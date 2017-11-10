November 9, 2017 (RUMBEK) - An unknown gunman shot and killed a senior protocol officer attached to South Sudan’s Western Lakes state over the weekend.

The map of Lakes state in red

Majok Kon, who served in the protocol department for the last 12 years, was killed at Makoi residential area, located about 5 kilometers from the state secretariat headquarters.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the officer’s death and largely attributed it to civil “disobedience”.

The state information minister, Bol Machok said the killing targets government officials, but added that investigations were ongoing.

“Security is being tightened although civilians are not cooperating with security agents,” Bol said Monday.

Western Lakes state has been experiencing repeated cycles of revenge attacks with public outcries demanding that Governor Major Gen. Matur Chut Dhuol be removed from power. In September alone, 30 people were killed in various attacks carried out in several ambushes and revenge killing incidences.

(ST)