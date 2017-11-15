 
 
 
November 14, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has pledged to take a different path to end the ongoing war, saying recommendations of the national dialogue process will guide the future of the new nation.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Reuters)

“There is suffering, yes I know. Our people are strong hearted, you know that. But there are people who are using them as a tool for personal interest. This must be changed and I will take a different path to end the war and make our people return home,” said Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader made these comments during Tuesday’s meeting with his two deputies within the coalition government.

According to President Kiir, his recent directive calling for unhindered access for humanitarian organizations operating in the country will enable relief assistance to reach everyone without any restrictions.

Vice-President, James Wani Igga said a number of important issues, including procedures for the revitalization of the peace agreement, re-activating the Arusha Agreement on the unification of the different factions of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), economic matter related to payment of civil servants, among others.

Government, Igga assured, will put in place the necessary procedures through the competent institutions to protect the lives of citizens during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year occasions.

In September this year, the South Sudanese leader publicly said he regretted the sufferings the civil war had inflicted on the population.

The South Sudanese leader, while appearing on the state-owned television (SSBC), did not, however, hint on how his administration intends to end the conflict, which has displaced millions of people.

Critics described Kiir’s remarks as “crocodile” feelings and compassion, saying the solutions to end the conflict lay in his hands.

Observers, however, said President Kiir was overwhelmed to the extent of not being able to know what to do to end the civil war.

At least 7.5 million of the estimated 12 million South Sudanese will need assistance in 2017, the UN humanitarian response plan showed.

Conflict broke out in December 2013 following months of internal wrangling in the SPLM over leadership, the vision of the party, reforms and democracy. The war has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of refugees in neighbouring nations.

An estimated 1.9 million people are internally displaced in South Sudan, with thousands sheltering at UN protection of civilians sites.

(ST)

  • 14 November 22:57, by garrak1520

    KIIR IS A LIAR,FOR THREE YEARS,THERE WAS NO SOLUTION TO THE SUFFERING OF THE PEOPLE, THREE YEARS LATER, HE HAS A SOLUTION. THE SOLUTION IS FOR HIM TO RESIGN. HE HAS FAILED THE COUNTRY.

  • 15 November 01:03, by Nairobimitot

    He had already taken a different Path a long time ago. In 2018, He will perfect the creation of a peaceful South Sudan. Let us all pray for our President Salva Kiir Mayardiit so that God can give him time and a chance to carry on the mission to prosperity that we have all been waiting. Let us all forget about people who have been using innocent civilians for their personal gains.

    • 15 November 01:24, by dinkdong

      The only "different path" that will make sense will be to step down.

  • 15 November 01:55, by First observer

    Nothing impossible."Where there is a Will, there is a way". I know dealing with our people is not an easy task. Good luck Mr President

  • 15 November 03:18, by Eyez

    Mr. Mayor of Juba (Kiir)

    The one and only path for you is to pack up your JCE thieves, your cows and dirty MTNs and leave peacefully if you want to live a long life. But if you choose to cling on to power, then you will be removed by any means necessary.

    All corners are caving in on you and your Jienge-lover called Taban Gai.

    X

    • 15 November 05:08, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Mr. Eyez,

      You are a liar too like president Kiir himself. You are an idiot, calling people MTN. Everybody is a thief in South Sudan, not only JCE. What means this time, will you use to remove Kiir than what has been happening? Instead of leaving Kiir to realized his mistakes, you are now saying nonsense.

      • 15 November 06:21, by Eastern

        Wrong here...a country is not managed by trial and error for Kiir to be allowed to peacefully "realise his mistakes". That mentality is the one driving this country aground...

      • 15 November 23:00, by Eyez

        Rombek

        How can I be a liar by telling the truth, anyway, you are a Jienge and like always, your brains are full of cow dunk. So please start thinking about how you are going to survive after Kiir is gone.

        It’s idiots like you who are putting other innocent Dinka in danger by supporting the JCE and Kiir’s stupid junta.
        Xt

    • 15 November 11:19, by Nairobimitot

      Eyez, remember when you stole your Mom’s, Blanket in Refugee Camp in Uganda. You ran away with it and Sold it in the market for 200 Ugandan Sheelings. You are a perfect thief in South Sudan. It is better for you to still a blanket from Kawanya than from your Mom. You must be the shame of your self. Put the national interest first before you. You must love your country no matter how bad the leadership is. I have been wondering all the time about why you are so against the government of South Sudan. I finally realized that you are the one who has been bearing the thieves in South Sudan. Against the party of the country all the time, at the day, in the dawn, evening and even at the dust. What is wrong with you thief? Don’t you know that governments are improved by the citizens who love their country very much?

