South Sudan presidency downplays release of former army chief

SPLA Chief of General Staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan (C) is visiting his farms in his homeland of Warawar in Aweil East State on 7 May 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)
November 10, 2017 (JUBA)- A top South Sudanese presidential aide downplayed on Friday reports about the release of General Paul Malong Awan, former SPLA chief of staff.

Presidential adviser on decentralization and intergovernmental linkage, Tor Deng Mawien told Sudan Tribune on Friday that he was not aware of the release of the Malong.

“I have no such information. What I know is that talks are continuing. When they are concluded they will be made public and both sides will speak to the public. What is true is that the President of the Republic has demonstrated critical leadership in this matter and has made it clear that the standoff will be resolved amicably through elders and the religious leaders,” saidd Mawien.

However, Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny could not deny or confirm any information relating to the issue, saying he has no official information on the release of former chief of army staff.

The elders, he said, were still engaged in negotiations between the government and Malong and the outcome of the backdoor negotiations has not been released to the public.

The former ally of President Salva Kiir has been under house arrest since his sack and forced return to the capital last May.

A high-level source of direct knowledge of the negotiation process said several proposals have been put forward to president Kiir and Malong and they were the basis of negotiations for the past days.

“We met Gen Paul Malong yesterday and we conveyed to him the readiness of the President to allow him to go his private house. The president is also ready to allow him to go for a medical checkup if it is not what can be done inside the country. This is a good gesture and demonstration of leadership. We conveyed to Gen Paul and he welcomed it".

"The President also indicated in our meeting with him that Gen Paul Malong will have some guards left to him but the rest; especially officers will have to go to their units. The other issues will be settled amicably. This is what I know,” a source close to the process told Sudan Tribune.

The prominent Dinka elder underscored that Gen Malong will eventually be released on medical grounds.

(ST)

  • 11 November 04:25, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Decentralisation and Inter-governmental authority;What is the role of the Elders within the governmental authority?And what’s the role of spiritual leaders within the South Sudanese
    Governments and governance? Do they have constitutional rights to play a role within the government’s decisions making?
    Or is it a south Sudanese cultures of respecting spiritual leaders and elders? Elders and relig

    repondre message

    • 11 November 04:29, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Religion and Traditional community elders has to separate them selves from the political affairs and affiliations.
      This is why there’s do much confusion because of many advices, as the saying goes too many cook spoil the braoth.

      repondre message

    • 11 November 16:46, by Mi diit

      Gat-Nyayiel once said "B? duol Jaangni d?k ke nhiam "

      repondre message

  • 11 November 05:32, by Mayendit

    Well, look at those Gogrialan self-serving who have had messed the young nation. This special adviser to president Mr. Tor Deng Mawien is the most person needed to be put in jail because he has been wrongful driven away the president from the late Chairman’s vision. This guy has nothing to offer on decentralization system, because he has no Idea about democracy system in the first place.

    repondre message

  • 11 November 05:43, by Mayendit

    For those who don’t know about this special adviser to the president. Tor Deng Mawien is a man who hated any person not from Gogrial community. He is a racial right wing and his heart is fully with hatred this is why the government is not improving for years because of those Gogrialans who have nothing in their minds than looting,nepotism, favoritism, alluding policy and lacking of knowledge.

    repondre message

  • 11 November 05:57, by Mayendit

    Tor Deng Mawien is a niece to the president. He was a homeless in Khartoum for years and it was unbelievable that, he land to position of special adviser on the decentralization and inter-government linkage Oh,God help Southern Sudanese from these people. He doesn’t like most people even Dinka to. Well; gen, Paul Malong Awan was been released at least you wanted to be returned back otherwise.

    repondre message

  • 11 November 08:28, by Majesty

    The long war being waged by Dinka Bor and Gogrial groups on Dinka Aweil can no longer be ignored, we can’t continue puttingour heads in the sand and pretend nothing is happening. They have killed Benjamin Bol Akook to stop Aweil from gaining top position and this is precisely Gen. Malong case. Yet there’s no evidence Bol or Malong was trying to steal Garang or Kiir positions respectively.

    repondre message

    • 11 November 08:37, by Majesty

      As I mentioned before, i’m talking about Aweil and only injustices on Aweil by these sections of Dinka.

      repondre message

      • 11 November 08:49, by Majesty

        Gogrial has just few to highlight my point:
        1. Salva Kiir - President of Republic.
        2. Akol Koor Kuch - Director general for national security.
        3. Tor Deng Mawein -presidential advisor on decentralization and intergovernmental Linkage.

        repondre message

        • 11 November 08:59, by Majesty

          These are strategic positions to be controlled by one tribe let alone small section of Dinka like Gogrial.

          repondre message

          • 11 November 09:15, by Majesty

            Dinka Bor has:
            1. Kuol Manyang -Defense Minister.
            2. National information minister, and nation spokeperson.

            repondre message

            • 11 November 09:26, by Majesty

              ...Michael Makuei Lueth.

