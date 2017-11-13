 
 
 
South Sudan president assures former army chief of safety

November 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has assured the country’s former army chief of safety, reducing panic and tension generated by the deployment of government troops around the latter’s home.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

Elders and church leaders involved in negotiations to break the standoff between government and General Paul Malong Awan said the latter was now free to move and live anywhere in the country.

“The discussions we have had with the president have been encouraging. He is a man of peace and he wants the situation to be addressed peacefully. The issue of has now been resolved and Gen Paul Malong will choose where to go. The troops deployed around his residences have been withdrawn as part of the implementation of the outcome of the meeting and for confidence building," Deng Macham Angui”, chairman of traditional leaders told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

The president has given personal assurance of safety to Awan, he stressed.

Meanwhile presidential advisor on security affairs said the government decided to withdraw troops from Awan’s home after a review showed no security threat existed.

Tut Kew Gatluak said the withdrawal was done to reduce and eliminate uncertainty created by deployment of security forces around the residence of former army chief.

“There is no problem and there was no problem completely. It was just a misunderstanding. But it has been resolved peacefully. The forces have now withdrawn to build confidence between the Government and General Paul and to ease inconveniences caused to other road users," said Gatluak.

The official spokesperson for the South Sudanese army said the decision follows the “peaceful” resolution of misunderstandings between government and Malong.

“Armoured Personnel Carriers and security forces initially deployed around the residence of Gen Paul Malong have been withdrawn,” said Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang.

“Withdrawal came about after Gen. Paul accepted presidential order on reduction of his bodyguards”, he added.

Malong, a former elected state governor, lost his position as army chief of general staff in May and his movement had to be restricted.

The army spokesperson said the decision to withdraw security forces from the ex-military chief’s home was taken for after a security review reportedly showed the latter posed no security threats to government in particular and residents in general.

He said government will on Monday officially issue a statement on the peaceful resolution of misunderstandings with the ex-army chief.

Last week, however, attempts by government forces to disarm the former army chief’s bodyguards failed, prompting an uprising from some troops loyal to Malong.

But Malong warned of potential bloodshed should government insist on disarming and arresting his guards.

The UN Mission in South Sudan earlier expressed willingness to assist resolve the standoff between the government and the former military chief of staff.

(ST)

  • 13 November 09:35, by Kush Natives

    Mr.President MUST freed his former chief of staff for good! Paul Malong have a families to take care of. Dinka communities should not help rebels gained momentum from it’s down fall. Mr. President, your 1st VP have no different from Bashir, stop taking his advise into account at all! He’s toppling your government within. Setting up a community in chaos is not acceptable.

    repondre message

    • 13 November 09:44, by Kush Natives

      If the SPLM can’t manage to rule the country any lpnger,then it MUST give it up and others political parties in the country to try it, not the rebels elements though. Those of Midiit, Jubaone, Eastern, Malakal and MUST shut up now! Slowed down your devil hope and mourn for down fall your terrorist organization that terrorizing the civil populations around South Sudanese bushes.

      repondre message

      • 13 November 13:42, by gatkhor Nueri

        yaa Kusha or Hoppeless Gogrial
        please all tribes of S.Sudan they give you 100 years no one will truth you again and again believe me brother and unless you UNDO Dr Machar rebel Leader back to Juba for real peace and the S.South should be Stable again.now all folk who are in Juba they are not belong to kiir but they securing topple of kleptocracy government 100% believe me.

        repondre message

  • 13 November 10:16, by deng

    it is better to do so, the country is for all

    repondre message

  • 13 November 12:41, by Marco A. Wek

    All this misunderstanding would have been avoided had general Malong did it the way James Hoth Maidid when he(Malong) replaced him (Mai) but in South Sudan, most are ready to fight back once they lose their jobs and for this reason rebellion will be in South Sudan for awhile.

    repondre message

  • 13 November 13:26, by Nyesi Ta

    This is a ploy against fugitive Malong to believe that he has been released and free to go anywhere probably including his home town to find himself trapped and killed. According to inner sources, it is done so because of fear for safety of civilians in the capital Juba.

    repondre message

  • 13 November 13:30, by gatkhor Nueri

    Please incompetence Salva kiir Mayardit(SKM) Intended already to kill incest-child Queen Paul Malong Awan (QPMA)Already.

    2nd to that Dinka cannot move for longtime in the bush like Nuer and Equatoria folk,because they like beg people on Street
    but Nuer or Naath can not do so.

    I will never blame Queen Paul Malong Awan (Q.P.M.A)because I your ideology is the same 100 yrs in S.Sudan

    repondre message

  • 13 November 13:54, by gatkhor Nueri

    If the Kiir fail to rule the country and you go to demonstrate on street,if you fail to do so the Hungary will fuck you nicely.

    and 2nd to that all tribes of S.Sudan remained together with you and you chase them away because you are gluttons people.

    100 years no one will believe you again and again believe me bro. KUSH NATIVe.unless Hopeless Kiir Step down

    repondre message

  • 13 November 14:37, by Free South Now

    You will release him officially but the history of 2013 and 2016 will not forgive you Mr. President. Gen. Malong has done a lot to protect you just for the seek of Bahr el Ghazal Region.

    repondre message

  • 13 November 18:16, by lino

    I give a thumb up for Gen. Malong release, but it doesn’t mean I agree with what he have been doing since taking the post of MGC of Staffs, but that minimize the risk posed the the arrests. One more advise to him; is that he should go out of the country because he will be an easy prey for being hand over to ICC when we are back to rule of law in the country.

    repondre message

    • 13 November 18:22, by lino

      His personality is messed up by the regime in Juba and he is an easy target for any charges. I know the man can’t rebel as he is old enough and all trees and jungles in SS are occupied already; unless he chooses to dig trenches in Warawar, Northern Bhr el Gazal.
      Time is running out for the regime and changes can happen anytime. All kingdoms, Empires, and Dictatorships in history fall from within..

      repondre message

      • 13 November 18:28, by lino

        .. and not outside. South Sudan regime is no different. People can’t wait 100 years to start developing the country and move on.
        My suggestion to all people is that we thought we were to write a great history about SPLM/A sacrifices, but they cut that short when they gain the power and money by messing up the country and do the same things that Governments in Khartoum have been doing.

        repondre message

        • 13 November 19:42, by lino

          Therefore, I am appealing to all South Sudanese People of all walk to give our leaders either politicians or in military uniforms; especially these 75 official mentioned of taken the people money a time limit to do this 2 things:

          1- Return sum of what you take by you, your family members, relatives, and friends to the country and then your name with be kept in history book as a liberator.

          repondre message

          • 13 November 19:48, by lino

            2- Keep what you, your family, relatives, and friends have stolen and get out of this country and your name will be removed from the history books as you paid yourself with people money and your years of liberation and paid off.

            *** They are still cleaned hands of SPLM/A’s out there, especially the soldiers who earned nothing during the liberation and after independence; these loyalists...

            repondre message

            • 13 November 19:54, by lino

              ...should be consider as good people as well as the dead SPLM/A’s.

              *** All Southerners politicians or military officers who are 65 years old should be forced to early requirement, aand hired as instructors and teachers for nationalism; so the way can be paved for young generations to leader the nation to at least better situation that what we are in.

              repondre message

              • 13 November 19:59, by lino

                These youngers, if they were involved in corruptions, or part of previous governments, or part of oppositions groups should be barred in any executives branches in the country; as they have their hands messy as well.

                *** A technocratic Government must be formed for a period of 5 years terms.

                repondre message

