S. Sudan’s former army chief released from house arrest

November 9, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese former army chief, General Paul Malong Awan, who had been placed under house arrest in the capital, Juba has finally been released.

JPEG - 43.3 kb
Former South Sudanese army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan speaking at a Dinka Malual community meeting in Juba on 1 November, 2012 (ST)

President Salva Kiir reportedly sent a delegation of elders to Awan’s home on Thursday evening, ending months of his prolonged detention.

Awan had, in a letter addressed to the internally community, demanded he should be allowed along with his guards to peacefully leave Juba for Aweil, his home town.

"In the alternative, I should be allowed with my guards to seek shelter and asylum at any UN [United Nations] camp in order to preserve my life and those around me," partly reads the ex-army chief’s 8 November letter, also addressed to the United Nations.

It added, "The government should also unconditionally release the military officers who accompanied me to Yirol, Eastern Lakes state, in May 2017 and who are currently being detained by the national security to be given safe exit to the UN camps in Uganda”.

He also warned of potential bloodshed should government insist on disarming and arresting his guards. Last week, attempts by government forces to disarm the ex-army chief’s bodyguards failed, prompting an uprising from loyal troops.

It, however, remains unclear under what conditions Awan was released, given he had in the past been denied chance to travel to his home village in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

The command of South Sudan army had announced on Thursday intentions to remain around the residence of the former army chief staff, saying the move is meant to avert “unforeseen eventualities”.

The spokesman of the government forces, Brig. Gen. Lual Ruai Koang told a told a news conference at the army general headquarters that the army would not withdraw tanks and armored vehicles from around the residence of former military chief of general staff.

Ruai explained that the heavy presence of security personnel was prompted by “misunderstandings” between government forces and soldiers guarding Awan, who was sacked in May.

"We will not withdraw now. These forces are deployed to ensure stability and to avoid unforeseen eventualities,” Ruai told reporters.

“Members of the public have expressed fears over the presence of big guns along the airport and Ministries roads. There is no reason to panic. The situation is under control”, he added.

On Thursday, however, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) expressed willingness to assist in solving the standoff between the government and the former military chief, if called upon.

(ST)

  • 10 November 05:12, by Eastern

    Sika Uganda de......just like in a song by a young Dinka man who cut his tooth in that country. Paulo Malongo Awani has been cut to size. Chinua Achebe once wrote that a man with seven and one wife and has no enough sauce for his meal is no man at all.....!

    repondre message

    • 10 November 05:56, by Majesty

      I keep saying Gen. Salva Kiir was competent like Gen. Paul Malong Dr. Riek Machar wouldn’t have been reckless. Malong didn’t deserve confinement in first place. We thanks Dinka elders and many South Sudanese leaders for effort to avert another aimless war and division.

      repondre message

      • 10 November 06:00, by Majesty

        I meant if Kiir was competent...

        repondre message

    • 10 November 07:14, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      Does the release of fugitive Malong underscore jienges ability to arbitrate or was it pure anxiety and fear for intra-jienge fratricide? The latter is true. Malong is a toothless bulldog, ougunned, outmanned and cant fight. Kiirminal is fearful, visionless and without clear alternatives. How could they fight each other? That could be the start of the end of jiengeism

      repondre message

    • 10 November 07:33, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      I recognized today, president Kiir is a wise person in his biologically.
      He released Gen. Malong from house custody to anywhere he wished along his protection unit.
      Those who like president Kiir and Paul Malong, to fight , their ambition became negative.
      Thanks you Mr president Kiir.

      repondre message

      • 10 November 11:15, by Khent

        Ayuiu Makuac Lam

        Sycophants like you seem to live in an entirely different world from the rest of us. Does a "wise" man fail to build an alternative pipeline when he had ample time during the Interim Period? This made us entirely dependent on our enemy. This rendered our "independence" meaningless... a cruel hoax...

        repondre message

        • 10 November 11:20, by Khent

          Does a "wise" man preside over systemic *corruption*... corruption that deprives his people of $18 billion dollars in a matter of years? Corruption that prevents his long suffering people from healing and growing? Does a "wise" man spark a totally avoidable, unnecessary and terribly devastating civil war for his own selfish reasons?

          repondre message

          • 10 November 11:26, by Khent

            Does a "wise" man create the conditions for an artificial famine that claims tens of thousands of lives? Lives that are mostly made up of the most vulnerable — women, children and the elderly? Does a "wise" man subject millions more to hunger and other deprivations due to his dogged refusal to exercise moral judgement...

            repondre message

            • 10 November 11:37, by Khent

              .. and recognize that his continual presence is a stumbling block to the peace his deeply scarred people so desperately need? Do you realise what we could have achieved with $18 billion dollars!? We could have consulted and recruited international experts to help us embark on large-scale infrastructure projects...

              repondre message

              • 10 November 11:54, by Khent

                ..and we could have started on the path to creating something even better than the autobahn. A highway network like this would have connected all the ten [10] States - creating a strong and dynamic domestic economy. Juba could have initiated the construction of hydroelectric dams and dams for irrigation...

                repondre message

                • 10 November 12:02, by Khent

                  .. enabling food security and the subsequent ability to export to lucrative markets like China, India and Japan. All of this (and more) was possible if the man you so foolishly regard as "wise" did not steal and squander our resources through greed, myopia, incompetence and blood lust.

                  repondre message

  • 10 November 06:10, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    "Warned of potential bloodshed should government insist on disarming & arresting his guards".If Former general chief of staff is being release like that then we should forget the past and move a head with development, and General Malong should be given some allowances to go and start up his new life, as he has not been able to earn anythings for the months he spent in the confinement place

    repondre message

  • 10 November 06:55, by dinkdong

    I will believe it when he leave Juba and entirely South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 07:18, by Nyesi Ta

