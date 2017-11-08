UK keen to support Sudan’s peace efforts: ambassador

November 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The British Ambassador to Sudan, Michael Aron said his country is keen to support peace and stability in Sudan particularly in Darfur region.

Michael Aron, British Ambassador to Sudan (Wikipedia Photo)

The head of the UK Department for International Development in Sudan, the British Ambassador, the UN Office for Project Services and UNICEF representatives and the governor of North Darfur, Abdel-Wahid Youssef, Tuesday have jointly signed the launch of the Water Supply and the Environmental Sanitation and Hygiene Master Plans under the “Urban Water for Darfur (UW4D)” project.

According to pro-government Ashorooq TV, Aron would continue to exert efforts to achieve peace in Darfur, calling on the armed movements to participate in the peace talks seriously.

He also demanded the Sudanese government to double its efforts to support peace, saying the UK will continue to support the African mediation, Qatar and the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) efforts to achieve peace in Darfur.

The British envoy welcomed the U.S. decision to fully lift the economic sanctions on Sudan, saying he would encourage UK companies to invest in Sudan.

He expressed his delight that the UK firm Agrico was granted the right to construct a 50 MW power plant in El-Fasher, hoping to see more UK companies operating in Sudan.

Since 2015, Sudan and the UK have started a dialogue upon request from Khartoum to push forward bilateral ties.

Meetings between the two countries started in March 2016 in Khartoum and considered the first talks of its kind at this level in 25 years.

The two sides agreed to exchange of visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, culture and the fight against extremism and illegal immigration.

(ST)