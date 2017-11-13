Australian firms interested by Sudan’s gold mining: envoy



November 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Australian gold mining companies have an interest to invest in Sudan said the Australian non-resident Ambassador to the Sudan and Egypt Neil Hawkins on Sunday.

The Australian diplomat who is based in Cairo made his remarks after a meeting with the Sudanese Minister of Minerals Hashim Ali Salim in Khartoum one week after a visit of a delegation of an Australian mining firm to the east African country as another one is expected next week.

Hawkins said that five of the largest Australian mining companies that want to work in Sudan after the lift of U.S. sanctions adding that Sudan is among the attractive African countries for investors.

Sudan’s revenues from gold exports during the first half of 2017 amounted to $1,6 billion. The East African country.

The gold production of the first half of 2017 reached 50.22 tonnes, according to the semi-annual performance report of the ministry of minerals. The share of traditional mining sector reached 42,6 tonnes.

The Sudanese Minister Salim, for his part, expected the arrival of a number of Australian companies to invest in the mining sector in Sudan, especially those working in the field of mining services.

He further pointed to Sudan’s need for the expertise of Australian companies in the field of exploration and mining services, as well as the new Australian technology to extract gold without the use of mercury.

(ST)