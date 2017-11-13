 
 
 
S. Sudan withdraws troops from former military chief’s home

November 12, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government announced it has withdrawn armed personnel initially deployed to guard the home of former military chief of staff, General Paul Malong.

JPEG - 43.9 kb
Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)

A spokesperson for South Sudan army said the decision follows the “peaceful” resolution of misunderstandings between government and Malong.

“Armoured Personnel Carriers and security forces initially deployed around the residence of Gen Paul Malong have been withdrawn,” said Lul Ruai Koang, adding “Withdrawal came about after Gen. Paul accepted presidential order on reduction of his bodyguards”.

The government had earlier dismissed as untrue reports that the powerful former army chief of staff has been freed from house arrest.

Malong, a former elected state governor, lost his position as army chief of general staff in May and his movement had to be restricted.

The army spokesperson said the decision to withdraw security forces from the ex-military chief’s home was taken for after a security review reportedly showed the latter posed no security threats to government in particular and residents in general.

He said government will on Monday officially issue a statement on the peaceful resolution of misunderstandings with the ex-army chief.

Last week, however, attempts by government forces to disarm the former army chief’s bodyguards failed, prompting an uprising from some troops loyal to Malong.

But Malong warned of potential bloodshed should government insist on disarming and arresting his guards.

The UN Mission in South Sudan earlier expressed willingness to assist resolve the standoff between the government and the former military chief of staff.

(ST)

  • 13 November 06:22, by gatkhor Nueri

    kleptomaniac govt
    please believe me I have been told you that in several time in S.Sudan and rest of the world no one will believe you anymore because you Dinka,you are like a Dog because you can not truth Dog for your guarding your to you for some minutes.

    now I am not blaming Queen Paul Malong(QPM) for his refusing removal in office,all Dinka their Ideology is the same.Hopeless people.

    • 13 November 06:39, by Malakal county Simon

      Another strategy to divert the media attention.... They want to eliminate him during night time and no media coverage hahah

      • 13 November 06:58, by South South

        Malakal county Simon,

        Leave South Sudan government alone, you are not part of it, you belong to Riek’s IO. Is it because you lost everything and you have no hope from Riek that make you to put your noise on South Sudan government affairs? Anyway, Riek is a dead man, cancer is spreading everywhere on his body, that’s what should concern you.

        • 13 November 08:10, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

          That is good decision.

      • 13 November 14:13, by Nairobimitot

        Malakal Simon
        Go to your prison in South Africa. You are under house arrest. There is no reason for you to say something about the government of South Sudan because you are not part of it. Your rebel government is headquartered under the house arrest which is in South Africa. You should focus on your party. Do not jump like a frog who is too blind.

      • 13 November 14:13, by Nairobimitot

        Malakal Simon
        Go to your prison in South Africa. You are under house arrest. There is no reason for you to say something about the government of South Sudan because you are not part of it. Your rebel government is headquartered under the house arrest which is in South Africa. You should focus on your party. Do not jump like a frog who is too blind.

    • 13 November 09:59, by Kush Natives

      gatkhor Nueri,
      What do you want Dinka to do In order for you loser to believe??? Talk sense young man. Dinka communities did not arrest Malong as a community, but government did. What’s your point of running your devastated and disgusted mouth on Dinka name? Are you really still longer a human or dead wood? If you failed completely to topple Kiir government in Juba, then lick his feet, who cares!

      • 13 November 12:01, by Peter Mading

        Guys do you believe that South Sudan belong toSouth Sudanese people not Nuer, Dinka and Equatoria but all. do more that can develop our country than fighting on the media. Thank

      • 13 November 13:56, by gatkhor Nueri

        If the Kiir fail to rule the country and you go to demonstrate on street,if you fail to do so the Hungary will fuck you nicely.

        and 2nd to that all tribes of S.Sudan remained together with you and you chase them away because you are gluttons people.

        100 years no one will believe you again and again believe me bro. KUSH NATIVe.unless Hopeless Kiir Step down

  • 13 November 07:05, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Great news. We, the South citizens support the government decisions of removing the arm soldiers from Gen. Awan’s home.

  • 13 November 09:47, by Kush Natives

    Mr.President MUST freed his former chief of staff for good! Paul Malong have a families to take care of. Dinka communities should not help rebels gained momentum from it’s down fall. Mr. President, your 1st VP have no different from Bashir, stop taking his advise into account at all! He’s toppling your government within. Setting up a community in chaos is not acceptable.

    • 13 November 09:48, by Kush Natives

      If the SPLM can’t manage to rule the country any lpnger,then it MUST give it up and others political parties in the country to try it, not the rebels elements though. Those of Midiit, Jubaone, Eastern, Malakal, and alike MUST shut up now! Slowed down your devil hope and mourn for down fall your terrorist organization that terrorizing the civil populations around South Sudanese bushes.

      • 13 November 13:24, by gatkhor Nueri

        @KUSH NATIVE.

        Please incompetence Salva kiir Mayardit(SKM) Intended already to kill incest-child Queen Paul Malong Awan (QPMA)Already.

        2nd to that Dinka cannot move for longtime in the bush like Nuer and Equatoria folk,because they like beg people on Street
        but Nuer or Naath can not do so.

        I will never blame Queen Paul Malong Awan (Q.P.M.A)because I your ideology is the same 100 yrs in S.Sudan

        • 13 November 14:17, by Nairobimitot

          Ladies and Gentlemen
          Let us embrace one President at a time. The President is now Salve Kiir Mayerdiit. We cannot have 7 Presidents at the same time.

        • 14 November 03:30, by Khent

          Is that why the Nuer were Khqrtoum’s stooges for decades during the war? You had tens of thousands of Nuer militiamen working for Khartoum since the 80s and by 91 all the Nuer worked for Khartoum. You returned in 2006 while the Dinka were in the bush all that time. It was the Dinka, the Nuba and Blue Nile that fought against Khartoum. The rest of the South had tribal militias fighting for Khartou

          • 14 November 03:38, by Khent

            I don’t know why the Nuer think they can cast themselves as patriots when they recently just returned from slavery in 2006. Khartoum provided the Nuer with arms, ammunitions, supplies and food relief and used the Nuer to cement their control over the oilfields. The Nuer chose comfort over the struggle so you people should stop trying to re-cast yourselves as heroes.

