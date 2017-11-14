 
 
 
Sudan’s Asawer, U.S. Baker Hughes to work on gas projects

Lorenzo Simonelli, head of Baker Hughes (Photo Houston Chronicle)
November 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Asawer Oil and Gas company and the U.S. Baker Hughes signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the implementation of gas projects.

In a statement released in Khartoum Monday, the technical arm of the state oil and gas firm Sudapet, said the cooperation agreement was signed by Lorenzo Simonelli, the Chief Executive Officer of Baker Hughes and Asawer Investment Director Nagi Abbas in presence of Abdel Rahman Osman, Sudan’s Oil and Gas Minister.

Baker Hughes is a U.S. industrial service company. It is one of the world’s largest oil and gas field services companies based in Texas.

The two companies will work in the implementation of gas and associated gas projects, as well as cooperation in spare parts and drilling fluids, said the statement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Osman called to invest in the oil and gas fields in the Red Sea. While Simonelli expressed readiness to invest in gas and oil services.

The head of Baker Hughes further said the lift of U.S. sanctions on Sudan would encourage American oil firms to work in Sudan.

Sudan has proven gas reserves of 3 trillion cubic feet, but development has been limited. It also does not have the pipelines or the port terminals to bring in gas or liquefied natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration in 2014.

Last October, President Donald Trump ended a 20-year economic embargo on Sudan. The two countries said they would resume talks on the remaining sanctions particularly Sudan’s removal of the list of states sponsor of terrorism.

(ST)

s
