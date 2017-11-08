Sudan, Mauritania sign joint cooperation agreements

November 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Mauritania Tuesday have signed a number of cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and executive programmes at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum.

The MoU has covered a number of domains including water and sanitation, vocational training, communication and information technology, strategic planning, minerals, air transport, seaports and police.

On Tuesday, the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz concluded a two-day official visit to the Sudanese capital during which he met with President Omer al-Bashir and his First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih.

In his address before the final session of the joint Sudanese-Mauritanian Higher Committee, al-Bashir described Abdel-Aziz visit to Sudan as “successful and fruitful”, pointing to the MoU and programmes that have been signed between the two sides.

He pointed out that the signing of these agreements would push forward the joint cooperation, saying “we are satisfied with the current level of bilateral relations”.

For his part, the Mauritanian President expressed his appreciation for the great hospitality he received during his visit to Sudan.

He pointed out to the strong relations between the two countries, expressing admiration for Sudan’ industrial development experience.

Abdel-Aziz stressed his country’s desire to advance relations of mutual cooperation to benefit from Sudan’s experience.

The two sides agreed to hold the fourth meeting of the joint Sudanese-Mauritanian Higher Committee on 19 November 2018 in Nouakchott.

(ST)