 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 10 November 2017

South Sudanese rebels claim control of strategic new town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 9, 2017 (JUBA) - The military command of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO), under the leadership of the former first vice president Riek Machar announced on Thursday the capture and control of the two strategic areas in the young nation.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

The group, in a statement, announced the capture a historical site which was the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement headquarters prior to signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) to end war between North and South Sudan in 2005.

“The SPLA IO forces under the command of Gen. Abdalla Lokeno Anjelo attacked and took full control of New Site on 6/11/2017; killing more than 50 government soldiers and injuring several. The remaining soldiers ran in disarray and are still being picked one at a time by our forces. Our gallant force destroyed 1 ZPU-2 14.5MM AA and captured 4 PKMs, 3 RPGs and 40 Ak47”, the statement partly reads.

The deputy rebel spokesperson, Paul Lam Gabriel said the SPLA-IO chief of general staff, Lt. General Simon Gatwech Dual appreciated the brave work of the patriotic soldiers for taking full control of these two strategic areas and called upon the nationalistic and patriotic officers still loyal to the government to “wake up” and defend the interest of the people instead of individuals in the leadership and government of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

“The chief [of staff] also calls upon all nationalistic soldiers still under the Juba regime to wake up and defend the people’s interest rather than Salva kiir and his team of corrupt officials by joining the SPLA IO under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar Teny”, adds the statement.

The armed opposition movement, Lam further said, also conducted joint operations with forces in brigade 2 and 5 (division 2B) under the joint command of Brig. Gen. Ramadan and Clement.

“The forces under separate commands launched an offensive against the government forces in Ombachi on 02/ 11/2017 in Yei area, resulting in the capture and the fight lasted for almost a week when the government forces finally got defeated and ran to Yei for safety leaving behind several mass graves,” the group stated.

“The SPLA-IO is currently in full control of Ombachi and civilians are coming back to reclaim their items forcefully taken by government forces sometimes back”, the statement further explained.

The attack comes barely a day after South Sudan government announced the extension of a unilateral ceasefire with the various armed opposition movements in the country.

The country’s information minister, Michael Makuei said the council of ministers, at a meeting chaired by the president, agreed on a unilateral ceasefire declaration to support the peace revitalization process initiated by the East African regional bloc (IGAD).

He said rebels fighting the Juba government were equally requested to honour the ceasefire, which has repeatedly been violated.

“The resident last time issued an order for the declaration of unilateral cease-fire; this time and by tomorrow the president will reaffirm and declare another unilateral cease-fire on the cessation of hostilities,” Makuei told reporters in the capital, Juba on Tuesday.

The minister, however, expressed concerns that similar declarations of unilateral ceasefire, in the past, did not yield positive outcomes.

“This time the president hopes these strange groups who are causing us problems will abide by this order and reciprocate so that we give chance to revitalization," he said.

South Sudan has reportedly now become the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis with more than 1.8 million refugees, including one million children, having sought safety in Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central African Republic (CAR).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 November 06:31, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Just a small question, why every town assumed to have been captured by rebels is called : strategic town"? If the government response, the UN says government has violated ceasefire.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 07:21, by jubaone

      Rumbek Sudan,
      Fact 1: SPLAnyors from Aweil are deserting the frontlines and so the IO can easily flushout the remnant rapists and goat thieves from their hideouts.
      Fact 2: The jienge regime doesnt care for UN, IGAD, US, Troika criticisms. It does its things.
      Fact 3: Jienges are in a state of confusion and still figuring out what will happen between fugitive Malong and the Kiirminal.

      repondre message

      • 11 November 14:51, by South South

        jubaone,

        Fact 1: There is no single town or village been captured by Riek’s IO. All towns in South Sudan are under our goverment control
        Fact2: South Sudan is our country, we will rule it the way want, we do not give damn care to UN, IGAD, US or Troika
        Fact 3: We are enjoying these days Club Champion Tournament for SSFA in Wau (Wau, Rumbek, Aweil, Kuacjok are playing). Our country is moving on.

        repondre message

    • 10 November 11:24, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      President Kiir, should address this issue of series rebellion in the country quickly.
      Either to kill all rebels commanders or to address their needs if possible.

      repondre message

  • 10 November 07:26, by lou nuer

    Rumbek S.Sudan
    Every town is strategic Town as I stated because Like Ombachi and New site are really Strategic Town of Government well and good that you don’t know those places just shut up your mouth and eat silently. Malong is free as things getting out of control. General Malong.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 10:14, by John Wetjunub

    what next if they rebels have captured and they are in full control of new site ?
    big lairs of vision less leader always claim impossible things,anyway lie does n,t harm.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 13:13, by pabaak

    It will appear later that is lie because are already collapsed cand true anything build on lie and tribalism will just be collapse they desperately need hiding place but they will not find it they will just keep running till finish

    repondre message

    • 10 November 13:24, by pabaak

      Even though I’m supporter of this current government nevertheless these rebels will be a replacement for it. This a criminal hiding place must be end soon so people of south Sudan can go to election to bring someone that can lead the country into development and good governance

      repondre message

      • 10 November 13:28, by pabaak

        Correction
        Even though I’m not supporter of this current government
        Rebels can not be replacement to it.

        repondre message

      • 10 November 20:01, by South Sudan National Dialogue

        I agree there should be elections. I hope the IO and everyone else would take part — all South Sudanese. If there are elections and the IO doesn’t take part, then it will just be more conflict I think.

        repondre message

  • 10 November 16:51, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    I’m sick of these salgon of capturing and recaptured; sounds like fun but it’s a total destruction of infrastructure and lost of lives, this illiterate mine need to be abolished if we need changes,this war is no 👨 man winner but discursive.

    repondre message

  • 11 November 02:22, by Meguaar-loong

    The problem with our IO FORCES is the tactful withdrawal, Someone has just called me from Narus that they have tactifully withdrawn. Why do we fight and capture the places if we have no power to maintenance them. We should not be just hitting and run otherwise we have no mission

    repondre message

  • 11 November 13:58, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Meguaar-loong:What’s your mission statement if I may ask you?
    Destruction of capturing and recapturing? You folks need to think twice before you acts.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.