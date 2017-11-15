November 14, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has pledged to take a different path to end the ongoing war, saying recommendations of the national dialogue process will guide the future of the new nation.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Reuters)

“There is suffering, yes I know. Our people are strong hearted, you know that. But there are people who are using them as a tool for personal interest. This must be changed and I will take a different path to end the war and make our people return home,” said Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader made these comments during Tuesday’s meeting with his two deputies within the coalition government.

According to President Kiir, his recent directive calling for unhindered access for humanitarian organizations operating in the country will enable relief assistance to reach everyone without any restrictions.

Vice-President, James Wani Igga said a number of important issues, including procedures for the revitalization of the peace agreement, re-activating the Arusha Agreement on the unification of the different factions of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), economic matter related to payment of civil servants, among others.

Government, Igga assured, will put in place the necessary procedures through the competent institutions to protect the lives of citizens during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year occasions.

In September this year, the South Sudanese leader publicly said he regretted the sufferings the civil war had inflicted on the population.

The South Sudanese leader, while appearing on the state-owned television (SSBC), did not, however, hint on how his administration intends to end the conflict, which has displaced millions of people.

Critics described Kiir’s remarks as “crocodile” feelings and compassion, saying the solutions to end the conflict lay in his hands.

Observers, however, said President Kiir was overwhelmed to the extent of not being able to know what to do to end the civil war.

At least 7.5 million of the estimated 12 million South Sudanese will need assistance in 2017, the UN humanitarian response plan showed.

Conflict broke out in December 2013 following months of internal wrangling in the SPLM over leadership, the vision of the party, reforms and democracy. The war has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of refugees in neighbouring nations.

An estimated 1.9 million people are internally displaced in South Sudan, with thousands sheltering at UN protection of civilians sites.

(ST)