Kenya to impound vehicles with old South Sudan plates

November 9, 2017 (JUBA) – The Kenyan National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says it will impound all cars bearing outdated South Sudanese registration plates on Kenyan roads following changes in numbering system made by the neighbouring country.

A vehicle with an old South Sudan number plate (Gurtong photo)

It recently emerged that South Sudan has nullified number plates series starting with CE, EE, SSJS, UNS, WS and NBGS, replacing them with nationalised country code SSD as the only recognised ones.

The move therefore means that owners of the six number plates, including those residing and driving cars with such in Kenya, are expected to comply and change to the new number plate system.

“This is to therefore direct you to ensure the vehicles with nullified number plate series are impounded for total compliance,” said NTSA Enforcement Operation Manager, Bora Guyo in a short memo issued on Wednesday.

The agency has also directed its regional managers to enforce the directive and impound vehicles bearing old South Sudan numbers.

South Sudanese authorities have not yet reacted to the new directive that was issued by the Kenyan road safety body.

(ST)