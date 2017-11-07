North Darfur Villages complain of water scarcity

November 6, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Inhabitants of two villages in North Darfur area of Al-Twisha have complained of lack of water resources as a result of a shortage of rainfall and depletion of groundwater resources from ditches and wells.
In a meeting held in El Fasher with a delegation representing the affected-villages Monday State Governor Abdel Wahid Youssef promised to solve the water crisis in their area.
A member of Al-Twisha legislative Council, Sulaiman Mukhtar told Sudan Tribune that a delegation including representatives of the villages of Umm Katkout and Krwiyah arrived in El Fasher two days ago and met the governor and discussed with him the issue of thirst and the food gap.
The two villages are 70 km south of Al-Twisha, and 250 km from the state capital El Fasher.
"These areas have been suffering for long periods of thirst. The governor promised during the meeting to dig two wells at the beginning of next month,". Mukhtar said
He added that Youssef also pledged to conduct an early field survey to determine the size of the food gap as soon as possible.
North Darfur Agriculture Minister Anwar Ishaq Suleiman told Sudan Tribune earlier that the food gap in the state was estimated at 13,010 tons per month.
(ST)
