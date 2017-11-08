Former WFP local workers protest in North Darfur over unpaid dues



November 8, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Dozens of former Sudanese staff at the World Food Programme (WFP) Wednesday have protested in El-Fasher, North Darfur state capital demanding payment of financial dues that amounts to $20 million.

They handed over the WFP programme director in North Darfur a memo containing details of their financial dues since 2011.

The spokesperson for the former workers, Khalid Mohamed Adam, told Sudan Tribune the WFP laid off hundreds of security guards contractors working for the organization in El-Fasher, Nyala and El-Geneina.

He pointed out that the WFP headquarters in Rome last April has offered them two options to resolve the issue including to resort to the conciliation or arbitration law, saying they chose the former.

“However, they are still delaying the payment of our financial dues and we will resort to all options available,” he said.

It is noteworthy that the former workers last January filed a lawsuit against the WFP at the Labor Court through the Foreign Ministry demanding payment of their money.

(ST)