 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 November 2017

S. Sudan Supreme Court judge resigns over "interference"

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 14, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Supreme Court judge, Justice Kukurlopita Marino Pitia has resigned over “lack of judicial independence”.

JPEG - 104.5 kb
South Sudanese judges (photo RSS ministry of Justice)

In a 14 November letter to President Salva Kiir, Pitia also cited lack of independence of judges and justices, security of tenure of the office of the judges and justice, lack of financial independence of the judiciary and poor administration of the judiciary, among others.

"I Kukurlopita Marino Pitia, Justice of the Supreme Court of the judiciary of the Republic of South Sudan, resign from the Supreme Court and the Judiciary of South Sudan effective the date mentioned in accordance with section 62(1) of the Judiciary Act, 2008, Laws of South Sudan," partly reads Pitia’s letter.

According to the judge, independence of the judiciary in the young nation has become a “mockery” and “pasquinade” over the years.

“The judiciary lacks institutional independence, and the independence of judges and justices in performing their judicial function is interfered with and hence the guarantee of the independence of the judiciary by the Constitution and the law is a fallacy,” adds the letter extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

The judge faulted the executive for interfering in South Sudan’s judicial matter.

The office of the president has not reacted to Justice Pitia’s resignation letter.

The judge drew attention in April this year, when, as a member of the Supreme Court of Juba, he openly questioned the logic behind the decision to jail four Kenyans convicted of fraud. The four Kenyans, who faced life imprisonment, have since been released together with 12 South Sudanese nationals convicted for allegedly stealing money from the office of the South Sudanese president.

(ST)

PDF - 1.5 Mb
RESIGNATION LETTER OF SUPREME COURT JUDGE
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 November 20:27, by dinkdong

    No independence in a country rule by a dictator.

    repondre message

    • 14 November 20:34, by jubaone

      People of conscience and thought can’t practice their profession with such savages who only understand brute force and jungle laws. Good Justice Kukurlopita you’re conscience is clear now. Let these lawless jienges run their jiengdom

      repondre message

      • 15 November 02:41, by South South

        jubaone,

        This is really nothing. It’s just one single man resigned. We may not know if he messed up with financial issues. Let him go to the hell, our country is moving on. Kukurlopita is a funny name, let him go, we do not need him in our country.

        repondre message

        • 15 November 05:01, by Eastern

          South South,

          Such is the mentality guiding this tribal regime with Kiir at it helm. Riek Machar, Thomas Cirilo, etal resignations/rebellions are just "one single man" affairs indeed...!

          repondre message

          • 15 November 07:40, by South South

            Eastern,

            We do not give damn care to any betrayer in our country. Equatorians thought they will capture South Sudan through rebellion, but the final miserably, but now they think by betraying South Sudan, South Sudan will be weak. Reik is a wicked who started fighting against South Sudan interests since 1991. Thomas Cirilo is a thief who stole SPLA money.

            repondre message

            • 15 November 07:44, by South South

              Eastern,

              Anyone who wants to leave our government can go anytime. You can send that message to your uncles. We do not entertain betrayers and traitors, our message is very clear like the sky which can be seen by anyone who has good vision, you get it.

              repondre message

            • 15 November 12:53, by The Rhino

              South South,
              Spewing jienges filths day and night seems to be the order of your rhythm.You’re barking on stolen land in Equatoria,go back to Gogrial and be proud of your luak.You are the only idiot I know who is claiming that South Sudan is moving forward in a good direction,..seriously?Your own relatives are eating grass and sniffing cow dung out there,many are confined if not hunted down in....

              repondre message

              • 15 November 13:02, by The Rhino

                ..Equatoria,some are wandering in North Sudan begging and starving,others are loitering in neighboring countries like stray dogs.Look,all the chaos in South Sudan you jienges/dinkas are proud of,are format and direct measure of your lifestyle in a camp.You’re congenitally incompetent to organize and sustain order, you people don’t have the sense to create and develop,you only know how to steal,..

                repondre message

                • 15 November 13:06, by The Rhino

                  ..eat and waste.So you fork teeth "South South" are a dilapidated delusional jieng junk with head full of dung,shut up!

                  repondre message

              • 15 November 13:42, by South South

                The Rhino,

                Cow dung is used by civilized people to fertilize their lands for farming. It’s is not like monkey poop. Shut up and following me to lead you wicked. No one is grabbing Equatoria land. We are in our capital Juba which is belong to all tribes of South Sudan. If you do not like it, them move somewhere, you are not welcome.

