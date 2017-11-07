 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 7 November 2017

South Sudan rebels welcome defected army officers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 7, 2017 (JUBA) - The leadership of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction loyal to the country’s former first vice-president Riek Machar has welcomed decision taken by officers and soldiers who defected from the government to join rebellion in protest over continued detention of ex-army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan.

JPEG - 10.3 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Addis Ababa on July 9, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

The army defectors, led by Lt. Col Chang Garang, have threatened armed resistance against President Salva Kiir’s government.

Mainly hailing from South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, the defectors accused the Juba government of creating disunity among people of South Sudan.

Garang, an ally of the former army chief, belonged to the sixth brigade of the second infantry division of the South Sudanese army.

The officer, however, deserted the army after a failed attempt to have him arrested for involvement in a botch move to arrest the former army chief.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the military officer claimed President Kiir was targeting people from Northern Bahr el Ghaza state and that 79 people from Aweil have been detained.

“Two people have already died in custody of the national security [service]”, partly reads the statement Garang issued on Tuesday.

“People are being detained without charges. I was in the SPLA [Sudan People’s Liberation Army] Division 2 in Torit. I rebelled because the government wanted to arrest me. We want the people of South Sudan to be united,” it adds.

Garang, in the statement, openly declared his group has joined the Machar-led rebel group with intentions to topple the Juba regime.

“This is to inform the people of South Sudan, sons of Mading Aweil and the entire Dinka people that myself and my soldiers and officers do hereby declare defection to SPLA-IO”, reads the statement.

“We have joined forces to free Gen Malong Awan and Dr.Riek Machar has promised us to restructure the SPLA-IO military to consider the position of Gen Malong once he is free. I call upon all SPLA soldiers who are truly patriotic and have South Sudan in their heart to join hand with SPLA-IO in order to remove the genocidal regime of Salva Kiir,” it adds.

However, the military officer-turned rebel commander said he and his group of defectors opted to fight for a cause bigger than Aweil.

“Because I have committed myself for a cause bigger than Aweil, I decided to safe my life and the lives of my soldiers by declaring our allegiance to SPLA-IO under the able leadership of Dr. Riek Machar, the legitimate of the federal republic of South Sudan. The only organized and well-structured forces we found around Juba are those of SPLA-IO Major General Benjamin Gore Lojing, commander of the SPLA-IO’s 9th division who is highly disciplined leading to resistance”, further reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition forces welcomed the decision taken by the defected army officers against the Juba regime.

“The SPLA IO appreciates Lt. Col Lual for his bold decision to become a real defender of freedom, justice and equality under the able leader Dr. Riek Machar Teny. We are calling upon any patriotic soldier under the Juba regime to choose the side of the people, not the corrupt individuals in Juba who are using them to defend their selfish interest,” Lam Paul Gabriel, the deputy rebel spokesperson said.

Last week, a senior military officer told Sudan Tribune that Garang could have defected from the army with more than six officers and about 200 armed men.

“The information we have now is that Lt. Chan Garang and Major Aguer Atak have gone with more than 200 men. Some of them are members of the Mathiang Anyor, Dinka affiliated militia, who came to Juba for different reasons from areas of their deployments across the country and particularly those who were deployed in Equatoria and Upper Nile,” the officer, who asked not to be identified, remarked.

Awan was one of the three officials recently sanctioned by the United States administration for undermining peace, security and stability in South Sudan.

The sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Sigal Mandelker said in September, implied freezing assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions, banning them from travelling to the U.S and preventing Americans from doing business with them.

The nearly four-year conflict in South Sudan had killed tens of thousands of people and driven more than 2 million children out of the country, the United Nations says.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 November 00:54, by DO IT

    The longer they keep Machar away, the more heart attack Salva Kiir and Taban Deng would have. S. Sudan is beyond repair at a moment.

    repondre message

  • 8 November 01:33, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    How honest are these guys? Until yesterday they were Kiir’s staunch supporters and killers of South Sudanese. How honest are they now after they failed to agree on issues of their self interests?

    repondre message

  • 8 November 01:50, by The Rhino

    Aint that bitch!
    You dinkas/jienges are real bastards,complete jerks.Were these not the same nyors commanders who recently hunted down Machar to death across Equatoria?..were these not the same ghouls who raped,looted,murdered and destroyed-particularly Machars home town Leer,and Yei,Wonduruba etc?Not very long ago,this very caged Queen Malong swore by his own live to destroy Riak if he Riak ....

    repondre message

    • 8 November 02:03, by The Rhino

      ...comes to Juba alive on two feet to aspire leadership?Indeed we all saw,heard,felt Malongs demonic ugliness July 2016 to eliminate and destroy Riak.We can not forget that,I don’t think so.
      "But anyway, a patriotic South Sudanese is one that can bring all South Sudanese together,bcos thats the way forward,so time will tell who that leader will surely be".
      South Sudan doesn’t need JCE or any...

      repondre message

      • 8 November 02:16, by The Rhino

        ..tribal conglomerate to lead such a diverse country,no.You can practice such tribal rituals deep down at your luaks,nothing wrong about that,but dare not bring such protocols on State level,this will never work!The results of such practices are what every innocent child,mother,elderly in this country is now facing,..piercing pain and disaster!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Divided rebellion, indifferent government, and politico-military impasse in South Sudan 2017-11-08 02:18:08 By Kuir ë Garang “I need blankets. It is cold at night and I don’t want my children to get sick,” said the 23-year-old Rebecca Barnaba, a mother at Doro camp in Upper Nile State. But who’s (...)

Why is the EU-Khartoum Process so wrong on so many levels 2017-11-06 06:06:37 By Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Since 2014, the European Union (EU) has been pushing its anti-migration agenda through its initiative that came to be known as Khartoum Process. The initiative started (...)

South Sudan Disintegration: Who is to Blame? 2017-11-04 12:05:17 By Clement Maring Samuel The current people of South Sudan are not the former chiefs of 1947 who were deceived by the Arabs only with few coins, bicycles, radio transistor, bags of sugar to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.