November 6, 2017 (JUBA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has welcomed the Canadian government sanctions imposed against two senior government officials and former army chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan for fueling the war in South Sudan.

South Sudan’s Information Minister Michael Makuei (File photo Samir Bol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Canada on Friday imposed individual sanctions on three South Sudanese officials accused of gross violations of human rights in the new nation.

The Canadian foreign ministry said the sanctions were imposed against the two South Sudanese government and military officials "who have personally profited from acts of significant corruption".

In the statement, Canada provided the names of Awan, Malek Reuben Riak Rengu, deputy chief of defence for logistics in South Sudanese army and Michael Makuei Lueth, minister of information.

In a statement, CPJ’s Coordinator Tito Anthony says Canada’s position on the sanctions of South Sudan leaders was a good start in pressuring the Juba government to bring peace in the young nation.

“Sanctions can be the best tool to pressure the warring parties, and we call on the Canadian and United States government to mobilize the Security Council members to impose sanctions on all individuals who are against peace in South Sudan”, Tito told Sudan Tribune.

The sanctions, he said, should also be followed by an arms embargo on the war-torn East African nation.

“If all members of the Security Council can impose the comprehensive arms embargo and sanctions on individuals, then the conflict in South Sudan cannot continue for another four months,” he further stressed.

The official also called on the African Union and the United Nations Security Council to consider an immediate and comprehensive armed embargo as well as individual’s sanctions, which includes a travel ban, financial and asset freezes to both the warring parties, and that is the only effective tool to end the conflict in South Sudan.

The U.S. Treasury Department had already imposed similar sanctions on the three officials in September this year.

The announcement on the imposition of the sanctions comes two weeks after the adoption of a law by the Canadian parliament giving the government the power to impose asset freezes and travel bans on human-rights abusers around the world.

The sanctions are seen as part of international efforts to put pressure on the government of President Salva Kiir to end war and reach a negotiated settlement with the armed opposition groups.

(ST)