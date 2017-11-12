November 11, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has ordered for a decisive action to maintain security in the country, an attempt aimed at deflecting and allaying fears and panic generated by the standoff with former army chief, General Paul Malong and the defection of officers and soldiers from government.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

President Kiir, according to South Sudan’s minister for interior, gave the orders during the meeting of the security committee, which was held Friday under his chairmanship to discuss the security situation.

Minister Michael Chiengjiek said the security committee listened to a number of security reports from the various units in the young nation.

The minister said the security situation was stable except for some few criminal acts associated with night lootings, especially in Juba.

“The President of the Republic, His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, directed all security units to continue monitoring the security situation and act decisively with any criminal act”, said the interior minister, although he did not elaborate further on motives behind the order.

The South Sudan leader also issued an order approving a 90-day extension of the state of emergency in parts of Bahr al Ghazal region.

However, the order, announced on the state owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Thursday, did not cite any reasons for the extension of the three-month-old state of emergency which was imposed in Gogrial, Tonj, Wau and Aweil East states in July.

Observers interpret the order to mean part of the measures to maintain law and order in the wake of revenge killings and cattle rustling in some areas.

In a separate order, the president ordered free movement of humanitarian organizations across South Sudan after reports emerged that aid workers were being restricted from accessing vulnerable people in dire need of assistance in the country.

The order said all roadblocks must be cleared immediately. It also warned that anybody who hinders the delivery of aid assistance or imposes taxes on humanitarian convoys will be held accountable.

(ST)