    Kiir al Awiir and his bogus JCE political cult would release a criminal such as Malong with gross human rights abuses and keep in confinement political detainees who hasn’t committed any crime against the Jieng Stupid Republic to rot in illegal detention houses. Malong should have been hanged instead of freeing the thug.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 11:06, by Kush Natives

      Nyesi Ta,
      Mr. President Salva Kiir made a great choice to this critical conflicts within, because Riek Machar didn’t give up hope of war yet, he’s still need a hand out there. But,the country called South Sudan isn’t sleeping. No matter how much Mr. President tried to cover everything up to please others. Mr. Awan sacrifice enough for South Sudan since day one in order to humiliate him the last d

      repondre message

      • 10 November 11:08, by Kush Natives

        Ay_go and hang him up yourself, and tell us about it, when you comes back unhang!

        repondre message

    • 10 November 12:18, by Khent

      Nyesi Ta

      Salva Kiir did not release Malong Awan out of the goodness of his heart... he did it because of fear. Malong Awan is from the largest and most powerful Dinka super section - Aweil. Salva Kiir’s section in Gogrial would be instantly crushed if it ever escalated to sectarian conflict. He would need the entire Dinka tribe to help him survive if that nightmare ever became reality.

      repondre message

  • 10 November 11:36, by AnhaknuerJ1

    Absolutely Salva Kirr will not die by sword he will die peacefully at the end, if he would have not released King Paul Malong it could have be the end of everything

    repondre message

  • 10 November 12:12, by Ram mi Raan

    the future can’t happen according to our expectation,but we can hope for our expectation to become true.
    consider yourself for presidency

    repondre message

  • 10 November 14:39, by Liberator

    Dear ALL
    KONG-KOCH KONG-KOCH Oyeeeeeeee No DINKA vs.DINKA, forever and ever, enemies of peace collapsed hahahaha, Election is the only solation, to defeat DINKAS if you united all against them but will you will not manage to unite against the DINKAS forever and ever unless to give you power in a peaceful way not violence.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 18:33, by Majesty

      From the beginning it’s always about/btn ambitious,impatience and must-be-now The 1st President of South Sudan (as he doesn’t recognize Kiir as S. Sudan 1st President) Vs President Salva Kiir, a man who believes as a founding member of SPLM everything including of all us are his properties. The issue, caused of war has never been about Dinka Vs any tribe and every informed South Sudanese is aware.

      repondre message

      • 10 November 18:36, by Majesty

        ..ambitious Riek Machar Vs Gen. Kiir.

        repondre message

        • 10 November 20:09, by Majesty

          We’re sectarian communities and no one is shamed to join his side. Failures of Kiir regime are failure of Kiir regime. Many of us Dinka, Nuer, Zende, ...are innocent. What I see we don’t have and our main problem is lack of a leader. John Garang would have instead rallied our people about Abyei, our occupied territories and encroachment of Sudan Southwards.

          repondre message

          • 10 November 20:31, by Majesty

            ...Instead President Gen. Kiir choose to protect his position by destructive daily decrees, unnecessary intimidations and killings. I don’t know if this is just coincidence, Malong was fired around seven ago and since then our brave soldiers haven’t been paid yet our oil they’re protecting is following, where money go? It’s time Pres Gen Kiir excuse himself and go home.

            repondre message

            • 10 November 20:38, by Majesty

              He has failed and will not fix it because he got no skill or tool. SPLA will find immediate, peaceful way forward.

              repondre message

  • 10 November 18:37, by Fair Man

    Ayuiu Makuac Lam
    An ignorant steward of JCE you are, I should give your piece of kind opinion. The lease of criminal Paul Malong Awan is not based on generosity Kiiir (No. 1. on the list of ICC), rather calculate fear of absolute downfall of Dinka kingdom cloned in the name of South Sudan. Malong and Kiir are birds of the same feather except Kiir used the State podium to shift his directed crimes

    repondre message

  • 10 November 20:00, by james Negro

    comrade Paul Malong need to go home and start to cultivate for his family

    repondre message

    • 10 November 21:24, by Majesty

      Gen Malong will go directly to his farm after seeing his dr. He has told our people in Yirol that I will not pick up a against our very people I helped liberate. Gen. Malong has shown true leadership even as he was down, he never accused or verbally attacked anyone including President Kiir, or called out for war but remain collected as a leader mindful his words could endanger his people.

      repondre message

      • 10 November 21:39, by Majesty

        If he chooses to pick up a gun against the regime, I wouldn’t worry nor should Salva Kiir. Everyone it seems, is doing it these days, why not him?

        repondre message

  • 10 November 20:18, by lino

    Did I said yesterday that the Government can’t win both ways:
    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article63954
    I can’t believe this government now. Was the President lying or the cabinet affairs minister to the people of SS and international community?!
    Malongdiit can’t lose 2 things:
    1- Barred from going to his village and,
    2- Stay in Juba without armed bodyguards.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 21:57, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Excellent news. I support the release of Gen. Awan. Thank you leaders.

    repondre message

  • 11 November 01:52, by james Negro

    This is awake up call to all South Sudanese around the globe, that it is time for us to break up our quietness and call for immediate election in South Sudan.
    Our country has been in war for the last four years, neither the rebel of Dr. Riek nor the government of Salva Kir is trying to bring this war to an end. we need to call for immediate election as the only road map to bring this conflict toe

    repondre message

s
