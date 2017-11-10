 
 
 
Protocol officer killed in S. Sudan’s Western Lakes state

November 9, 2017 (RUMBEK) - An unknown gunman shot and killed a senior protocol officer attached to South Sudan’s Western Lakes state over the weekend.

PNG - 20.3 kb
The map of Lakes state in red

Majok Kon, who served in the protocol department for the last 12 years, was killed at Makoi residential area, located about 5 kilometers from the state secretariat headquarters.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the officer’s death and largely attributed it to civil “disobedience”.

The state information minister, Bol Machok said the killing targets government officials, but added that investigations were ongoing.

“Security is being tightened although civilians are not cooperating with security agents,” Bol said Monday.

Western Lakes state has been experiencing repeated cycles of revenge attacks with public outcries demanding that Governor Major Gen. Matur Chut Dhuol be removed from power. In September alone, 30 people were killed in various attacks carried out in several ambushes and revenge killing incidences.

(ST)

  • 10 November 05:59, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    I don’t belong to any section of Ruop or Kueth. But my observation all this time is that Amothnhiim are the major problem that have been colliding different sections within Agaar community. But not all Amothnhim as well, only Pan Machot led by Der Makuer Gol. Look what happened yesterday when sections of Rup, Payibek, Panyar, Panakorbil etc rescued cattle raided by Yirol West youth and returned...

  • 10 November 06:09, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    them to Athoi section. People could not believed Ruop and Payibek will accept to hand over cattle to Athoi. Among the five injured people in the process of rescuing cattle in the middle of the night, 3 are from Aliap section. Isn’t it a good gesture of peace? As a member of Athoi section, we have to make sure nothing happen again among these sections. But Amothnhiim will twist this story.....

  • 10 November 06:22, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    For something bad so that tension goes up again. What Yirol West youth did was a challenge and a slam on Agaar faces as a community. It has never happen in the history to raid cattle from Marial cattle camp and hope of taking them to Yirol. That is why Ruop, Panyar and Payibek swallowed their bitterness and rescued Athoi’s cattle. What a pride!!!!!

  • 10 November 06:29, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    This circle of revenge is really an abominations within the sub-ethnicity, You folks should understand from very beginning when these grouping warn that when it comes back to town people you will face it rough and you have seen what is happening right now.The politician started as underground political war then spread to civilian now the circle goes back to (Bienhde thur aa chok) something need.

