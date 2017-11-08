South Sudan government extends unilateral ceasefire

November 7, 2017 (JUBA) - The government of South Sudan has announced the extension of a unilateral ceasefire with the various armed opposition movements operating in the East African country.
- South Sudan’s Information Minister Michael Makuei (File photo Samir Bol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
The country’s information minister, Michael Makuei said the council of ministers, at a meeting chaired by the President Salva Kiir, agreed on the unilateral ceasefire declaration to support peace revitalization process initiated by the East African regional bloc (IGAD).
He said rebels fighting the Juba government were equally requested to honour the ceasefire, which has repeatedly been violated.
“The resident last time issued an order for the declaration of unilateral cease-fire; this time and by tomorrow the president will reaffirm and declare another unilateral cease-fire on the cessation of hostilities,” Makuei told reporters in the capital, Juba on Tuesday.
The minister, however, expressed concerns that similar declarations of unilateral ceasefire, in the past, did not yield positive outcomes.
“This time the president hopes these strange groups who are causing us problems will abide by this order and reciprocate so that we give chance to revitalization,” Makuei was further quoted saying.
South Sudan government, the minister stressed, remains committed to the restoration of a permanent ceasefire in the country.
Clashes continued between government forces and rebels in South Sudan’s border town of Kajo-Keji and Ombachi, with rebels claiming to be in in control of the town, claims Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.
The information minister insisted government would not violate the unilateral ceasefire it declared, despite the various from the rebels.
South Sudan has reportedly now become the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis with more than 1.8 million refugees, including one million children, having sought safety in Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central African Republic (CAR).
(ST)
