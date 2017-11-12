Sudanese gov’t captures rebel leader in North Darfur



November 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The government militia, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday said it has captured the leader of the rebel Sudan Army Movement-Revolutionary Forces (SAM-RF) Abdelallah Raziqallah aka (Savanna) in North Darfur following two days of clashes.

On Friday, RSF fighters clashed with the SAM-RF rebels in Amari Gadid, Kaila, Niro and Abshara areas of North Darfur state.

SRF spokesperson Abdel-Rahman al-Ga’ali on Saturday said his militiamen arrested Raziqallah and two of his aides in Jibal Moro area, east of Kabkabiya and south-west of Kutum locality, North Darfur state.

He added one SRF fighter has been killed and another injured during the arrest operation of the rebel leader, saying they have ambushed Raziqallah and his aides at Al-Malha area in Jibal Moro.

“The RSF is ready to pursue and defeat all outlaws in Darfur’s [five] states so that residents could enjoy security and stability,” he added.

Raziqallah was part of the government militias but rebelled after Khartoum decision last August to merge his militia in the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti).

Last week, RSF said some 300 fighters have joined its ranks after their defection from the SAM-RF.

(ST)