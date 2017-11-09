November 8, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s former army chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong has called for external mediation after community leaders failed to break standoff after his refusal to put down arms and release guards in compliance with a presidential directive.

File photo for Gen. Paul Malong Awan (R) with Marial Nuor (Photo Anthony Chimir)

In a 7 November letter addressed to David Shearer, the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Malong, called for intervention of the world body and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to avoid any bloodshed in the country.

According to the former army chief, President Salva Kiir downplayed the situation around his residence when he informed Shearer that the standoff between his guards and security agents was resolved.

“I totally disagree with President Salva Kiir’s statement. The situation is still tense and there are no security guarantees and safety given to me by the government up to now”, partly reads Malong’s letter, also extended to Sudan Tribune.

The former military chief of staff, in his letter, also rejected the initiative elders undertook to contain the security situation in Juba.

“I would like to take this golden opportunity to express my position on the current peace initiative being taken by the community. I wanted to make it very clear that I am not satisfied with the community initiative since my house is still being surrounded with heavy artillery and tanks,” further wrote Malong.

“I cannot talk on phone and I do not have access to internet because I am totally cut off from communications since the government surrounded my house with forces on Friday,” he added.

He accused President Kiir, in his latter of “violating” the previous agreement reached through community leaders in May when he was returned back from Yirol town to the South Sudan capital, Juba.

“Therefore, I wanted this case to be handled by the UN and IGAD to avoid any fighting again within Juba,” further stated Malong.

On Monday, a group of South Sudanese elders said they were in talks with the government and the former chief of general staff of the army to resolve the standoff over the disarmament and arrest of the guards as directed in a presidential order.

Malong, a former governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, was sacked from his military position in May and replaced by Gen. James Ajonga Mawut.

(ST)