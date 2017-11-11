 
 
 
SPLM-IO calls for Machar immediate release

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

November 10, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The office of the SPLM-IO in Tanzania Friday appealed on the regional bodies and the international community to immediately push for the immediate release of the opposition group’s leader, Riek Machar, so that he can fully participate in any political process to end the four-year war in the country.

South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar looks on during an interview at his residence on August 31, 2015 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Photo AFP /Zacharias Abubeker)

In October 2016, Machar left Khartoum to Pretoria for medical treatment as it had been announced at the time but when he returned to region seeking to join his troops near the Ethiopian border the rebel leader was forced by Addis Ababa to fly back to South African where he is confined there.

Since, it appeared that the confinement had been decided by the IGAD countries in consultations with Juba and the international community in a bid to prevent the resumption of hostilities after the collapse of the implementation of the peace agreement and the eruption of clashes in Juba in July 2016.

"What wrong has he done? We need an answer to this question. Detaining a peace lover does not bode well with the spirit of promotion of peace and stability in the world. My Chairman commands a majority of supporters inside and outside the country and therefore it would be a very grave mistake for anybody in the region or the wider international community to sideline him from any political process to end the crisis," said Peter Oyoyo kleto, the armed opposition group’s deputy representative to Tanzania.

He went further to say that Machar is not for war but has been calling for a sustainable and comprehensive peace that leads to democratic reforms and create the needed conditions for political stability in the new nation.

" Chairman His Excellency Dr Riek Machar Teny, Chairman and Commander in Chief of SPLM/A IO has from day one advocated for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and our position on peace and stability in South Sudan has not changed. This is the truth that Juba does not want to the world to know," he stressed.

The rebel official condemned he alleged the government military offensives in many parts of the country in violation of the ceasefires despite the recent renewal of a unilateral ceasefire announced by the government.

"This is what we have been telling the region and the wider international community on various occasions that the regime in Juba is well known for saying one thing and doing a totally different thing," kleto said.

Referring to the IGAD proposed peace revitalization forum, he said all the opposition groups in South Sudan are ready to take part in the regional efforts to end the crisis, pointing that war would not bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

"In light of all these, the August 2015 peace agreement needs to be resuscitated in order to prevent South Sudan from total collapse and disintegration into tribal enclaves," he said.

(ST)

  • 11 November 06:19, by Mayendit

    I am laughing to those who can not admitted what wrongful done Dr. Riek Machar Teny.The former vice president deserved a big punishment, because he has been a source of violent in years but not only on that, the way he was conducting his rebellions was a terrorist style. Civilian buses have been burn, innocents civilians were killed on the road block etc. Are these things state not reasonable?

    • 11 November 13:27, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Once you release Riek Machar, he start fighting, no released completely until he concerned to convince his terrorist groups to lifting war or fight with government.
      If IGAD, are keen in Peace in South Sudan, let them not release Riek Machar, until he will say No more wars in south Sudan.

    • 14 November 11:45, by Gabriel Ajak

      Hahahah, ha hahahah. Dr Riek Machar peace lover, the writer of this article need to see doctor or he must be from Nyamnyam. These message can’t free Riek Machar from South Africa otherwise at least when there is something wrong with international community.

  • 11 November 06:20, by Mayendit

    I am laughing to those who can not admitted what wrongful done Dr. Riek Machar Teny.The former vice president deserved a big punishment, because he has been a source of violent in years but not only on that, the way he was conducting his rebellions was a terrorist style. Civilian buses have been burn, innocents civilians were killed on the road block etc. Are these things state not reasonable?

    • 11 November 06:28, by DO IT

      IO should hands the leadership to a capable person that can fight Salva Kiir to death. Dr. Riek has had lost this against Kiir and his JCE. But he should be releas and help for peace to return to this country

      • 11 November 06:30, by DO IT

        Corrections, Dr Riek has had lost this war against Kiir and his JCE

  • 11 November 06:22, by Mayendit

    I am laughing to those who can not admitted what wrongful done Dr. Riek Machar Teny.The former vice president deserved a big punishment, because he has been a source of violent in years but not only on that, the way he was conducting his rebellions was a terrorist style. Civilian buses have been burn, innocents civilians were killed on the road block etc. Are these things state not reasonable?

  • 11 November 06:33, by Mayendit

    The above mentions on former vice president are reasonable and he must remain in jail for his life time in my view. There were citizens from Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya,Sudan,Rwanda and the rest of the world. Many innocents civilians were being murdered by his rebels on the road block, these charges alone will detaining him because he was the one commanding SPLA I0. AU, IGAD, must sticking up.

  • 11 November 12:57, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Peter Oyoyo:you have tried political reform for decades and it didn’t work,can you guys try democratic reform or democracy through the public demond?this is really too much on innocent civilians, every time you guys try something else it causes thousands of lives, can’t you thinks about the damage caused by you folks?

  • 11 November 13:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    It is matter of times to names Riek Machar groups terrorist groups in the country.

    • 11 November 13:44, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Magadit:It depends on what they meant by the term release! If this is going to bring everlasting peace ? in South Sudan,then let’s him come out, but what I do know is that there’re too many factional groups that one can’t even comprend which is which, south Sudan is like Mogadishu right now.

  • 11 November 13:47, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    South Sudan is not far away from Mogadishu right now,
    Hitherto folks need to know that this is going to be a generational wars. Hatred will be the theme of the country forever,there is no peace ? without forgiveness

    • 11 November 14:30, by Ram mi Raan

      Our case is like that of Israelites and Palestinian, hatred will never end whether with Dr.Machar or Salva Kiir as a president

  • 11 November 13:51, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    What is happening here folks? 😱

  • 11 November 14:10, by Ram mi Raan

    went you are against Dr.Machar, know that your fighting a war that you will never win.
    Dr.Machar is going to come back to South Sudan when the right time come.

  • 11 November 16:43, by Mi diit

    The Country in which the Chairman is detained has faced the same worse scenario through late hero Nelson Mandela yet he got released after 27 years. The world conspirators think that detaining Dr. Machar will demoralize both the I.O members and supporters which is the opposite.

    May God bless Dr. Machar and the peace lovers.
    Viva on top.

  • 11 November 19:13, by Loch-ley Gajiok

    It had never been easy to become a great leader in Africa. Most (if not all) African great leaders went through all those process Dr. Riek is going through right now. There is no doubt, he is on the right truck and he will come out victoriously.

  • 12 November 08:42, by gatkhor Nueri

    Dear all.
    Now S.Sudan still messing up while and Dr.Machar is not there?