                repondre message

                • 15 November 14:52, by The Rhino

                  South South,

                  Yes intelligent civilized people use dungs for farming.Have you ever used any in your luaks?NO! Do you know how to cultivate,NO! All you’re best at is stealing cassava and displacing innocent farmers in Equatoria,now guess what,all MTNs are starving,deal with it. You can’t be a leader idiot!How can a rational person follow you or your decisions? A normal cattle gives you directions..

                  repondre message

                  • 15 November 14:59, by The Rhino

                    ..to follow thus making you a sloppy dumbhead animal,how can then a human being with brain follow an animal which follows another animal?Doesn’t make any sense,does it? So fuck off bastard!

                    repondre message

                    • 15 November 20:03, by South South

                      The Rhino,

                      You are under my feet like insect, I can do anything I want to do to you, shut up wicked and coward.

                      repondre message

                      • 15 November 21:38, by The Rhino

                        South South or South Shit,

                        Listen,you don’t cook the guns nor do have any knowledge to operate complex gunnery system.Your present military or intelligent gatherings depend entirely on stolen state money,even worse you hire foreigners to come kill your own people, for that alone—you will not maintain power for years.Millions of South Sudanese are dreadfully suffering b’cos you jienges/dinkas ...

                        repondre message

                        • 15 November 21:50, by The Rhino

                          ..are plundering the national treasure for a useless war.Lets see how long this will last,I don’t think that far. The worthless bug is you moron,your stench goes up high the sky unchallenged,practically speaking you are a dead meat on feet which deserves hanging by the neck until death for crimes that you and your tribal JCE regime have committed.So its rather you to be fidgeting before the...

                          repondre message

                          • 15 November 21:58, by The Rhino

                            ..hurricane changes course.The wrath and vengeance of the people are mounting and I dearly can’t wait to hear your squeals.

                            PS..fix your lower teeth jieng rookie!!!

                            repondre message

        • 15 November 06:01, by Rumbek S. Sudan

          Mr. South Sudan,

          Who owned South Sudan to open your mouth and say we don’t need him in South Sudan? South Sudan belong to all of us including Judge Kukuropita. The failure of Judiciary system in South Sudan is one of the reasons that messed up this country since day one. @Jubaone, not every problem in South Sudan is caused by all Jienge. Please stop that mentality, it won’t help us all.

          repondre message

          • 15 November 06:27, by Naath

            Rumbek S. Sudan,

            The judiciary department is not the one failing South Sudan but Dinka power greedy president and tribalism being practiced by goofy Dinka failed South Sudan. Dinka are brainless wild wolves.

            repondre message

            • 15 November 07:54, by South South

              Naath,

              What is happening with your Riek’s IO? Why it is failing and all members of Riek’s IO are Nuer? You need to shut up when we talk about brainless tribe in South Sudan. It’s none other than Nuer tribe. They are now roaming in Khartoum and Addis Abba.

              repondre message

          • 15 November 07:49, by South South

            Mr. Rumbek S. Sudan,

            South Sudan belong to people who loves it. It’s belong to people who are defending it. It’s belong to people who fought for it. Any betrayer or traitor who wants to leave South Sudan MUST go. Door is opened. Wicked people like Eastern and jubaone have expressed themselves to us here about wanting to destroy South Sudan. Kukuropota is one of them. Let him go.

            repondre message

            • 15 November 10:42, by Jongo

              South South Very strange really why you don’t want to be call jenge rather than dinka oh because jenge sounds dirty & wild I understand You ss just imagine if we can re-conduct referendum today what result you expect to be? It was a big mistake we committed from the vert beginning we supposed to remain three people not one that’s Equatoria, Bargazal & Dirty Luaks hold on soon it will happen

              repondre message

              • 15 November 10:57, by South South

                Jongo,

                The dirty thing is not Luak, the dirty thing is monkey poop. Don’t spray me with monkey poop, get away a little monkey.

                repondre message

            • 15 November 14:22, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              South South

              Your mother should be lamenting for producing such a worthless, useless person that is worse than an ape. You lack humanity in you and completely senseless,

              repondre message

              • 15 November 14:25, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                South South

                Your mother should be lamenting for producing such a worthless, useless person that is worse than an ape. You lack humanity in you and you are completely senseless.

