 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 November 2017

UK keen to support Sudan’s peace efforts: ambassador

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The British Ambassador to Sudan, Michael Aron said his country is keen to support peace and stability in Sudan particularly in Darfur region.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
Michael Aron, British Ambassador to Sudan (Wikipedia Photo)

The head of the UK Department for International Development in Sudan, the British Ambassador, the UN Office for Project Services and UNICEF representatives and the governor of North Darfur, Abdel-Wahid Youssef, Tuesday have jointly signed the launch of the Water Supply and the Environmental Sanitation and Hygiene Master Plans under the “Urban Water for Darfur (UW4D)” project.

According to pro-government Ashorooq TV, Aron would continue to exert efforts to achieve peace in Darfur, calling on the armed movements to participate in the peace talks seriously.

He also demanded the Sudanese government to double its efforts to support peace, saying the UK will continue to support the African mediation, Qatar and the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) efforts to achieve peace in Darfur.

The British envoy welcomed the U.S. decision to fully lift the economic sanctions on Sudan, saying he would encourage UK companies to invest in Sudan.

He expressed his delight that the UK firm Agrico was granted the right to construct a 50 MW power plant in El-Fasher, hoping to see more UK companies operating in Sudan.

Since 2015, Sudan and the UK have started a dialogue upon request from Khartoum to push forward bilateral ties.

Meetings between the two countries started in March 2016 in Khartoum and considered the first talks of its kind at this level in 25 years.

The two sides agreed to exchange of visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, culture and the fight against extremism and illegal immigration.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Divided rebellion, indifferent government, and politico-military impasse in South Sudan 2017-11-08 02:18:08 By Kuir ë Garang “I need blankets. It is cold at night and I don’t want my children to get sick,” said the 23-year-old Rebecca Barnaba, a mother at Doro camp in Upper Nile State. But who’s (...)

Why is the EU-Khartoum Process so wrong on so many levels 2017-11-06 06:06:37 By Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Since 2014, the European Union (EU) has been pushing its anti-migration agenda through its initiative that came to be known as Khartoum Process. The initiative started (...)

South Sudan Disintegration: Who is to Blame? 2017-11-04 12:05:17 By Clement Maring Samuel The current people of South Sudan are not the former chiefs of 1947 who were deceived by the Arabs only with few coins, bicycles, radio transistor, bags of sugar to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.