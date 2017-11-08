 
 
 
Defected S. Sudan military officer calls for united opposition to topple government

Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)
November 8, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese military officer, who recently defected with over 200 soldiers to the country’s main rebel group, has called for a united opposition to topple the government led by President Salva Kiir.

Lt. Col. Chan Garang, an ally of South Sudan’s former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan, openly declared his defection to the rebel faction led by the country’s former first vice-president, Riek Machar.

“The unity of all the forces is very important. [President] Salva Kiir and his friends in the government are taking advantage of these divisions among South Sudanese leaders. So we are encouraging all our brothers to come together and coordinate efforts so that the government of Salva Kiir and his friends is dismantled,” Garang told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

“If we come together, he will not sleep in Juba,” he added.

The military officer said his forces were preparing to launch military offensives against government forces, but did not specify when.

“We are already active. We captured several military outposts when we left Juba and will continue to coordinate our operations with other comrades so that we take the fight to Juba. It will be a matter of time and the government of Salva Kiir will be dismantled”, he said.

Garang, the first senior army officer to openly protest against the continued detention of the former army chief of staff, decried the manner in which those loyal to the latter were allegedly mistreated.

He cited delayed payment of soldiers for “more than seven months” and discrimination of other tribes as key reasons why he rebelled.

The four-year civil war has split the country into a patchwork of fiefdoms, created Africa’s biggest refugee crisis in two decades and led to ethnic cleansing. A third of the 12 million-strong population has fled their homes and half are dependent on humanitarian food aid.

Kiir in May fired Awan, whom United Nations investigators accused of directing ethnic militias responsible for the rape, torture and murder of civilians. Already on United States sanctions list, Awan briefly fled north, but returned to Juba, where he remains under house arrest.

Last weekend, pro-government troops, acting on orders, surrounded Awan’s house in Juba and unsuccessfully attempted to disarm his bodyguards. Until now, an armed standoff continues outside his house.

(ST)

  • 8 November 22:07, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Wou, my God, things are raising from worse to worsening.

    repondre message

    • 9 November 00:39, by Malakal county Simon

      A.M.L

      Pray hard to God because unwanted president has committed, a sin by killings Nuers civilians in Juba known as Juba massacre that’s spark the senseless war we are in today.... For a real peace to come to SS, he must apology to Nuers nation a large, and follows by his resignation.... From there, we will have a real peace and Southerners will be free to choose their new interim leader!!!!

      repondre message

  • 8 November 22:22, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    I wished Gen. Paul, will never be affected by groups of arms groups who are against Peace in the country.
    The differences between ex-army chief will never involved arm’s groups.
    It is of times to announced unity between two Gens.

    repondre message

  • 8 November 23:46, by pabaak

    Ohh, talk hot but you will cool down, this people have already have enough from you criminals, and will be matter of time to be kick out from South Sudan for good.

    repondre message

    • 8 November 23:58, by pabaak

      Useless rebels with too much tribal agenda will will just disappear like danosors, even general Malong Will not support your agenda because even though they have differences with President will not take his people again to war. You will just be wishing bad thing to happen but you will not succeed.

      repondre message

      • 9 November 00:27, by Malakal county Simon

        Finally, I’m glad that’s majority of Dinkas are slowly realising this unwanted president, is using them as a soldiers to protect is own interests....... Which is Only to stays in power forever when he knows very well that South Sudan, is not Kingdom country!!!!

        repondre message

  • 9 November 02:01, by Lorikohileng36

    Now that it is hurting your Dinka people and you are pretending that you rebel because other tribes were treated badly? This is all BS. When this moron called Malong was butchering people,you were rallying behind his ass. Now that he is locked up, you are pretending to liberate the people of South Sudan, please take your BS back to Aweil.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
