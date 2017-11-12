 
 
 
SPLM-N al-Hilu tells Paris keen to achieve peace in Sudan

Abdel Aziz al-Hilu addressing the SPLM-N extraordinary conference held on 8-12 October (Photo SPLM-N)
November 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) has told the French government of its determination to work with all national, regional and international forces to achieve peace in Sudan.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

The SPLM-N is now divided into two factions: one led by al-Hilu and the other led by Malik Agar. The rift emerged several months ago over the right of self-determination and other issues.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Saturday, the SPLM al-Hilu said its Secretary General Amar Amon has sent a message to the French Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Stéphane Gruenberg thanking the French people and government for their role in the Sudanese issues.

According to the statement, Amon underscored the Movement’s intention to work with all national, regional and international forces to achieve just and comprehensive peace in Sudan.

“The message also addressed the right to self-determination for the Two Areas and other important issues” read the statement.

The statement pointed out that the Movement representative in Paris, who handed over the message, has briefed Gruenberg and the foreign ministry officials on the success of the Extraordinary General Conference held with the participation of several important Sudanese political forces and friends of the Movement in the region and the world.

He said the Movement decision to sack some officials doesn’t constitute a rift but a democratic and institutional measure that wouldn’t affect the strength of the Movement or its army.

According to the statement, the meeting also discussed the speech delivered by the SPLM-N al-Hilu chairman during the conference, saying some international parties close to the Sudanese issue described that speech as “the most important speech in the history of the Movement since 2011”.

It underlined the two sides agreed on the need to continue to coordinate and work jointly to make a progress on all outstanding issues.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu held its Extraordinary General Conference in the Nuba Mountains area of South Kordofan state from 8 to 12 October.

The conference elected Abdel Aziz al-Hilu as leader of the armed group and reaffirmed its demand for the right of self-determination saying it should be the basis of a negotiated solution to establish the New Sudan.

It also stressed the need for the unity of the SPLM/A North under the elected leadership but closed the door for any rapprochement with the other faction led by Agar, saying no attention will be paid to any groups or platforms that speak in the name of the SPLM-N.

Talks between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since August 2016.

Following the recent developments within the SPLM-N, the Sudanese government rejected the SPLM-N al-Hilu’s demand for self-determination, expressing readiness to resume talks on the basis of a framework agreement signed with the SPLM-N negotiating team headed by Yasir Arman.

(ST)

s
