Qatar finance minister to visit Khartoum on Sunday

November 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Qatari Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi on Sunday would start an official visit to Khartoum for several days to discuss a number of political, economic and social issues.

President Omer al-Bashir received by the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha on 16 June 2016 (QNA Photo)

The official news agency SUNA Saturday quoted Sudan’s Finance Minister Mohamed Osman al-Rikabi as saying the Qatari minister will discuss a number of projects and issues with the Sudanese officials.

He added Al Emadi will also discuss bilateral relations with regard to the financial and economic sectors, expecting a number of agreements would be signed between the two countries at the end of the visit.

Al-Rikabi pointed out that Sudanese-Qatari relations are witnessing great openness in all fields, especially in light of the Qatari government’s efforts to expand investment in Sudan.

He indicated Qatar’s intentions to continue its support for the development projects in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region.

Sudan has maintained long-standing and robust relations with Qatar over the years. The tiny Gulf state supported Sudan politically and economically when the country faced an international isolation.

Qatar has hosted successive rounds of peace talks between the Sudanese government and Darfur rebels which culminated in the signing of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) in 2011.

Also, Qatar in the past pledged to invest up to $2 billion in Sudan, including a purchase of government bonds issued by the African nation. But it only received one billion.

The Qatari investments in Sudan worth 1.7 billion dollars and include, real estates, agriculture and the banking.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing Gulf crisis between Qatar and three of its neighbours, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
