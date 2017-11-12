 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 12 November 2017

Sudanese gov’t captures rebel leader in North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Surrounded by army and security officers rebel leader Ali Rizkallah sits on the ground after getting off the plane at Khartoum airport as he is unable to stand up due an injury to his leg on Saturday 11 November 2017 (ST Photo)
November 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The government militia, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday said it has captured the leader of the rebel Sudan Army Movement-Revolutionary Forces (SAM-RF) Abdelallah Raziqallah aka (Savanna) in North Darfur following two days of clashes.

On Friday, RSF fighters clashed with the SAM-RF rebels in Amari Gadid, Kaila, Niro and Abshara areas of North Darfur state.

SRF spokesperson Abdel-Rahman al-Ga’ali on Saturday said his militiamen arrested Raziqallah and two of his aides in Jibal Moro area, east of Kabkabiya and south-west of Kutum locality, North Darfur state.

He added one SRF fighter has been killed and another injured during the arrest operation of the rebel leader, saying they have ambushed Raziqallah and his aides at Al-Malha area in Jibal Moro.

“The RSF is ready to pursue and defeat all outlaws in Darfur’s [five] states so that residents could enjoy security and stability,” he added.

Raziqallah was part of the government militias but rebelled after Khartoum decision last August to merge his militia in the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti).

Last week, RSF said some 300 fighters have joined its ranks after their defection from the SAM-RF.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.