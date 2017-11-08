Sudanese presidential aide, Norway and UK envoys discuss South Sudan peace

November 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese presidential assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid Tuesday discuss with the visiting British and Norwegian special envoy the ongoing regional and international efforts to end the four-year crisis in South Sudan.

With the United States, Britain and Norway form the Troika group that facilitate the regional efforts to bring peace in South Sudan.

Hamid discussed with the Norway’s envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Erling Skojonsberg and his British counterpart Christopher Trott the recent developments to achieve peace in South Sudan and Khartoum role in this respect.

In press statements after the meeting, Trott said his country welcomes the Sudanese role to achieve peace in the South Sudan and its humanitarian efforts and the hosting of refugees.

He further reiterated Britain’s keenness to work with Sudan and regional governments to reach a peaceful settlement and to bring stability in South Sudan.

For his part, Skojonsberg said they discussed ways to implement the IGAD brokered a peace agreement in South Sudan to achieve peace and find a solution to the conflict which is negatively affecting the region.

The Troika group is supportive for the High-Level Revitalization Forum for the South Sudan peace process and seeks to push the IGAD countries to convene an inclusive meeting as soon as possible

In a statement released last July, the three countries said they agree with the IGAD that "the Forum should focus on achieving a ceasefire and resuming a political dialogue that focuses on updating the agreement’s timelines and other provisions that are now obsolete in light of the expansion of conflict since 2015".

The visit of the two envoys takes place following a visit of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to Khartoum where he requested al-Bashir to back his national dialogue initiative and the process of the SPLM reunification.

PEACE IN SUDAN

The two envoys, also, said they discussed with Hamid who leads the government delegation for talks with the SPLM-N the African Union-led mediation to end the armed conflict in the Two Area of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

Trott reaffirmed his country’s support for the efforts of Sudanese government of the Sudan to find a solution for the outstanding issues with the opposition groups, adding they encourage all the parties to participate in building democracy and peace in the country.

Skojonsberg said that the meeting dealt with the peace process to reach peace in the Two Areas and Darfur besides the needed efforts to in the next phase in light of the lifting of economic sanctions that pave the way for the economic development of Sudan and stability in the region.

The peace process with the armed groups in the Two Areas is deadlocked after the split in the SPLM-N into two groups one led by Malik Agar and the other by Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

Also before the split, the government and the SPLM-N failed to reach an agreement over the humanitarian access.

At the time, the unified SPLM-N insisted on the need to transport 20% of the humanitarian assistance directly from Ethiopia the SPLM-N controlled area. Now, al-Hilu demands the transported of the aid to the civilians in the rebel areas be delivered directly from outside the country.

With the armed groups in Darfur, the mediators work to launch peace talks in Doha between the Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minnawi and Justice and Equality Movement led by Gibril Ibrahim.

Sudan demands that the U.S. administration removes its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism but Washington wants Khartoum to settle the armed conflicts first and achieve democratic before this step.

