November 8, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s former army chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong has called for external mediation after community leaders failed to break standoff after his refusal to put down arms and release guards in compliance with a presidential directive.

JPEG - 131.2 kb
File photo for Gen. Paul Malong Awan (R) with Marial Nuor (Photo Anthony Chimir)

In a 7 November letter addressed to David Shearer, the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Malong, called for intervention of the world body and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to avoid any bloodshed in the country.

According to the former army chief, President Salva Kiir downplayed the situation around his residence when he informed Shearer that the standoff between his guards and security agents was resolved.

“I totally disagree with President Salva Kiir’s statement. The situation is still tense and there are no security guarantees and safety given to me by the government up to now”, partly reads Malong’s letter, also extended to Sudan Tribune.

The former military chief of staff, in his letter, also rejected the initiative elders undertook to contain the security situation in Juba.

“I would like to take this golden opportunity to express my position on the current peace initiative being taken by the community. I wanted to make it very clear that I am not satisfied with the community initiative since my house is still being surrounded with heavy artillery and tanks,” further wrote Malong.

“I cannot talk on phone and I do not have access to internet because I am totally cut off from communications since the government surrounded my house with forces on Friday,” he added.

He accused President Kiir, in his latter of “violating” the previous agreement reached through community leaders in May when he was returned back from Yirol town to the South Sudan capital, Juba.

“Therefore, I wanted this case to be handled by the UN and IGAD to avoid any fighting again within Juba,” further stated Malong.

On Monday, a group of South Sudanese elders said they were in talks with the government and the former chief of general staff of the army to resolve the standoff over the disarmament and arrest of the guards as directed in a presidential order.

Malong, a former governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, was sacked from his military position in May and replaced by Gen. James Ajonga Mawut.

(ST)

  • 9 November 06:49, by Resolution

    let him enjoy it.

    repondre message

  • 9 November 06:56, by DO IT

    For how long will you Southerns would be seeking external help with your domestics disputes? You better starting looks the ways to sorts your internal problems otherwise the whole would never stop laughing at you.

    repondre message

  • 9 November 07:07, by Free South Now

    UN and IGAD must open their eyes critically to avoid another bloodshed again in South Sudan. Otherwise South Sudan is heading into no man land.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 01:05, by lino

    I can’t believe this government now. Was the President lying or the cabinet affairs minister to the people of SS and international community?!
    Malongdiit can’t lose 2 things:
    1- Barred from going to his village and,
    2- Stay in Juba without armed bodyguards.

    Why the President and others don’t do it first?!

    repondre message

  • 10 November 03:59, by Mayendit

    Former SPLA gen,Chief of staff. Again, you must take my advice seriously. Do not puts your community on danger just because of being dismissing in that position. James Hoth Moi and John Kong Nyuon were removed just like you but they never complains too much because this is a Public post and will be held by anyone. Your reputation and children’s future is important than what you are claiming now.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 04:18, by lino

      Who said Malongdiit is going to rebel? He can’t do it for the same government he served during the war. The man becomes old and want to rest at his farm in Warawar!!!

      repondre message

  • 10 November 04:14, by Mayendit

    I think the way former SPLA Chief of staff is trying to do is unnecessary claims, because he seem to disobeying same law which he was commanding on others soldiers. I was absolutely supporting him but now I had seen some arrogant which mean, he is hoping Dinka Malual to back him up by forming rebellions which is same fool Idea to what Dr. Riek Machar had been tried for years and did not worked.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 07:37, by lino

      Ya Mayendit yin ran diit! If Malongdiit needs Presidency he can take on bright day in Juba! He doesn’t need to rebel, else he would have done it before Dr. Riek when his Mile 14 was cut out in 2012! Did you understand me?!

      repondre message

      • 10 November 07:43, by lino

        I tell I understood the mentality of this Awan! He even doesn’t want so-called General Chief! He is mad of how he has been dragged into the mess and know ever finger is pointing at him that he is part of the un- repaired country!!!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



s
