 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 11 November 2017

South Sudan army rejects external mediation over standoff with former chief

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 10, 2017 (JUBA)- The command of South Sudanese army has denied knowledge of any request by former chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan for external mediation on his difference with the government over his guards.

JPEG - 33 kb
Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside of the capital Juba on April 14, 2016. (AFP Photo)

The army spokesman, Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang doubted on Friday the authenticity of the letter which Awan had written to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and Intergovernmental Authority on Development to mediate the current standoff with the government after he refused to accept orders asking for disarmament and arrest of his guards.

"It is part of the wider rumour mongering which is going on. Once everything is handled diplomatically and politically, I don’t see any reason why UN should come in, any small problem we have (...) since we have the solution,” said Koang.

The military spokesman said the ongoing standoff is a political issue which is being handled by the leadership of the country.

But he added Awan does not deserve a force of equivalent to a platoon of bodyguards which the government wants to withdraw, pointing that his residence is at a walking distance from the presidential palace.

"He was an SPLA soldier and former Chief of General Staff, but from the time he was relieved of his duties he became an ordinary civilian and that is why we are saying he is no longer one of us. He does not qualify to have a platoon at his home," explained Koang.

The South Sudanese former military believes he deserves a special protection as the four-year conflict is not settled and he was involved in the anti-rebel campaign.

In September 2017, the U.S. administration announced targetted sanctions against Paul Malong Awan and two other government officials. He was accused of blocking humanitarian aid from reaching civilians.

Also in November 2016, the U.S. proposed to impose sanctions on the former military officials and others for hampering peace in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 November 13:36, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    You folks doesn’t know that you are being ruled indirectly by the so called UN in the name of relief Agents. You are not far
    More different with an Island by the name New Papa Geni in
    The Western world 🌍.
    You will know this when you mature in mind.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.