              And again in a fair Dinka country own by Dinka tribe only, Dinka Bor can’t have lion share unless they’re democratically elected.

              repondre message

              • 11 November 10:34, by Majesty

                General structure hasn’t changed since before the war, these small Dinka sections were majority in government and in every stragetic post and everywhere to the point every other South Sudanese hate every Dinka tribe. What is more, and important these two sections of Dinka are were one would find cause of bloodshed since 1980s.

                repondre message

                • 11 November 10:48, by Majesty

                  ... This because it’s where most arrogance and disrespectful Dinka live, such caused current war and by them.

                  repondre message

                  • 11 November 11:12, by Kuch

                    Majesty,
                    you are increasingly losing it brother. Don’t let this crap being rumored around in Juba muddle your own conscience. You can even yourself to Paul Malongdit & he will tell the exact truth of what is happening on the ground. Greater Bor & Gogrial communities are not conspiring against Malual Giernyang community trust me>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 11 November 11:21, by Kuch

                      Senior SPLM/A officers like Martin Majier, Arok Thon Arok & Akuot Atem felt out with Dr. Garang & were imprisoned and l believed you knew the rest Mr. Majesty. And so Mr. Bol Akook was not the only Dinka that felt out with Dr. Garang & was killed.

                      repondre message

                    • 11 November 14:46, by Majesty

                      Kuch,
                      I’m happy you narrow it, and not about UN,US, ....conspiracy, theory, lol. But no, General Malong was victim of fear lead by Gogrial Kiir and Bor Kuol Manyang. We could surgar coat it but it has been over 30 years already yet Dinka Malual is still victim and fighting wars they didn’t create. Besides SPLA who are asked to fight war they do not know or create, can anyone find Dinka Malual fai

                      repondre message

                      • 11 November 14:54, by Majesty

                        ....can one find Malual fairly represented.

                        repondre message

                  • 11 November 11:24, by Majesty

                    If South Sudan has to find peace soon and go in right direction, Dinka Malual and others need to do something, and fast. Away from failed. If Bor and Gorial groups think they are the most educated, fine go build skyscrapers in your towns. South Sudan government is about and should be about fair representation.

                    form pet me

                    Comments on

                    repondre message

                    • 11 November 12:43, by Kuch

                      Majesty,
                      When are you going to come back to South Sudan & form your own Malual Dinka armed rebellion to topple the current status quo chap? You often rave about Dinka Bor & Gogrial Dinka to be conspiring against your Malual Giernyang Dinka. This is what is happening with Paul Malongdit & the current mob in Juba Mr. Majesty idiot---Paul Malongdit was considered to have been acting>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 11 November 15:01, by Kuch

                        outside the area of his portfolio. Remember Paul Malongdit was just SPLA army chief of general staff. And was a subordinate to Kuol Manyang, a defense minister & Mr. Salva Kiir, the current president. So who do you want to replace with Mr. Paul Malongdit between Mr. Salva Kiir & Kuol Manyang?>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 11 November 15:23, by Kuch

                          Mr. Majesty,
                          your US, the UK, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus are the ones behind the current war against our country & our people & they are using some of you idiots in foreign countries to stoke their division of South Sudanese people to drive their divide of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people’s home>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 11 November 15:59, by Kuch

                            Mr. Majesty, this is what is being done in our country & our people by your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus chap:http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/910306987?-21266:8599:0
                            http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/910260771?-21266:8599:0
                            http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/910222769?-21266:8599:0
                            http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/910158759?-21266:8599:0

                            repondre message

                            • 11 November 16:13, by Kuch

                              Our country and our people have been taken hostage by your US, the UK, their UN, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus. And they are using their damn so-called humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & human rights business scams as their Geo-political intrigues to crawl their evil selves into our country to come & plunder it like they are current doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 11 November 16:20, by Kuch