                repondre message

                • 15 November 14:30, by South South

                  jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

                  You people need to shut up about insulting Dinka tribe if you want real debate about South Sudan. Of course your mother is like you, smelling monkey poop.

                  repondre message

        • 15 November 08:34, by padiit gaga

          It is time for greedy tribe and Canable to be isolated who called S.Sudan is land of one Tribe (Dinka)their government is already failed either it will handed to I.O, to UN. Iam glad when i heard that Machar I.O captured New site it is near for Dinka or tribal rejim to be end and freedom must be in the whole land.

          repondre message

      • 15 November 08:46, by padiit gaga

        Every one must be resign in greedy and Canable tribe who are greedy for power now it s time for them not be accepted to lead either by Vote or by War all 63 tribes must unite themselves and chase maggots.

        repondre message

  • 15 November 01:24, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Kukur

    It is a human act that Our own has taken. Integrity is part of our culture and so that is expected in a sham government. A government that governs with the rule of the GUN. God bless you our son.

    repondre message

    • 15 November 03:34, by Eyez

      Jur

      These naked MTNs don’t understand what integrity is, they’re all stuck on stupid, they are animals. It’s something you can’t correct, as its encoded in their DNA and embedded in their being.

      You can never tame or domesticate a hyena, because, it’s a savage by nature, so is the Jienge, they may look human, but they are wild animals, full stop.

      X

      repondre message

      • 15 November 05:31, by Eastern

        Eyez,

        Well stated.

        Thanks

        repondre message

        • 15 November 08:42, by Mr. Right

          Eastern,
          I didn’t know you were also rotten to the core. Oh my Gosh!

          repondre message

      • 15 November 08:00, by South South

        Eyez,

        Dinkas eat beef and steak. They drink cow milk. Pujulo eats money and rat. So which tribe is really more civilized? Common sense will dictate the situation. We told Pujulo to respect themselves and change their behaviors, but they fail to listen to us, what is a result? They are now in refugee camps in Uganda.

        repondre message

        • 15 November 14:11, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          South South

          It is a disgrace to read your shit every day in this site. What comes out of you is nothing other than cow dung right from your skull. It is unfortunate to be with your like in the same country.

          repondre message

          • 15 November 20:05, by South South

            jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

            Wicked, stay where you are, DIASPORA, that’s is your place or you can join your uncles at refugee camps. No one want to come back to South Sudan, you get it stupid monkey.

            repondre message

  • 15 November 04:49, by john akeen

    I’am the only one who can unite SSudanese people and South Sudanese politicians, no matter if you are Republican or Democratic men or women. I will unite you SSudanese people without weapon and war, I Will unite you in a diplomatic talk way or talk like important leader who doesn’t want his country to collapse on his people and his land that he love and the land of his freedom in this world

    repondre message

    • 15 November 04:56, by john akeen

      all of you South Sudanese people, you are all my beloved blood, and I love you all because you are my saver in this world and the saver of the land that God gave all of us. thank you and may God bless South Sudan because of you all

      repondre message

  • 15 November 13:28, by gatkhor Nueri

    People of S.Sudan I have told you several time,Dinka we give them 100 years no one will truth them again and again.because what they did to others tribe of s.sudan, it’s something bad.
    they rape,killed and scorching the village,what kinds of people on earth?hopeless and thieves?

    repondre message

  • 15 November 18:02, by Fair Man

    South South
    Son of bitch, the Justice has a right to denounce evil. You idiot is 100% aware that your Kiir and his JCE does not survive under a national unity. It is standing on tribal line but already weakened by its internal wrangles between Aweil v. Warrap. The scenario of Zimbabwe is next to Kiir, a matter of time, unless he asks his in Ethiopian in laws to pay salaries for organized forces.

    repondre message

    • 15 November 20:01, by South South

      Fair Man,

      Equatorians love sex, alcohol, party, food and moneys, that why the word bitch came out from your mouth very straight. Where is your mother? Stupid dumb ass, Zimbabwe power is taken over by the military, military in South Sudan is belong to us, wicked, open your eyes see things and call them by their names.

      repondre message

  • 15 November 19:39, by Fair Man

    Stupid John Akeen!
    An American-South Sudanese. It took me time to know you Aweil idiot! So you are fucked up now because Satanic Killer Moron (SALVA KIIR MAYARDIT) has screwed your stupid king Malong Awiir? How dare are you? When did you become a person to love South Sudan other than betraying its people in the name of stupid Jienge! You are fucked up now. Come to me in my bush parliament not far

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.