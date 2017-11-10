November 9, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese former army chief, General Paul Malong Awan, who had been placed under house arrest in the capital, Juba has finally been released.

Former South Sudanese army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan speaking at a Dinka Malual community meeting in Juba on 1 November, 2012 (ST)

President Salva Kiir reportedly sent a delegation of elders to Awan’s home on Thursday evening, ending months of his prolonged detention.

Awan had, in a letter addressed to the internally community, demanded he should be allowed along with his guards to peacefully leave Juba for Aweil, his home town.

"In the alternative, I should be allowed with my guards to seek shelter and asylum at any UN [United Nations] camp in order to preserve my life and those around me," partly reads the ex-army chief’s 8 November letter, also addressed to the United Nations.

It added, "The government should also unconditionally release the military officers who accompanied me to Yirol, Eastern Lakes state, in May 2017 and who are currently being detained by the national security to be given safe exit to the UN camps in Uganda”.

He also warned of potential bloodshed should government insist on disarming and arresting his guards. Last week, attempts by government forces to disarm the ex-army chief’s bodyguards failed, prompting an uprising from loyal troops.

It, however, remains unclear under what conditions Awan was released, given he had in the past been denied chance to travel to his home village in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

The command of South Sudan army had announced on Thursday intentions to remain around the residence of the former army chief staff, saying the move is meant to avert “unforeseen eventualities”.

The spokesman of the government forces, Brig. Gen. Lual Ruai Koang told a told a news conference at the army general headquarters that the army would not withdraw tanks and armored vehicles from around the residence of former military chief of general staff.

Ruai explained that the heavy presence of security personnel was prompted by “misunderstandings” between government forces and soldiers guarding Awan, who was sacked in May.

"We will not withdraw now. These forces are deployed to ensure stability and to avoid unforeseen eventualities,” Ruai told reporters.

“Members of the public have expressed fears over the presence of big guns along the airport and Ministries roads. There is no reason to panic. The situation is under control”, he added.

On Thursday, however, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) expressed willingness to assist in solving the standoff between the government and the former military chief, if called upon.

(ST)