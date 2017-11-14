 
 
 
S. Sudan elders, clerics laud release of former military chief

November 13, 2017 (JUBA) - Elders and church leaders involved in the negotiations to break the standoff that existed between the government and former military chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan have praised the decision President Salva Kiir took to allow the former travel out of the country for medical reasons.

JPEG - 43.3 kb
Former South Sudanese army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan speaking at a Dinka Malual community meeting in Juba on 1 November, 2012 (ST)

The head of the elders described the decision as an exhibition of leadership.

“This is a very important step to end tension and renewing confidence between of the president of the republic, the command of the army and the general public. It is an exhibition of leadership. It shows what our leaders are capable of doing. The way it has been managed shows that our leaders can amicably resolve issues like this without external intervention”, Deng Macham Angui told Sudan Tribune Monday.

According to the official, withdrawal of the government troops initially stationed around the residence of the ex-army chief and resumption of movement signalled the return to normalcy in the life and tranquillity of the compound.

Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, South Sudan army spokesperson said the decision follows the “peaceful” resolution of misunderstandings between government and Awan.

“Armoured Personnel Carriers and security forces initially deployed around the residence of Gen Paul Malong have been withdrawn,” said Koang.

“[The] Withdrawal came about after Gen. Paul accepted the presidential order on a reduction of his bodyguards”, he added.

Awan, a former elected governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, lost his position of army chief in May, and his movement had to be restricted.

The army spokesperson, however, said the decision to withdraw security forces from the ex-military chief’s home came after a security review reportedly showed the latter posed no security threats to the government in particular and citizens in general.

The spokesperson for the presidency, Ateny Wek Ateny said the president’s decision to free the former military chief was made on “compassionate grounds and to allow the former chief of staff travel to seek medical attention”.

Last week, attempts by government forces to disarm the former army chief’s bodyguards failed, prompting an uprising from some troops loyal to Awan. He warned of bloodshed should government disarm and arrest his guards.

(ST)

  • 13 November 22:48, by First observer

    Thanks to the Elders,Church leaders, President Kiir and General Malong for resolving this misunderstanding peacefully. No more division

    repondre message

  • 14 November 02:31, by lino

    Great move and peace to people. Government can’t win both ways:
    1- Barred him from going to his village.
    2- Disarmed all his bodyguards in Juba.

    Now I am worried that he maybe followed by international community for war crimes that he was dragged into it by the government of Juba.
    Let’s learned from previous mistakes! Charles Taylor was given Asylum in Nigeria but he ended being arrested.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 04:35, by dinkdong

    Evil elders

    repondre message

  • 14 November 05:04, by gatkhor Nueri

    Soon Queen Paul Malong Awan (QPMA) he will scape away from Juba no turning back but soon primitive kiir he will arrest The Evil Church of Elders.

    Church Elder they will defecate to theirs underwear because they middling themselves in to politics.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 05:16, by Mayendit

    Thanks Dinka Elders and the Church leaders for your invovement on that matter. Mr. Tor Deng Mawien are you still not hearing now? Well, the president is learning from the past mistaken and I think the trade policy by the president should be avoid otherwise, things would have gone so bad. Akon village of president’s home would have been invaded by Dinka Malual without doubt in my mind.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 05:16, by Mayendit

    Thanks Dinka Elders and the Church leaders for your invovement on that matter. Mr. Tor Deng Mawien are you still not hearing now? Well, the president is learning from the past mistaken and I think the trade policy by the president should be avoid otherwise, things would have gone so bad. Akon village of president’s home would have been invaded by Dinka Malual without doubt in my mind.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 05:30, by Mayendit

    Message to those people who are loyalist to the president such as internal director of national security Lt, general Akol Koor Kuch, Daniel Awet Akot, Kuol Manyang Juuk and many more others. I think you have learn from former Chief of staff gen, Paul Malong Awan. This is exactly Arabs policy that, you will be friend with someone but later turn your as your real enemy. Akol Koor must be careful.

    repondre message

    • 14 November 05:46, by Mayendit

      As the human can make mistake at any time therefore, there are two words meanwhile, I was actually need one word likewise, the case of president and his former SPLA Chief of staff gen, Paul Malong Awan this is exactly Arabs policy that, you will be friend with someone but later you turned your best friend as your real enemy and that is what I real mean on the above mention thank.

      repondre message

  • 14 November 05:55, by Mayendit

    Continue. I was a strong support of president Salve Kiir Mayardit for years because he had never took his foot away during the 21st years of civil war in the Sudan unfortunately, I am very concern the direction which he is leading young nation. The conflict which caused unrest up to this moment would have been prevent if he was aware what will be result of war. War always the last choice after all

    repondre message

  • 14 November 06:10, by Mayendit

    Continue. The leader has to think careful on how to solved the problem but not rushing on war, because we do know that, the war is the last choice after trying everything in your power as a leader. Also the leader must not take a racial advice from close relatives or friends because she or he is the leader of all people including his opposition groups. I think if it is me then, I will fire Tor D.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