                                Afghanistan or Ukraine. And they are have been using their losers like you to play game with our country & our people. Your US, the UK, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus want to occupy our country & our people. Our country, Lebenon, Iran & some other countries here in our own region are the next targets by your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 11 November 16:26, by Kuch

                                  with their regime change business. They are holding their stooges/puppets like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Costi Manibe, Thomas Cirillo & some of their other fools in foreign countries as their blackmails/bargaining chips against the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people since their damn regime change business through their Riek Machar>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 11 November 16:32, by Kuch

                                    had been squashed. Mr. Majesty, come back to South Sudan & take up your gun. We are being bullied by the greatest evils on earth. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus are only after Nile waters, oil fields & to fight China by proxy using their fools & to occupy our country & even colonize us with their humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping or their so-called human rights>>>

                                    repondre message

                      • 11 November 16:12, by Majesty

                        I’m in South Sudan and I’m not calling anyone to fight anybody. I’m protesting mistreatment of Gen. Malong and many other Aweil officers. Once the fire of division among Dinka raised by Kiir-Kuol aflame, it will not be about asking someone else to rebel.

                        repondre message

                    • 11 November 15:30, by Majesty

                      ....away from failed Kiir Government.

                      repondre message

                  • 11 November 12:56, by Kush Natives

                    Majesty,
                    Brother, slow down a little bit brother, deal with President Salva Kiir alone as a person, let alone Gogrial. There are an individuals from Gogrial, but don’t let it drive your expression so hardsom. 95% of Dinka Bor are already a home rebels just waiting for Kiir to fall. Let’s put the language of revenge aside so that the country move forwards.

                    repondre message

  • 11 November 09:39, by Mr. Right

    Mr. Majesty,
    Keep fueling nonsense, we shall see how it will help you.

    For how long will you moan and moan? It’s sickening to label baseless accusations against people from certain backgrounds because of decisions and actions taken by a few individuals originating from such ethnicities.

    Your comments are no different from rehash.

    repondre message

    • 12 November 04:56, by Majesty

      Mr. Right,

      I understand truth hurts but those who know 13 Dinka sections and our recent history can side with what I pointed.
      No one is interested in attacking or insulting these respected Dinka sections but for those outside yourself they see why it’s necessary. If Dinka Malual who contributed equally to our stability can be disregarded, under represented, overused and disrespected someone must

      repondre message

      • 12 November 05:26, by Majesty

        ...say something.
        As I told you last time, nothing to hide. Here it is necessary to mention Bor and Gogrial or list of names wouldn’t make sense to people of whom I think are being betrayed, humiliated. This is not hatred.

        repondre message

  • 11 November 13:12, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Mr Right:tell them, these elements like majesty and the rest are the one dragging back our Co-existance, I normally told them that in South Sudan no one is anybody majority and no one’s any one minority we are all Southerners and we should accept these facts and move on with the love of nations state.
    If Kiir position is the problem! Is this tge way that this country should be run? Why is it that

    repondre message

    • 11 November 13:17, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Why is it that when it comes to the rule and bring ruled folks always have big mudomo? Big mouth 👄?
      Is this how we should be running 🏃 our affairs in this country of ours?
      Let’s be diplomatic and respected whoever is in charge for the duration given to him/her but let’s not be backbiting each others

      repondre message

    • 11 November 13:17, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Why is it that when it comes to the rule and bring ruled folks always have big mudomo? Big mouth 👄?
      Is this how we should be running 🏃 our affairs in this country of ours?
      Let’s be diplomatic and respected whoever is in charge for the duration given to him/her but let’s not be backbiting each others

      repondre message

  • 11 November 16:08, by Mr. Right

    Don-Don Malith,
    I think Majesty is getting it all wrong. "Ako na mudumo," I like that. We should not be driven by vile hatred toward others over nothing.

    Who is happy with the way Salva Kiir is running the country? Of course, Kuol Manyang is his stooge/tool of operation and it ends there. Salva Kiir regime is a farce and whoever serves him serves nothing and here is someone telling us....nothing

    repondre message

  • 11 November 22:59, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Mr Right:(Mudomo peri perri) has become too much on this website. Even illiterate folks are exercising their kindergarten English here in these social media, can you please advise them to think before they jot down any piece of commend here. If you don’t notify them, I will not have an excuse but to castrate these folks in the eyes 👀 of public

    repondre message

