considered your evil corporate America, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between as the only people>>>

      • 15 November 18:49, by Kuch

        who can stand up to their so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan & beyond encroachments into the whole of Africa. And they (the US, the UK & their allies) are ready to expend our country & our people through their Geo-political chess game intrigues. Just like they had/are currently doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or Ukriane. Oh wait---you fellows may not be surprised>>>

        • 15 November 18:55, by Kuch

          to see the same dirty game that was done in our country by our enemies being extended to Kenya or other countries in our region or even in other parts of Africa. Fellows, l always write on this web site & other sites that when the evil corporate America, Europe & their banking cartels are about to go bust. Then the evils create their cold-war-like situations in other countries & their people>>>

          • 15 November 19:10, by Kuch

            to regime change other people’s elected leaders & replace them with their stooges/puppets that they can go & micro-manage them in Washington, Wall street, London, Paris, Brussels, Dubai, Cayman island, Virgin islands, Bermuda or some of their shady other countries that they bank their loots in. But our Riek Machar of all fools do not understands the dirty intrigues that are always used by their>>>

            • 15 November 19:27, by Kuch

              corporate America & European vermins to crawl their evil selves into other countries & go and plunder them. But some of these Riek Machar idiots would some of these days understand that their corporate America, the UK, their UN & their allies are not our true uncles after all, but our real enemies. Our Riek Machar supporters. Your US, the UK, their UN & their allies are using our country & our>>>

              • 15 November 19:39, by Kuch

                people as their Geo-political chess game like what they did in Eastern Congo, Angola, Mozambique, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Asian countries during their then cold war that ended in 1991. And they are hoping that our country & our people would then be re-united with our arch enemy, their so-called cloned arab North Sudan like what they did with their then East & West Germany>>>

                • 15 November 19:47, by Kuch

                  during their then cold war & then the evils would then go & pat their evil selves on the backs & toss their champagne glasses at their boardrooms & brag, western civilization. Something that is not going to happen even in million years on our watch. Our Riek Machar idiot supporters---- open your damn eyes. Our country & our people are being toyed around by the greatest evils on earth fools.