      • 15 November 22:52, by Eyez

        Nairobimitot

        You must be hurting that your uncle Kiir’s days are numbered. Soon all you MTNs will have no place to hide, our boys have aquired guns now and when the dry season comes, this time it’s us who willattack instead of waiting for your Jienge militias.

        The other thing is if you are not stupid, why call yourself ’Nairobimitot’ because, no other Junubi calls himself after somebody’s city.

  • 15 November 04:53, by Mayendit

    Mr. president are you coming for realization? The war was absolutely man made war in between you and your former vp Riek Machar. For almost 12 years in leadership and things have never change even continues getting worst indeed and my question is that, how that path will be different from this situation?

  • 15 November 05:03, by Eastern

    Kiir is a stupid man man indeed! After squandering the meagre resources of the country to pursue a futile war with those who disagreed with him, he’s now seeing some sense albeit late. This dinka mentality is the reason South Sudan is in total mess...

    • 15 November 07:34, by South South

      Eastern,

      Dinka is far more better than yours, the all world knows that. You will never come out to the open and speak about your tribe here because all these shame will come up. Shut up! What resources you are talking about, your uncles are the one who are practicing corruption in South Sudan.

  • 15 November 05:04, by Mayendit

    My suggestion is that. I think the leadership need smarts people to clean up what has been messed up in all these years of conflicts. You can not just thinking that, things will be okay since there are still many rebels groups. What lacking in your government is not Military skills but it is political skills need real politician who can turn the nation around and renew foreign policy and what is .

  • 15 November 05:18, by Mayendit

    My second suggestion is that, you have your own people who are capable in term of political experience, knowledge and foreign policy skills to chose from. I belief hon, Nhial Deng Nhial will be the Top choice to turn country around. Dr. Joseph Nguen Monytiul is another good guy. Taban Deng Gai and the currently Speaker. The SPLA are okay, anyone can do job. These people are capable men to lead SS.

  • 15 November 05:32, by Mayendit

    Mr. president Salve Kiir Mayendit please, don’t listening to those people who might telling you to seeking another re-election, because there is nothing would change the shape in which nation is heading now. Jomo Kenyatta hand power to teacher Daniel Arop Moi, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania did it and Nelson Mandela of South Africa did it why not you? Please hand power to someone you trust most.

  • 15 November 05:32, by Mayendit

    Mr. president Salve Kiir Mayendit please, don’t listening to those people who might telling you to seeking another re-election, because there is nothing would change the shape in which nation is heading now. Jomo Kenyatta hand power to teacher Daniel Arop Moi, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania did it and Nelson Mandela of South Africa did it why not you? Please hand power to someone you trust most.

    • 15 November 08:55, by Unionist Agent

      Mayendit, I believe if your were an Advisor to Kiir hmself, things would have gotten worst than they are now. Look at the uniformed and reckless suggestions you are giving that an elected president resigns and handover power to the so called ’’educated and experienced people’’.
      I only agree with you on the weakness of Kiir in recognizing and negotiating with every highway robbers as rebels.

  • 15 November 07:04, by Majesty

    Gen. Kiir is obstacle to peace. The sooner he resign the sooner peace will come. Our soldiers and public servants haven’t been paid for 7 months, yet 132,000 barrels of our oil is running ever single day. Where is the money? What is good for, benefiting Khartoum? If our oil can’t benefit us, we have to shut it down.

  • 15 November 07:25, by DO IT

    Salva Kiir stop lying, you have no any approach in your head to end this war left. You used all your approaches for alcohol and women

  • 15 November 08:44, by lou nuer

    You have no objectives of ending the war Mr. President completely. You misuse your power of decree which affects you negatively. Taking negative influence from your tribes’ elders and money lover from other tribes in the Country peace will come by it own rather than your initiation at all. You ignore CPAII which many people has hope on it then it end up no fruits you bring in STD as a yes man.

